International Women’s Day: inspirational female artists in their own words

7 March 2024, 15:41 | Updated: 7 March 2024, 16:05

Inspirational female artists: Shirley Manson of Garbage, Kate Bush and Courtney Love
Inspirational female artists: Shirley Manson of Garbage, Kate Bush and Courtney Love. Picture: L. Cohen/WireImage/Niels van Iperen/Getty Images/Trinity Mirror/Mirrorpix/Alamy Stock Photo

For International Women's Day on 8th March, let's take a look at the words of wisdom from some of the greatest female artists in music.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Radio X

By Radio X

  1. "It's not important to me that people understand me."

    Kate Bush to the Toronto Star, 1993

    Kate Bush at the time of Wuthering Heights in 1978
    Kate Bush at the time of Wuthering Heights in 1978. Picture: Chris Walter/WireImage/Getty Images

  2. "At the end of the day, I don't have to answer to you, or my ex, or ... I shouldn't say God ... or a man in a suit from the record company. I have to answer to myself."

    Amy Winehouse to The Guardian, February 2004

    Amy Winehouse in 2007
    Amy Winehouse in 2007. Picture: AP Photo/Matt Dunham/Alamy

  3. "This career has not been a big float on a boat of success. It’s been up and down, up and down. I guess you have to learn to live with that, that you’re determined and if this is what you do and who you are, maybe that is what makes you an icon.”

    Debbie Harry to SPIN, 2021

    Debbie Harry in 1977
    Debbie Harry in 1977. Picture: Alamy

  4. "Offstage is the real world. Onstage is when there’s no rules, and I spit all over everything."

    Hayley Williams to The Cut, 2023

    Hayley Williams of Paramore performing in 2010
    Hayley Williams of Paramore performing in 2010. Picture: Alamy

  5. "I thought our story and the stories of people like us was kinda getting whitewashed and trampled over with people talking about Britpop on and on and on. There was a massive rock scene, there was a massive drum and bass scene. My band was very successful at the same time as Britpop.”

    Skin of Skunk Anansie to Radio X, 2020

    Skin on stage with Skunk Anansie in 2000
    Skin on stage with Skunk Anansie in 2000. Picture: Alamy

  6. "I lacked confidence and suffered from shyness, but performing is something you learn. This is who I am, so performing is an act of defiance."

    Shirley Manson to The Guardian, 2022

    Shirley Manson performing with Garbage in 1998.
    Shirley Manson performing with Garbage in 1998. Picture: Rob Watkins/Alamy

  7. “In this female genre, we’ve sold more than anyone. We’ve sold more than the metal boys. But it bugs me. I like there to be some testosterone in rock and it’s like, I’m the one in the dress who has to provide it!

    Courtney Love to Q Magazine, 1995

    Courtney Love, performing with Hole
    Courtney Love, performing with Hole. Picture: Alamy

  8. "We can play rock'n'roll, but we ignore it, shove it in a corner. We don't see ourselves in the same context as rock'n'roll groups. We're out on a limb. It is dangerous, but it excites us, makes it worthwhile."

    Siouxsie Sioux to Paul Morley of the NME, 1978

    Siouxsie And The Banshees performing At Hammersmith Odeon in November 1978.
    Siouxsie And The Banshees performing At Hammersmith Odeon in November 1978. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty Images

  9. "Men are f**king terrified that whatever they say, I’ll have a problem with — but that’s because they’re not listening. I’m not intimidating at all. It’s just that I’m not submissive.”

    Rebecca Taylor, aka Self Esteem to The Standard, 2023

    Rebecca Taylor aka Self Esteem
    Rebecca Taylor aka Self Esteem. Picture: Press

  10. "That’s what you want to do all along – to move from playing to actually writing something, to go from being one part of the band to feeling that something you’ve done is out there in the world."

    Gillian Gilbert to The Quietus, 2020

    Gillian Gilbert of New Order circa 1983
    Gillian Gilbert of New Order circa 1983. Picture: Lisa Haun/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

  11. "Later in Pulp’s career I was thinking of groups that had written hit songs that never got forgotten, and I thought, ‘Oh, I wish we’d written one of those.’ Then I thought, ‘Oh, we have'."

    Candida Doyle of Pulp to Uncut, 2023

    Mark Webber, Nick Banks, Jarvis Cocker, Steve Mackey, Candida Doyle in 1998.
    Mark Webber, Nick Banks, Jarvis Cocker, Steve Mackey, Candida Doyle in 1998. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

  12. "There’s a part of me that loves glamour, and there’s another part that could go camping for seven months and wear the same thing every day and be dirty and disgusting and feel happy doing that."

    Alanis Morissette, to SPIN, 2022

  13. "I think that the work of an artist is to really keep the imaginative capacity alive that we have as children. As a child, we can create anything out of nothing, and do, on a daily basis. And I find that in order to remain an active and creative artist, I have to keep tapping into that same place."

    PJ Harvey to NPR, 2023

    PJ Harvey onstage in Paris
    PJ Harvey onstage in Paris. Picture: Alamy

  14. "It turned into an issue that caught me by surprise... because of [Ash's] massive female fan base. A lot of them thought I was Tim's girlfriend. It quickly became quite obvious that people weren't actually interested in the musicianship; all they cared about was the image which was disappointing."

    Charlotte Hatherley of Ash to the ICMP, 2019

    Charlotte Hatherley during her time in Ash, circa 2002
    Charlotte Hatherley during her time in Ash, circa 2002. Picture: Andy Willsher/Redferns/Getty Images

  15. "I think there probably was a time when it was possible to survive fame, but I think now you have to be a very unusual kind of person to deal with it."

    Justine Frischmann to The Guardian 2002

    Justine Frischmann of Elastica in April 1995.
    Justine Frischmann of Elastica in April 1995. Picture: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

  16. "Oasis weren’t industry plants, and neither are we."

    Abigail Morris of The Last Dinner Party to Variety, 2024

    The Last Dinner Party press image
    The Last Dinner Party press image. Picture: Leona Ward

More X-Lists

Just Stop Oil climate activists slow march along Whitehall in central London on May 11, 2023

The 50 greatest protest songs

S*M*A*S*H in 1994: Salvatore Alessi, Ed Borrie, Rob Hague

The Top 10 Britpop One Hit Wonders

Some of the greatest debut singles of all time...

The 50 best debut singles

Three notable film soundtracks: Pulp Fiction, A Hard Day's Night and Trainspotting

The best movie soundtracks of all time

Inluential Albums

25 of the most influential albums in music history

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Heading out on tour in '24: Kasabian, The Last Dinner Party and The Libertines

The biggest gigs and tours to come in 2024

Artists with new albums for 2024: Kasabian, Kings Of Leon and The Zutons.

The most anticipated new albums for 2024

Kasabian press image 2024

Serge Pizzorno: Kasabian's Call single is "built for festivals and big shows"

Kasabian

Catfish & The Bottlemen's Van McCann

Catfish & The Bottlemen's 2024 dates: How to buy tickets

Catfish And The Bottlemen

Liam Gallagher Performs At The Festival O Son Do Camiño In Santiago De Compostela in 2022

Liam Gallagher & Friends: Malta Weekender line-up, tickets & pre-sale info

Liam Gallagher