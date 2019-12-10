Here's every Christmas number one single ever

10 December 2019, 15:06 | Updated: 11 December 2019, 17:21

Christmas Number 1 singles
Christmas Number 1 singles. Picture: Press

Ever wondered what was topping the charts over the festive period when you were born? Or which act was at the top Christmas ten years ago? Radio X has the full list of Christmas Number 1s.

  1. 2018: Ladbaby - We Built This City

    YouTube star Mark Hoyle covered Starship's 1985 rock classic and changed it to We Built This City... On Sausage Rolls. All proceeds went to a food bank charity.

  2. 2017: Ed Sheeran - Perfect

    The unstoppable rise of Sheeran continued as he notched up his third chart topper at Christmas 2017. He'd released this track that September, but a reissue that featured Beyoncé had given the song a further boost at the beginning of December.

  3. 2016 Clean Bandit - Rockabye

    Sean Paul and Anne-Marie join in on this genre-mixing special from the classical crossover pop act.

  4. 2015: The Lewisham And Greenwich NHS Choir - A Bridge Over You

    Charity mash-up of the Simon And Garfunkel classic and Coldplay’s Fix You.

  5. 2014: Ben Haenow - Something I Need

    That year’s X-Factor winner, covering a song by One Republic.

  6. 2013: Sam Bailey - Skyscraper

    Another X-Factor winner, this time covering a Demi Lovato hit.

  7. 2012: The Justice Collective - He’s Ain't Heavy, He’s My Brother

    Macca, Mel C, Robbie Williams, Paloma Faith and more cover The Hollies to raise money for Hillsborough disaster charities.

  8. 2011: Military Wives With Gareth Malone - Wherever You Are

    Charity spin-off from the TV series The Choir - it kept Little Mix off the top.

  9. 2010: Matt Cardle - When We Collide

    X-Factor winner unexpectedly covers Biffy Clyro...

  10. 2009: Rage Against The Machine - Killing In The Name

    Online campaign against reality TV show winners gets this sweary 90s classic to the top.

  11. 2008: Alexandra Burke - Hallelujah

    X-Factor winner covers Leonard Cohen via Jeff Buckley.

  12. 2007: Leon Jackson - When You Believe

    X-Factor winner for 2007 triumphs.

  13. 2006: Leona Lewis - A Moment Like This

    X-Factor winner of the year covers Kelly Clarkson.

  14. 2005: Shayne Ward - That’s My Goal

    X-Factor winner, later in Coronation Street! Maybe that WAS his goal.

  15. 2004: Band Aid 20 - Do They Know It’s Christmas?

    The fourth outing for the song, this time with Chris Martin, Dido, The Darkness and a rap from Dizzee Rascal.

  16. 2003: Michael Andrews and Gary Jules - Mad World

    The Darkness's Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End) was kept off the top spot by this Tears For Fears cover from the Donnie Darko soundtrack.

  17. 2002: Girls Aloud - Sound Of The Underground

    Reality TV starts its Christmas takeover - the winners of the show Popstars: The Rivals. Excellent microphone technique.

  18. 2001: Robbie Williams And Nicole Kidman - Somethin’ Stupid

    Superstar cover of the song made famous by Frank and Nancy Sinatra

  19. 2000: Bob The Builder - Can We Fix It?

    Neil Morrissey kept Westlife off the top with this building-centric classic.

  20. 1999: Westlife - I Have A Dream / Seasons In The Sun

    The lads hit the top with a couple of 1970s covers, one's an Abba tune.

  21. 1998: Spice Girls - Goodbye

    The Geri-less girl group bid a fond farewell with their third Christmas Number 1 in a row.

  22. 1997: Spice Girls - Too Much

    They did it again! In the official year of Girl Power and the Spiceworld movie.

  23. 1996: Spice Girls - 2 Become 1

    The girls hit the top for their first in a run of three with this romantic ballad.

  24. 1995: Michael Jackson - Earth Song

    Jacko kept The Beatles' reunion song Free As A Bird off the top spot.

  25. 1994: East 17 - Stay Another Day

    Not really a Christmas song, but a few chiming bells and a snowy video made this a festive classic.

  26. 1993: Mr Blobby - Mr Blobby

    Yeah, this happened. You can thank Noel Edmonds.

  27. 1992: Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You

    From the ENORMOUS soundtrack to the movie The Bodyguard, also starring Kevin Costner.

  28. 1991: Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody / These Are The Days Of Our Lives

    After the death of frontman Freddie Mercury in November, this was a shoo-in for the festive top spot. Here's the Double A side.

