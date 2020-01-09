The greatest ever guitar legends

We celebrate some of the best ever axemen, plank spankers and fretboard noodlers...

Jimmy Page The legendary axeman with the equally legendary Led Zeppelin, Page was the natural successor to Hendrix as the ultimate showman guitarist, often using a violin bow to get an incredible sound. Greatest moment: the chugging riff to Whole Lotta Love.

Keith Richards The Human Riff that's powered The Rolling Stones since 1962. Greatest moment: The spellbinding intro to Jumpin' Jack Flash.

Brian May The Queen guitarist gets his trademark sound from the home-made Red Special that he plays, wringing all kinds of miraculous sounds out of it. Greatest moment: the gear change from hard rock power chords to the luscious, weeping final notes of Bohemian Rhapsody.

Jimi Hendrix The guvnor. The greatest guitarist in rock? Certainly the greatest left-handed guitarist (sorry Macca). Greatest moment: The fade-in, wah-wah intro of Voodoo Chile (Slight Return)

Matt Bellamy The man who absorbs guitar solos from space for Muse. Greatest moment: All of Knights Of Cydonia.

Slash Or, Saul Hudson as he's known to his mum. The top-hatted, curly-haired guitar machine from Guns N'Roses and latterly Slash's Snakepit. Greatest moment: The opening riff of Sweet Child O'Mine.

Jack White Channelling the spirit of a great blues man, White is a one-man riff machine. Greatest moment: The relentless riffage of Black Math.

Graham Coxon The six-string virtuoso of Blur, who carved a solo career from a series of unique solo albums. Greatest moment: The slamming riff to Song 2.

Johnny Marr The man behind the music of The Smiths and a thousand great riffs. Greatest moment: The opening chords of Bigmouth Strikes Again.

John Squire The art and soul (sorry) of The Stone Roses. Likes painting, too. Greatest moment: The wah-wah freak-out of I Am The Resurrection.

Noel Gallagher Not showy or flashy - just reliable and graceful. Greatest moment: The solo to Live Forever.

Serge Pizzorno Kasabian's master of the strings. Greatest moment: The glam stomp of Shoot The Runner.

Peter Buck R.E.M.'s guitarist, who inspired a thousand musical careers. Greatest moment: The confident swagger that introduces What's The Frequency Kenneth?

Josh Homme The man that drives Queens Of The Stone Age towards rock awesomeness. Greatest moment: Guitar used as a blunt weapon in No One Knows.

Billie Joe Armstrong The powerhouse behind Green Day. Greatest moment: The punk rock riffage of American Idiot.