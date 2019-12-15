The best songs featured in movies
15 December 2019, 21:00 | Updated: 15 December 2019, 21:01
Radio X picks the perfect playlist of songs written for classic films… Is your favourite on here?
-
Underworld - Born Slippy .NUXX
Best known for being the theme song to 1997’s classic Irvine Walsh adaptation Trainspotting, where it appears in the final scene.
-
Guns N’Roses - You Could Be Mine
Axl Rose and co launched their epic set of twin double albums Use Your Illusion I and II by having this stormer appear on the soundtrack to Terminator 2: Judgement Day.
-
David Bowie - Absolute Beginners
One of Bowie’s most underrated singles, this track was the theme song of the 1986 adaptation of Colin McInnes’ novel of 50s London.
-
Aerosmith - Don’t Want To Miss A Thing
The ‘Smith’s excellent power ballad made an unlikely appearance in the 1998 sci-fi disaster flick Armageddon.
-
Simon And Garfunkel - Mrs Robinson
The theme tune to 1967’s The Graduate starring Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft, this classic was later covered by The Lemonheads.
-
Prince - Purple Rain
This classic 80s power ballad forms the climax to Prince’s movie debut from 1984. It’s suitably epic.
-
Eminem - Lose Yourself
This is the theme song to Marshall Mathers’ autobiographical movie, 8 Mile, about his tough life in Detroit.
-
Blondie - Call Me
Yep, this new wave classic was actually the theme song to a film nobody really remembers now, 1980’s American Gigolo, starring a young Richard Gere.