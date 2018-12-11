Radio X’s Best Songs Of 2018

Best Songs of 2018: Tom Grennan, Jade Bird, Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine and Ian Brown. Picture: Press

From Arctic Monkeys to The Vaccines and Gerry Cinnamon to Florence + The Machine, here is Radio X’s choice of the best songs to be released in 2018.

2018’s best tunes saw the return of Ian Brown, Richard Ashcroft and Florence + The Machine, while box fresh music came from some fantastic new artists, including Jade Bird, Sam Fender, Gang Of Youths, Gerry Cinnamon and more. Radio X takes a trip back over 2018 for the best songs of the year.