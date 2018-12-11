Radio X’s Best Songs Of 2018

11 December 2018, 15:32 | Updated: 11 December 2018, 15:47

Best Songs of 2018: Tom Grennan, Jade Bird, Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine and Ian Brown
From Arctic Monkeys to The Vaccines and Gerry Cinnamon to Florence + The Machine, here is Radio X’s choice of the best songs to be released in 2018.

2018’s best tunes saw the return of Ian Brown, Richard Ashcroft and Florence + The Machine, while box fresh music came from some fantastic new artists, including Jade Bird, Sam Fender, Gang Of Youths, Gerry Cinnamon and more. Radio X takes a trip back over 2018 for the best songs of the year.

  1. AJR feat Rivers Cuomo - Sober Up

    The Weezer frontman teams up with this American trio of brothers with memorable results.

  2. Arctic Monkeys - Four Out Of Five

    One of the highlights of the Tranquility Base album: Alex Turner mixes glamour, space travel and online reviews.

  3. Richard Ashcroft - Surprised By The Joy

    The former Verve frontman released his fifth solo album and proved he’s as essential as ever.

  4. James Bay - Pink Lemonade

    After the huge success of Chaos And The Calm, Bay’s second album Electric Light proved that he’s got a long and successful career ahead of him.

  5. Jade Bird - Love Has All Been Done Before

    Thrilling new British singer-songwriter - 2019 will be her year.

  6. Blossoms - How Long Will This Last?

    Stockport’s finest build on their excellent debut with their second outing… and add another chapter to their “Back To The Future” series of videos…

  7. Ian Brown - First World Problems

    He’s back! Seems like the Stone Roses reunion is done and dusted, so King Monkey is back with some zeitgeist loving solo material.

  8. CHVRCHES - Graffiti

    Glittering electro-pop from the Glaswegian trio.

  9. Gerry Cinnamon - Sometimes

    Straight out of Glasgow without following the traditional media route, Gerry is an honest, straightforward and hugely popular new artist.

  10. Circa Waves - Movies

    The Liverpool band ready their third album for 2019 and this teaser is perfect indie pop.

  11. The Coral - Reaching Out For A Friend

    James Skelly’s Scouse folk rock is as addictive as ever.

  12. Courteeners - Not Nineteen Forever (Re: Wired)

    How do you make a classic even better? Strip it back to the essentials, that's how.

  13. Editors - Cold

    Anthemic dark rock from Tom Smith and co, from their sixth album, Violence.

  14. Sam Fender - That Sound

    North Shields has given us a brilliant new singer-songwriter - the BRITs Critics Choice Award is already his.

  15. Florence And The Machine – Hunger

    Rousing, emotional and inspirational: one of Florence Welch’s most powerful songs.

  16. Gang Of Youths - Let Me Down Easy

    Australia’s best kept secret is no secret any more.

  17. Tom Grennan - Found What I’ve Been Looking For

    The most distinctive voice of 2018 - Grennan’s rough and bluesy sound has made him one of the finest discoveries of the year.

  18. Isaac Gracie - Show Me Love

    Delicate, moving, passionate - and what a voice.

  19. Hozier - Nina Cried Power

    Remarkable song about the legacy of protest - featuring the powerful vocals of soul legend and activist Mavis Staples.

  20. Miles Kane - Cry On My Guitar

    Another unforgettable tune from the singer - and check out the video where he gets beaten up by wrestler Finn Balor. Don’t worry fans, they’re terrific friends in real life.

  21. Elle King - Shame

    Instant bluesy classic from the Californian singer.

  22. The Kooks - Four Leaf Clover

    Another big return for 2018 was Brighton’s Kooks, who delivered an impeccable hit in Four Leaf Clover.

  23. lovelytheband - Broken

    Superb American indie pop - one of the earworms of the year.

  24. Manic Street Preachers – International Blue

    The Welsh trio prove their mettle 30 years into their career with this anthemic track.

  25. Johnny Marr - Hi, Hello

    The former Smiths man has a way with a winning melody - as this wistful track proves.

  26. Alice Merton - No Roots

    Big, big tune from this singer-songwriter who was born in Germany and raised in Canada.

  27. Mumford And Sons - Guiding Light

    Three years on from Wilder Mind, Marcus Mumford and his band of merrie men are back to doing what they do best.

  28. Muse - Pressure

    Matt Bellamy and the lads have gone all 80s in the video, but don’t worry - the music is as epic as ever.

  29. Pale Waves - One More Time

    Infectious indie pop at its finest.

  30. Snow Patrol - Empress

    Gary Lightbody proves he can still tug at our heartstrings.

  31. Sundara Karma - One Last Night On This Earth

    Epic art rock from this Reading quartet.

  32. Superorganism - Something For Your M.I.N.D.

    Experimental collective who are bringing back cut-and-paste hits.

  33. Ten Tonnes - Better Than Me

    Young Ethan Barnett brings a BIG sound to 2018.

  34. The Vaccines - All My Friends Are Falling In Love

    Absolute indie banger from the always reliable Justin Young and comrades.

  35. Weezer - Africa

    US geek rock legends take on a classic piece of 80s balladry.

  36. The Wombats - Turn

    Taken from their LP Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life, Wombats have returned bolder than ever.

  37. Yonaka – Creature

    Head-rattling rock ’n’ roll from this powerful Brighton band.

