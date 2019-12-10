Here's every Christmas number one single ever
10 December 2019, 15:06 | Updated: 11 December 2019, 17:21
Ever wondered what was topping the charts over the festive period when you were born? Or which act was at the top Christmas ten years ago? Radio X has the full list of Christmas Number 1s.
-
2018: Ladbaby - We Built This City
YouTube star Mark Hoyle covered Starship's 1985 rock classic and changed it to We Built This City... On Sausage Rolls. All proceeds went to a food bank charity.
-
2017: Ed Sheeran - Perfect
The unstoppable rise of Sheeran continued as he notched up his third chart topper at Christmas 2017. He'd released this track that September, but a reissue that featured Beyoncé had given the song a further boost at the beginning of December.
-
2016 Clean Bandit - Rockabye
Sean Paul and Anne-Marie join in on this genre-mixing special from the classical crossover pop act.
-
2015: The Lewisham And Greenwich NHS Choir - A Bridge Over You
Charity mash-up of the Simon And Garfunkel classic and Coldplay’s Fix You.
-
2014: Ben Haenow - Something I Need
That year’s X-Factor winner, covering a song by One Republic.
-
2013: Sam Bailey - Skyscraper
Another X-Factor winner, this time covering a Demi Lovato hit.
-
2012: The Justice Collective - He’s Ain't Heavy, He’s My Brother
Macca, Mel C, Robbie Williams, Paloma Faith and more cover The Hollies to raise money for Hillsborough disaster charities.
-
2011: Military Wives With Gareth Malone - Wherever You Are
Charity spin-off from the TV series The Choir - it kept Little Mix off the top.
-
2010: Matt Cardle - When We Collide
X-Factor winner unexpectedly covers Biffy Clyro...
-
2009: Rage Against The Machine - Killing In The Name
Online campaign against reality TV show winners gets this sweary 90s classic to the top.
-
2008: Alexandra Burke - Hallelujah
X-Factor winner covers Leonard Cohen via Jeff Buckley.
-
2007: Leon Jackson - When You Believe
X-Factor winner for 2007 triumphs.
-
2006: Leona Lewis - A Moment Like This
X-Factor winner of the year covers Kelly Clarkson.
-
2005: Shayne Ward - That’s My Goal
X-Factor winner, later in Coronation Street! Maybe that WAS his goal.
-
2004: Band Aid 20 - Do They Know It’s Christmas?
The fourth outing for the song, this time with Chris Martin, Dido, The Darkness and a rap from Dizzee Rascal.
-
2003: Michael Andrews and Gary Jules - Mad World
The Darkness's Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End) was kept off the top spot by this Tears For Fears cover from the Donnie Darko soundtrack.
-
2002: Girls Aloud - Sound Of The Underground
Reality TV starts its Christmas takeover - the winners of the show Popstars: The Rivals. Excellent microphone technique.
-
2001: Robbie Williams And Nicole Kidman - Somethin’ Stupid
Superstar cover of the song made famous by Frank and Nancy Sinatra
-
2000: Bob The Builder - Can We Fix It?
Neil Morrissey kept Westlife off the top with this building-centric classic.
-
1999: Westlife - I Have A Dream / Seasons In The Sun
The lads hit the top with a couple of 1970s covers, one's an Abba tune.
-
1998: Spice Girls - Goodbye
The Geri-less girl group bid a fond farewell with their third Christmas Number 1 in a row.
-
1997: Spice Girls - Too Much
They did it again! In the official year of Girl Power and the Spiceworld movie.
-
1996: Spice Girls - 2 Become 1
The girls hit the top for their first in a run of three with this romantic ballad.
-
1995: Michael Jackson - Earth Song
Jacko kept The Beatles' reunion song Free As A Bird off the top spot.
-
1994: East 17 - Stay Another Day
Not really a Christmas song, but a few chiming bells and a snowy video made this a festive classic.
-
1993: Mr Blobby - Mr Blobby
Yeah, this happened. You can thank Noel Edmonds.
-
1992: Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You
From the ENORMOUS soundtrack to the movie The Bodyguard, also starring Kevin Costner.
-
1991: Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody / These Are The Days Of Our Lives
After the death of frontman Freddie Mercury in November, this was a shoo-in for the festive top spot. Here's the Double A side.
