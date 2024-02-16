What are Bob Marley's biggest songs?
16 February 2024, 13:36 | Updated: 16 February 2024, 13:38
The reggae superstar is the subject of a new film, One Love - but which of his many songs are the most popular in the 21st Century?
Listen to this article
Robert Nesta Marley may have died in May 1981 at the tragically young age of 36, but his pioneering work lives on. He was reggae's first superstar and did more to bring the music to the world than any other artist.
A new film, One Love, tracks the story of his life from his rise to stardom in Jamaica to his untinely death - Kingsley Ben-Adir stars as the musician, and the movie has approval from the Marley estate.
In the digital age, Marley's music continues to find new audiences and the new biopic can only spread the word further. Which of his songs has had the most streams on Spotify? Radio X has the totals...
Bob Marley: One Love - Official Trailer (2024 Movie)
-
Bob Marley & The Wailers - Three Little Birds
Better known by its refrain "Don't worry about a thing", this is Bob Marley's most popular song, taken from his 1977 album Exodus. Issued as a single in 1980, the track made Number 17 in the UK charts and has been certified double Platium by the BPI. On Spotify, the track has had over 897 million plays.
Bob Marley & The Wailers - Three Little Birds (Official Music Video)
-
Bob Marley & The Wailers - Could You Be Loved
The first single to be taken from the album Uprising in 1980, this was a Top 5, Platinum-selling single in the UK. The star's biggest hit in this country during his lifetime, Could You Be Loved has been streamed on Spotify over 811 million times.
Bob Marley & The Wailers - Could You Be Loved (Official Music Video)
-
Bob Marley & The Wailers - Is This Love
The ultimate Bob Marley love song, taken from the 1978 album Kaya. Is This Love peaked at Number 9 in the UK charts, making it another Platinum-seller and the original video is notable for including the first public appearance by future supermodel Naomi Campbell. On Spotify, the song has been streamed over 696 million times.
Bob Marley - Is This Love (Official Music Video)
-
Bob Marley & The Wailers - Jamming
Another hit from the Exodus album, this classic tune was coupled with the track Punky Reggae Party and issued as a single just before Christmas 1977 - it took two months to creep up to its peak position of Number 9 and was given a Platinum award by the BPI. Jamming remains popular, with over 488 million streams on Spotify.
Bob Marley & The Wailers - Jamming (Official Music Video)
-
Bob Marley & The Wailers - Buffalo Soldier
Marley's last album Confrontation was issued two years after his death, in May 1983. The track Buffalo Soldier was released as a single and became one of his biggest hits in the UK, peaking at Number 4 in the charts and racking up over 449 million streams.
Bob Marley & The Wailers - Buffalo Soldier (Official Music Video)
-
Bob Marley & The Wailers - One Love
Origially recorded by the Wailers in 1965, One Love was re-recorded 12 years later for the Exodus album and finally issued as a single in April 1984 as a trailer for the Legend compilation. Don Letts shot a video for the track, which included celeb cameos from Paul McCartney, Suggs from Madness and Neville Stape of The Specials, pushing the single up to Number 5 in the UK Charts. On Spotify, the tune has had over 448 million plays.
Bob Marley - One Love (Clip Officiel)
-
Bob Marley & The Wailers - Redemption Song
An acoustic ballad that formed the last track on the final album to be issued in Marley's lifetime, Uprising. The libe "Emancipate yourself from mental slavery" was a quote from the Jamaican political activist Marcus Garvey. The single version of the song features the full line-up of The Wailers, but the version that's had over 327 million plays on Spotify is the moving original.
Bob Marley & The Wailers - Redemption Song (Official Music Video)
-
Bob Marley & The Wailers - No Woman No Cry
Originally recorded for the studio album Natty Dread in 1974, a live version was recorded during the Wailers' show at London's Lyceum on 18th July 1975. This take - which features a delighted audience reaction when they recognise the song - was issued as a single in the UK where it became Marley's first British hit, peaking at Number 22. On Spotify, the song has had over 294 million listens.
Bob Marley & The Wailers - No Woman, No Cry (Live At The Rainbow 4th June 1977)
-
Bob Marley & The Wailers - Waiting In Vain
The second single to be taken from the album Exodus, Waiting In Vain was a hit twice in the UK: it made Number 27 in September 1977 and then peaked at 34 in the summer of 1984 when issued as a promo for the Legend greatest hits compilation. The track was later covered by Annie Lennox for her Medusa album, while Marley's original has enjoyed over 263 million listens on Spotify.
Bob Marley - Waiting In Vain (Official Music Video) Remastered
-
Bob Marley & The Wailers - Stir It Up
Stir It Up was first recorded by the Wailers in 1967 and covered in 1972 by the American singer Johnny Nash, best known for his hit I Can See Clearly Now. After touring with Nash, Marley and his band re-recorded the tune themselves for their first album for Island Records in the UK, Catch A Fire. The Johnny Nash version made Number 13 in the UK charts, giving Marley's work its widest audience yet, and the original has been certified Silver by the BPI, with over 177 million Spotify plays.
Bob Marley & The Wailers - Stir It Up (Live at The Old Grey Whistle, 1973)