The 25 best albums of 2011

Let's step back to the twelve months that brought us Suck It And See, Beady Eye, The King Of Limbs and El Camino.

Cage The Elephant - Thank You, Happy Birthday: released 11th January 2011 The Kentucky band's second album included the hit Shake Me Down. Cage The Elephant - Thank You, Happy Birthday. Picture: Press

White Lies - Ritual: released on 17th January 2011 The trio's second album included the single Bigger Than Us. White Lies - Ritual. Picture: Press

Adele - 21: released 24th January 2011 Ms Adkins' second album was a huge seller as it contained the mammoth hit Someone Like You. Also included were Rumour Has It, Rolling In The Deep and a cover of The Cure's Lovesong. Adele - 21. Picture: Press

PJ Harvey - Let England Shake: released 14th February 2011 Harvey's eighth studio album was her second Mercury Music Prize winner, and included the singles The Glorious Land and The Words That Maketh Murder. PJ Harvey - Let England Shake. Picture: Press

Radiohead - The King Of Limbs: released 18th February 2011 The eighth studio album from Thom Yorke and co included the single Lotus Flower. Radiohead - The King Of Limbs. Picture: Press

Beady Eye - Different Gear, Still Speeding: released 28th February 2011 Liam Gallagher's post Oasis band released their debut album, which included The Roller, Four Letter Word and Bring The Light. Beady Eye - Different Gear, Still Speeding. Picture: Press

Elbow - Build A Rocket Boys! Released released 7th March 2011 Guy Garvey and co's fifth album features the singles Lippy Kids and Open Arms. Elbow - Build A Rocket Boys! Picture: Press

R.E.M. - Collapse Into Now: released 7th March 2011 The US indie veterans called time on their career with their fifteenth and final album, which included the singles It Happened Today, Mine Smell Like Honey, Überlin and Oh My Heart. R.E.M. - Collapse Into Now. Picture: Press

Noah And The Whale - Last Night On Earth: released 7th March 2011 The London band's third album includes the singles Tonight's The Kind of Night and L.I.F.E.G.O.E.S.O.N. Noah And The Whale - Last Night On Earth. Picture: Press

The Vaccines - What Do You Expect From The Vaccines: released 11th March 2011 The band's debut album included the bangers Wreckin' Bar (Ra Ra Ra), If You Wanna, Wetsuit, Norgaard and Post Break-Up Sex. The Vaccines - What Do You Expect From The Vaccines. Picture: Press

The Strokes - Angles: released 18th March 2011 The New York band's fourth album included Taken For A Fool and Undercover Of Darkness. The Strokes - Angles. Picture: Press

Foo Fighters - Wasting Light: released 12th April 2011 The seventh album from Dave Grohl's rockers included Rope, Arlandria, These Days and Walk. Foo Fighters - Wasting Light. Picture: Press

The Wombats Proudly Present This Modern Glitch: released 22nd April 2011 The second album from Murph's Liverpool trio included the singles Tokyo (Vampires & Wolves), Jump Into The Fog and Anti-D. The Wombats Proudly Present This Modern Glitch. Picture: Press

Kaiser Chiefs - The Future Is Medieval: released 3rd June 2011 The Leeds band's fourth album - and last with with original drummer Nick Hodgson - included Little Shocks, Man On Mars and Kinda Girl You Are. The initial digital release allowed fans to pick their own 10-track version of the album from a pool of 23 songs. Kaiser Chiefs - The Future Is Medieval. Picture: Press

Frank Turner - England Keep My Bones: released on 6th June 2011 The fourth studio album by the British singer-songwriter included I Still Believe and Peggy Sang The Blues. Frank Turner - England Keep My Bones. Picture: Press

Arctic Monkeys - Suck It And See: released 6th June 2011 The fourth outing from the Sheffield band saw them record in Sound City, Los Angeles with producer James Ford. The record spawned the singles Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair, Brick By Brick and The Hellcat Spangled Shalalala. Arctic Monkeys - Suck It And See. Picture: Press

The Horrors - Skying: released 11th July 2011 The Southend band's third album was their most commercially successful to that point, featuring the tracks Still Life and I Can See Through You. The Horrors - Skying. Picture: Press

Gotye - Making Mirrors: released 19th August 2011 Australian Wally De Backer had a massive hit in 2011 with Somebody That I Used To Know. The accompanying album also featured Eyes Wide Open and I Feel Better. Gotye - Making Mirrors. Picture: Press

Ed Sheeran - +: released 9th September 2011 The English singer-songwriter's debut album include the massive hist The A Team, You Need Me I Don't Need Me and Lego House. Ed Sheeran - +. Picture: Press

Kasabian - Velociraptor: released 16th September 2011 The fourth album from the Leicester powerhouse included the tracks Days Are Forgotten, Goodbye Kiss and Re-Wired. Kasabian - Velociraptor. Picture: Press

Ben Howard - Every Kingdom: released 30th September 2011 The British singer-songwriter's debut album included the songs Old Pine, Only Love, Keep Your Head Up and The Wolves. Ben Howard - Every Kingdom. Picture: Press

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds: released 17th October 2011 Noel's debut solo outing is chock-full of great tunes: AKA What A Life!, If I Had A Gun, The Death Of You And Me, Everybody's On The Run... Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. Picture: Press

Florence And The Machine - Ceremonials: released 28th October 2011 Ceremonials saw Florence return with a more streamlined sound and includes the incredible tracks What The Water Gave Me and No Light, No Light. Florence And The Machine - Ceremonials. Picture: Press

Coldplay - Mylo Xyloto: released 24th October 2011 The fifth album from Chris Martin and his team included Paradise, Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall and Charlie Brown. Coldplay - Mylo Xyloto. Picture: Press