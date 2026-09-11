The 25 best Indie Albums of 2006
11 September 2026, 14:00
Let's head back to the year of Arctic Monkeys, Empire, