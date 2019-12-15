The best songs featured in movies

15 December 2019, 21:00 | Updated: 15 December 2019, 21:01

Radio X picks the perfect playlist of songs written for classic films… Is your favourite on here?

  1. Underworld - Born Slippy .NUXX

    Best known for being the theme song to 1997’s classic Irvine Walsh adaptation Trainspotting, where it appears in the final scene.

  2. Guns N’Roses - You Could Be Mine

    Axl Rose and co launched their epic set of twin double albums Use Your Illusion I and II by having this stormer appear on the soundtrack to Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

  3. David Bowie - Absolute Beginners

    One of Bowie’s most underrated singles, this track was the theme song of the 1986 adaptation of Colin McInnes’ novel of 50s London.

  4. Aerosmith - Don’t Want To Miss A Thing

    The ‘Smith’s excellent power ballad made an unlikely appearance in the 1998 sci-fi disaster flick Armageddon.

  5. Simon And Garfunkel - Mrs Robinson

    The theme tune to 1967’s The Graduate starring Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft, this classic was later covered by The Lemonheads.

  6. Prince - Purple Rain

    This classic 80s power ballad forms the climax to Prince’s movie debut from 1984. It’s suitably epic.

  7. Eminem - Lose Yourself

    This is the theme song to Marshall Mathers’ autobiographical movie, 8 Mile, about his tough life in Detroit.

  8. Blondie - Call Me

    Yep, this new wave classic was actually the theme song to a film nobody really remembers now, 1980’s American Gigolo, starring a young Richard Gere.