  29. 1990: Cliff Richard - Saviour’s Day

    Sir Clifford notched up a second Christmas Number 1 with this religious entry.

  30. 1989: Band Aid II - Do They Know It’s Christmas?

    Or the "Stock Aitken And Waterman Edition": Kylie, Jason, Bananarama.. and Chris Rea?

  31. 1988: Cliff Richard - Mistletoe And Wine

    Cliff reminds you of the true meaning of Christmas. Presents and booze, of course!

  32. 1987: Pet Shop Boys - Always On Mind

    Fairytale Of New York didn't make it, this clubbed-up cover of Elvis Presley did.

  33. 1986: Jackie Wilson - Reet Petite

    Thanks to a silly animated video, this 1957 rock 'n' roll classic made a comeback.

  34. 1985: Shakin' Stevens - Merry Christmas Everyone

    Shaky's era as one of the biggest-selling British artists was ending, but the country loved this festive ditty.

  35. 1984: Band Aid - Do They Know It’s Christmas?

    Bob Geldof and Midge Ure rustled up an all-star line-up including Duran Duran, Bono, Wham!, Spandau Ballet, Culture Club and more sang to raise money for the famine in Ethiopia.

  36. 1983: The Flying Pickets - Only You

    Actors singing a hit by Yazoo a capella? It was incredibly popular and sums up the choral side of Christmas.

  37. 1982: Renee And Renato - Save Your Love

    Proof that ridiculous Christmas Number 1s didn't start with Mr Blobby. Renato was an Italian-born singer who performed at his son's restaurant in Tamworth. Renee was a performer whose real name was Hilary Lester. It was hugely popular for no real reason.

  38. 1981: The Human League - Don’t You Want Me

    Phil Oakey got what he wanted for Christmas. After struggling on the edges of the charts for years, Sheffield's finest synth-pop outfit triumphed with a tale of fame, fortune and love.

  39. 1980: St Winifred’s School Choir - There’s No One Quite Like Grandma

    Kids + flattering a grandparent = Christmas Gold. The biggest thing to come out of Stockport until Blossoms, this kids choir cruelly pushed the recently-killed John Lennon into second place. See if you can spot Coronation Street actress Sally Lindsay in the ranks.

  40. 1979: Pink Floyd - Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2)

    A rare single from the Floyd was the song that saw out the 1970s. Taken from their mammoth exploration of alienation, The Wall.

  41. 1978: Boney M - Mary’s Boy Child / Oh My Lord

    German disco legends cover the Harry Belafonte hit from 1957, run as a medley with Boney mastermind Frank Farian's own song, Oh My Lord. Think of the royalties!

  42. 1977: Wings - Mull Of Kintyre / Girls School

    Macca proved that he still had the golden touch with this inexplicably million-selling Scottish ode.

  43. 1976: Johnny Mathis - When A Child Is Born

    Religious balladry from the veteran US singer. Everyone join in!

  44. 1975: Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody

    Six minutes of perfection from the legendary band, given a boost by the memorable video.

  45. 1974: Mud - Lonely This Christmas

    Glam Rock 'N' Roll revivalists with an excellent Elvis parody.

  46. 1973: Slade - Merry Christmas Everybody

    Noddy Holder and co beat off stiff competition from Wizzard and I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day to be the top seller in '73. This song will live on forever.

  47. And here's the rest...

    1972: Jimmy Osmond - Long Haired Lover From Liverpool
    1971: Benny Hill - Ernie (The Fastest Milkman In The West)
    1970: Dave Edmunds - I Hear You Knocking
    1969: Rolf Harris - Two Little Boys
    1968: The Scaffold - Lily The Pink
    1967: The Beatles - Hello Goodbye
    1966: Tom Jones - The Green, Green Grass Of Home
    1965: The Beatles - We Can Work It Out/Day Tripper
    1964: The Beatles - I Feel Fine
    1963: The Beatles - I Want To Hold Your Hand
    1962 Elvis Presley - Return To Sender
    1961 Danny Williams - Moon River
    1960 Cliff Richard And The Shadows - I Love You
    1959 Emile Ford And The Checkmates - What Do You Want To Make Those Eyes At Me For?
    1958 Conway Twitty - It’s Only Make Believe
    1957 Harry Belafonte - Mary’s Boy Child
    1956 Johnnie Ray — Just Walkin’ In The Rain
    1955 Dickie Valentine - Christmas Alphabet
    1954 Winifred Atwell - Let’s Have Another Party
    1953 Frankie Laine - Answer Me
    1952 Al Martino - Here In My Heart

