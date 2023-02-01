The 25 best albums of 2011

1 February 2023, 10:40

The best albums of 2011
The best albums of 2011. Picture: Press

Let's step back to the twelve months that brought us Suck It And See, Beady Eye, The King Of Limbs and El Camino.

  1. Cage The Elephant - Thank You, Happy Birthday: released 11th January 2011

    The Kentucky band's second album included the hit Shake Me Down.

    Cage The Elephant - Thank You, Happy Birthday
    Cage The Elephant - Thank You, Happy Birthday. Picture: Press

  2. White Lies - Ritual: released on 17th January 2011

    The trio's second album included the single Bigger Than Us.

    White Lies - Ritual
    White Lies - Ritual. Picture: Press

  3. Adele - 21: released 24th January 2011

    Ms Adkins' second album was a huge seller as it contained the mammoth hit Someone Like You. Also included were Rumour Has It, Rolling In The Deep and a cover of The Cure's Lovesong.

    Adele - 21
    Adele - 21. Picture: Press

  4. PJ Harvey - Let England Shake: released 14th February 2011

    Harvey's eighth studio album was her second Mercury Music Prize winner, and included the singles The Glorious Land and The Words That Maketh Murder.

    PJ Harvey - Let England Shake
    PJ Harvey - Let England Shake. Picture: Press

  5. Radiohead - The King Of Limbs: released 18th February 2011

    The eighth studio album from Thom Yorke and co included the single Lotus Flower.

    Radiohead - The King Of Limbs
    Radiohead - The King Of Limbs. Picture: Press

  6. Beady Eye - Different Gear, Still Speeding: released 28th February 2011

    Liam Gallagher's post Oasis band released their debut album, which included The Roller, Four Letter Word and Bring The Light.

    Beady Eye - Different Gear, Still Speeding
    Beady Eye - Different Gear, Still Speeding. Picture: Press

  7. Elbow - Build A Rocket Boys! Released released 7th March 2011

    Guy Garvey and co's fifth album features the singles Lippy Kids and Open Arms.

    Elbow - Build A Rocket Boys!
    Elbow - Build A Rocket Boys! Picture: Press

  8. R.E.M. - Collapse Into Now: released 7th March 2011

    The US indie veterans called time on their career with their fifteenth and final album, which included the singles It Happened Today, Mine Smell Like Honey, Überlin and Oh My Heart.

    R.E.M. - Collapse Into Now
    R.E.M. - Collapse Into Now. Picture: Press

  9. Noah And The Whale - Last Night On Earth: released 7th March 2011

    The London band's third album includes the singles Tonight's The Kind of Night and L.I.F.E.G.O.E.S.O.N.

    Noah And The Whale - Last Night On Earth
    Noah And The Whale - Last Night On Earth. Picture: Press

  10. The Vaccines - What Do You Expect From The Vaccines: released 11th March 2011

    The band's debut album included the bangers Wreckin' Bar (Ra Ra Ra), If You Wanna, Wetsuit, Norgaard and Post Break-Up Sex.

    The Vaccines - What Do You Expect From The Vaccines
    The Vaccines - What Do You Expect From The Vaccines. Picture: Press

  11. The Strokes - Angles: released 18th March 2011

    The New York band's fourth album included Taken For A Fool and Undercover Of Darkness.

    The Strokes - Angles
    The Strokes - Angles. Picture: Press

  12. Foo Fighters - Wasting Light: released 12th April 2011

    The seventh album from Dave Grohl's rockers included Rope, Arlandria, These Days and Walk.

    Foo Fighters - Wasting Light
    Foo Fighters - Wasting Light. Picture: Press

  13. The Wombats Proudly Present This Modern Glitch: released 22nd April 2011

    The second album from Murph's Liverpool trio included the singles Tokyo (Vampires & Wolves), Jump Into The Fog and Anti-D.

    The Wombats Proudly Present This Modern Glitch
    The Wombats Proudly Present This Modern Glitch. Picture: Press

  14. Kaiser Chiefs - The Future Is Medieval: released 3rd June 2011

    The Leeds band's fourth album - and last with with original drummer Nick Hodgson - included Little Shocks, Man On Mars and Kinda Girl You Are. The initial digital release allowed fans to pick their own 10-track version of the album from a pool of 23 songs.

