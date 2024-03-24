20 great closing lines from classic albums

Do you remember the couplets that brought down the curtain on these famous long players?

“All in all is all we are” All Apologies from In Utero by Nirvana Nirvana - All Apologies (MTV Unplugged)

"I couldn't ever bring myself to hate you as I'd like." I Am The Resurrection from The Stone Roses The Stone Roses - I Am the Resurrection (Audio)

"The blackout harks with flowered muse, with skull designs upon my shoes... I can't give everything... I can't give everything away." I Can't Give Everything Away from Blackstar by David Bowie David Bowie - I Can't Give Everything Away

“Immerse your soul in love / Immerse your soul in love” Street Spirit (Fade Out) from The Bends by Radiohead Radiohead - Street Spirit (Fade Out)

"This is a low, but it won't hurt you / When you're alone it will be there with you / Finding ways to stay solo" This Is A Low from Parklife by Blur Blur - This is a Low (Official Audio)

"Don't send me no more letters no, Not unless you mail them from Desolation Row." Desolation Row from Highway 61 Revisited by Bob Dylan Bob Dylan - Desolation Row (Official Audio)

"Goodnight, always, to all that's pure that's in your heart" Farewell And Goodnight from Mellon Collie & The Infinite Sadness by Smashing Pumpkins Farewell And Goodnight (Remastered 2012)

"I'll tell my mother / I'll tell my father / I'll tell my loved ones / I'll tell my brothers / How much I love them" The Morning Fog from Hounds Of Love by Kate Bush The Morning Fog

"Send me the pillow, the one that you dream on... And I'll send you mine" Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others from The Queen Is Dead by The Smiths Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others (2011 Remaster)

“I don't care no more so don't you worry / Goodbye I'm going home” Married With Children from Definitely Maybe by Oasis Oasis - Married With Children (Official Lyric Video)

"Dream asleep in the sand with the ocean washing over" Dream Brother from Grace by Jeff Buckley Jeff Buckley - Dream Brother (from Live in Chicago)

"And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make." The End from Abbey Road by The Beatles* *if you ignore the "hidden track" Her Majesty The End (2019 Mix)

"In my imagination, you're waiting lying on your side / With your hands between your thighs and a smile” 505 from Favourite Worst Nightmare by Arctic Monkeys 505

"It was no surface but all feeling, Maybe at the time it felt like dreaming" No Surface All Feeling from Everything Must Go by Manic Street Preachers Manic Street Preachers - No Surface All Feeling (Live from Cardiff Millennium Stadium '99)

"But something that was not meant to be is done / and this is the start of what was." Empty Cans from A Grand Don't Come For Free by The Streets The Streets - Empty Cans

"Pick up here and chase the ride / the river empties to the tide / All of this is coming your way." Find The River from Automatic For The People by R.E.M. R.E.M. - Find The River (Official Music Video) [Parallel Video Version]

"And now it's morning, there's only one place we can go... It's around the corner in Soho where other broken people go - let's go" Bar Italia from Different Class by Pulp Bar Italia

"Well I just made up this story / To get your attention makes me smile / I never looked up or looked / In the mirror behind me" I Stopped To Fill My Car Up from Performance & Cocktails by Stereophonics Stereophonics - I stopped to fill my car up (Live At Morfa Stadium)

"I'll never lose this pain / Never dream of you again." Untitled from Disintegration by The Cure Untitled (Remastered)