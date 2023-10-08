12 of the best Remix Albums

Classic remix albums by Linkin Park, The Cure, Gorillaz and Kraftwerk. Picture: Press

From Gorillaz to The Cure, here's a dozen albums that have celebrated the art of the remix.

The Remix Album has been a regular option for the artist or band since the early 1980s when producers realised they could take songs, switch them around - often quite radically - and create something brand new.

Here are some of the best collections of remixes from over the years.