    Kaiser Chiefs - The Future Is Medieval
    Kaiser Chiefs - The Future Is Medieval. Picture: Press

  15. Frank Turner - England Keep My Bones: released on 6th June 2011

    The fourth studio album by the British singer-songwriter included I Still Believe and Peggy Sang The Blues.

    Frank Turner - England Keep My Bones
    Frank Turner - England Keep My Bones. Picture: Press

  16. Arctic Monkeys - Suck It And See: released 6th June 2011

    The fourth outing from the Sheffield band saw them record in Sound City, Los Angeles with producer James Ford. The record spawned the singles Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair, Brick By Brick and The Hellcat Spangled Shalalala.

    Arctic Monkeys - Suck It And See
    Arctic Monkeys - Suck It And See. Picture: Press

  17. The Horrors - Skying: released 11th July 2011

    The Southend band's third album was their most commercially successful to that point, featuring the tracks Still Life and I Can See Through You.

    The Horrors - Skying
    The Horrors - Skying. Picture: Press

  18. Gotye - Making Mirrors: released 19th August 2011

    Australian Wally De Backer had a massive hit in 2011 with Somebody That I Used To Know. The accompanying album also featured Eyes Wide Open and I Feel Better.

    Gotye - Making Mirrors
    Gotye - Making Mirrors. Picture: Press

  19. Ed Sheeran - +: released 9th September 2011

    The English singer-songwriter's debut album include the massive hist The A Team, You Need Me I Don't Need Me and Lego House.

    Ed Sheeran - +
    Ed Sheeran - +. Picture: Press

  20. Kasabian - Velociraptor: released 16th September 2011

    The fourth album from the Leicester powerhouse included the tracks Days Are Forgotten, Goodbye Kiss and Re-Wired.

    Kasabian - Velociraptor
    Kasabian - Velociraptor. Picture: Press

  21. Ben Howard - Every Kingdom: released 30th September 2011

    The British singer-songwriter's debut album included the songs Old Pine, Only Love, Keep Your Head Up and The Wolves.

    Ben Howard - Every Kingdom
    Ben Howard - Every Kingdom. Picture: Press

  22. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds: released 17th October 2011

    Noel's debut solo outing is chock-full of great tunes: AKA What A Life!, If I Had A Gun, The Death Of You And Me, Everybody's On The Run...

    Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
    Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. Picture: Press

  23. Florence And The Machine - Ceremonials: released 28th October 2011

    Ceremonials saw Florence return with a more streamlined sound and includes the incredible tracks What The Water Gave Me and No Light, No Light.

    Florence And The Machine - Ceremonials
    Florence And The Machine - Ceremonials. Picture: Press

  24. Coldplay - Mylo Xyloto: released 24th October 2011

    The fifth album from Chris Martin and his team included Paradise, Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall and Charlie Brown.

    Coldplay - Mylo Xyloto
    Coldplay - Mylo Xyloto. Picture: Press

  25. The Black Keys - El Camino: released on 6th December 2011

    Incredibly this was Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney's seventh album - and was their commercial breakthrough in the UK, featuring Lonely Boy and Gold On The Ceiling.

    The Black Keys - El Camino
    The Black Keys - El Camino. Picture: Press

More X-Lists

A woman holds a Black Lives Matter flag during an event in remembrance of George Floyd, 24 May 2021

The 50 greatest protest songs

S*M*A*S*H in 1994: Salvatore Alessi, Ed Borrie, Rob Hague

The Top 10 Britpop One Hit Wonders

Some of the greatest debut singles of all time...

The 50 best debut singles

Ewan McGregor takes off to the sounds of Lust For Life by Iggy Pop in Trainspotting (1996)

The best movie soundtracks of all time

Inluential Albums

25 of the most influential albums in music history

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 2022

Glastonbury 2023 dates, registration info, ticket sales and line-up rumours

Festivals 2023

The Smiths in 1985: Johnny Marr, Morrissey, Mike Joyce and Andy Rourke

10 songs that ended an era... or began a new one

Dom's Holy Water single reaches the top of the iTunes chart

Dom's Holy Water single scores a number one on the iTunes chart

The best albums of 1994

The best albums of 1994

Placebo in 1996: "It was very, very important for us to not be ashamed."

How Placebo's Nancy Boy kicked against the "laddism" of Britpop

Placebo