-
1990: Cliff Richard - Saviour’s Day
Sir Clifford notched up a second Christmas Number 1 with this religious entry.
-
1989: Band Aid II - Do They Know It’s Christmas?
Or the "Stock Aitken And Waterman Edition": Kylie, Jason, Bananarama.. and Chris Rea?
-
1988: Cliff Richard - Mistletoe And Wine
Cliff reminds you of the true meaning of Christmas. Presents and booze, of course!
-
1987: Pet Shop Boys - Always On Mind
Fairytale Of New York didn't make it, this clubbed-up cover of Elvis Presley did.
-
1986: Jackie Wilson - Reet Petite
Thanks to a silly animated video, this 1957 rock 'n' roll classic made a comeback.
-
1985: Shakin' Stevens - Merry Christmas Everyone
Shaky's era as one of the biggest-selling British artists was ending, but the country loved this festive ditty.
-
1984: Band Aid - Do They Know It’s Christmas?
Bob Geldof and Midge Ure rustled up an all-star line-up including Duran Duran, Bono, Wham!, Spandau Ballet, Culture Club and more sang to raise money for the famine in Ethiopia.
-
1983: The Flying Pickets - Only You
Actors singing a hit by Yazoo a capella? It was incredibly popular and sums up the choral side of Christmas.
-
1982: Renee And Renato - Save Your Love
Proof that ridiculous Christmas Number 1s didn't start with Mr Blobby. Renato was an Italian-born singer who performed at his son's restaurant in Tamworth. Renee was a performer whose real name was Hilary Lester. It was hugely popular for no real reason.
-
1981: The Human League - Don’t You Want Me
Phil Oakey got what he wanted for Christmas. After struggling on the edges of the charts for years, Sheffield's finest synth-pop outfit triumphed with a tale of fame, fortune and love.
-
1980: St Winifred’s School Choir - There’s No One Quite Like Grandma
Kids + flattering a grandparent = Christmas Gold. The biggest thing to come out of Stockport until Blossoms, this kids choir cruelly pushed the recently-killed John Lennon into second place. See if you can spot Coronation Street actress Sally Lindsay in the ranks.
-
1979: Pink Floyd - Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2)
A rare single from the Floyd was the song that saw out the 1970s. Taken from their mammoth exploration of alienation, The Wall.
-
1978: Boney M - Mary’s Boy Child / Oh My Lord
German disco legends cover the Harry Belafonte hit from 1957, run as a medley with Boney mastermind Frank Farian's own song, Oh My Lord. Think of the royalties!
-
1977: Wings - Mull Of Kintyre / Girls School
Macca proved that he still had the golden touch with this inexplicably million-selling Scottish ode.
-
1976: Johnny Mathis - When A Child Is Born
Religious balladry from the veteran US singer. Everyone join in!
-
1975: Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody
Six minutes of perfection from the legendary band, given a boost by the memorable video.
-
1974: Mud - Lonely This Christmas
Glam Rock 'N' Roll revivalists with an excellent Elvis parody.
-
1973: Slade - Merry Christmas Everybody
Noddy Holder and co beat off stiff competition from Wizzard and I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day to be the top seller in '73. This song will live on forever.
-
And here's the rest...
1972: Jimmy Osmond - Long Haired Lover From Liverpool
1971: Benny Hill - Ernie (The Fastest Milkman In The West)
1970: Dave Edmunds - I Hear You Knocking
1969: Rolf Harris - Two Little Boys
1968: The Scaffold - Lily The Pink
1967: The Beatles - Hello Goodbye
1966: Tom Jones - The Green, Green Grass Of Home
1965: The Beatles - We Can Work It Out/Day Tripper
1964: The Beatles - I Feel Fine
1963: The Beatles - I Want To Hold Your Hand
1962 Elvis Presley - Return To Sender
1961 Danny Williams - Moon River
1960 Cliff Richard And The Shadows - I Love You
1959 Emile Ford And The Checkmates - What Do You Want To Make Those Eyes At Me For?
1958 Conway Twitty - It’s Only Make Believe
1957 Harry Belafonte - Mary’s Boy Child
1956 Johnnie Ray — Just Walkin’ In The Rain
1955 Dickie Valentine - Christmas Alphabet
1954 Winifred Atwell - Let’s Have Another Party
1953 Frankie Laine - Answer Me
1952 Al Martino - Here In My Heart