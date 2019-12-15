Radio X picks the perfect playlist of songs written for classic films… Is your favourite on here?

Underworld - Born Slippy .NUXX Best known for being the theme song to 1997’s classic Irvine Walsh adaptation Trainspotting, where it appears in the final scene.

Guns N’Roses - You Could Be Mine Axl Rose and co launched their epic set of twin double albums Use Your Illusion I and II by having this stormer appear on the soundtrack to Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

David Bowie - Absolute Beginners One of Bowie’s most underrated singles, this track was the theme song of the 1986 adaptation of Colin McInnes’ novel of 50s London.

Aerosmith - Don’t Want To Miss A Thing The ‘Smith’s excellent power ballad made an unlikely appearance in the 1998 sci-fi disaster flick Armageddon.

Simon And Garfunkel - Mrs Robinson The theme tune to 1967’s The Graduate starring Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft, this classic was later covered by The Lemonheads.

Prince - Purple Rain This classic 80s power ballad forms the climax to Prince’s movie debut from 1984. It’s suitably epic.

Eminem - Lose Yourself This is the theme song to Marshall Mathers’ autobiographical movie, 8 Mile, about his tough life in Detroit.