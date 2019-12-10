Here's every Christmas number one single ever

Ever wondered what was topping the charts over the festive period when you were born? Or which act was at the top Christmas ten years ago? Radio X has the full list of Christmas Number 1s.

2018: Ladbaby - We Built This City YouTube star Mark Hoyle covered Starship's 1985 rock classic and changed it to We Built This City... On Sausage Rolls. All proceeds went to a food bank charity.

2017: Ed Sheeran - Perfect The unstoppable rise of Sheeran continued as he notched up his third chart topper at Christmas 2017. He'd released this track that September, but a reissue that featured Beyoncé had given the song a further boost at the beginning of December.

2016 Clean Bandit - Rockabye Sean Paul and Anne-Marie join in on this genre-mixing special from the classical crossover pop act.

2015: The Lewisham And Greenwich NHS Choir - A Bridge Over You Charity mash-up of the Simon And Garfunkel classic and Coldplay’s Fix You.

2014: Ben Haenow - Something I Need That year’s X-Factor winner, covering a song by One Republic.

2013: Sam Bailey - Skyscraper Another X-Factor winner, this time covering a Demi Lovato hit.

2012: The Justice Collective - He’s Ain't Heavy, He’s My Brother Macca, Mel C, Robbie Williams, Paloma Faith and more cover The Hollies to raise money for Hillsborough disaster charities.

2011: Military Wives With Gareth Malone - Wherever You Are Charity spin-off from the TV series The Choir - it kept Little Mix off the top.

2010: Matt Cardle - When We Collide X-Factor winner unexpectedly covers Biffy Clyro...

2009: Rage Against The Machine - Killing In The Name Online campaign against reality TV show winners gets this sweary 90s classic to the top.

2008: Alexandra Burke - Hallelujah X-Factor winner covers Leonard Cohen via Jeff Buckley.

2007: Leon Jackson - When You Believe X-Factor winner for 2007 triumphs.

2006: Leona Lewis - A Moment Like This X-Factor winner of the year covers Kelly Clarkson.

2005: Shayne Ward - That’s My Goal X-Factor winner, later in Coronation Street! Maybe that WAS his goal.

2004: Band Aid 20 - Do They Know It’s Christmas? The fourth outing for the song, this time with Chris Martin, Dido, The Darkness and a rap from Dizzee Rascal.

2003: Michael Andrews and Gary Jules - Mad World The Darkness's Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End) was kept off the top spot by this Tears For Fears cover from the Donnie Darko soundtrack.

2002: Girls Aloud - Sound Of The Underground Reality TV starts its Christmas takeover - the winners of the show Popstars: The Rivals. Excellent microphone technique.

2001: Robbie Williams And Nicole Kidman - Somethin’ Stupid Superstar cover of the song made famous by Frank and Nancy Sinatra

2000: Bob The Builder - Can We Fix It? Neil Morrissey kept Westlife off the top with this building-centric classic.

1999: Westlife - I Have A Dream / Seasons In The Sun The lads hit the top with a couple of 1970s covers, one's an Abba tune.

1998: Spice Girls - Goodbye The Geri-less girl group bid a fond farewell with their third Christmas Number 1 in a row.

1997: Spice Girls - Too Much They did it again! In the official year of Girl Power and the Spiceworld movie.

1996: Spice Girls - 2 Become 1 The girls hit the top for their first in a run of three with this romantic ballad.

1995: Michael Jackson - Earth Song Jacko kept The Beatles' reunion song Free As A Bird off the top spot.

1994: East 17 - Stay Another Day Not really a Christmas song, but a few chiming bells and a snowy video made this a festive classic.

1993: Mr Blobby - Mr Blobby Yeah, this happened. You can thank Noel Edmonds.

1992: Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You From the ENORMOUS soundtrack to the movie The Bodyguard, also starring Kevin Costner.

1991: Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody / These Are The Days Of Our Lives After the death of frontman Freddie Mercury in November, this was a shoo-in for the festive top spot. Here's the Double A side.

1990: Cliff Richard - Saviour’s Day Sir Clifford notched up a second Christmas Number 1 with this religious entry.

1989: Band Aid II - Do They Know It’s Christmas? Or the "Stock Aitken And Waterman Edition": Kylie, Jason, Bananarama.. and Chris Rea?

1988: Cliff Richard - Mistletoe And Wine Cliff reminds you of the true meaning of Christmas. Presents and booze, of course!

1987: Pet Shop Boys - Always On Mind Fairytale Of New York didn't make it, this clubbed-up cover of Elvis Presley did.

1986: Jackie Wilson - Reet Petite Thanks to a silly animated video, this 1957 rock 'n' roll classic made a comeback.

1985: Shakin' Stevens - Merry Christmas Everyone Shaky's era as one of the biggest-selling British artists was ending, but the country loved this festive ditty.

1984: Band Aid - Do They Know It’s Christmas? Bob Geldof and Midge Ure rustled up an all-star line-up including Duran Duran, Bono, Wham!, Spandau Ballet, Culture Club and more sang to raise money for the famine in Ethiopia.

1983: The Flying Pickets - Only You Actors singing a hit by Yazoo a capella? It was incredibly popular and sums up the choral side of Christmas.

1982: Renee And Renato - Save Your Love Proof that ridiculous Christmas Number 1s didn't start with Mr Blobby. Renato was an Italian-born singer who performed at his son's restaurant in Tamworth. Renee was a performer whose real name was Hilary Lester. It was hugely popular for no real reason.

1981: The Human League - Don’t You Want Me Phil Oakey got what he wanted for Christmas. After struggling on the edges of the charts for years, Sheffield's finest synth-pop outfit triumphed with a tale of fame, fortune and love.

1980: St Winifred’s School Choir - There’s No One Quite Like Grandma Kids + flattering a grandparent = Christmas Gold. The biggest thing to come out of Stockport until Blossoms, this kids choir cruelly pushed the recently-killed John Lennon into second place. See if you can spot Coronation Street actress Sally Lindsay in the ranks.

1979: Pink Floyd - Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2) A rare single from the Floyd was the song that saw out the 1970s. Taken from their mammoth exploration of alienation, The Wall.

1978: Boney M - Mary’s Boy Child / Oh My Lord German disco legends cover the Harry Belafonte hit from 1957, run as a medley with Boney mastermind Frank Farian's own song, Oh My Lord. Think of the royalties!

1977: Wings - Mull Of Kintyre / Girls School Macca proved that he still had the golden touch with this inexplicably million-selling Scottish ode.

1976: Johnny Mathis - When A Child Is Born Religious balladry from the veteran US singer. Everyone join in!

1975: Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody Six minutes of perfection from the legendary band, given a boost by the memorable video.

1974: Mud - Lonely This Christmas Glam Rock 'N' Roll revivalists with an excellent Elvis parody.

1973: Slade - Merry Christmas Everybody Noddy Holder and co beat off stiff competition from Wizzard and I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day to be the top seller in '73. This song will live on forever.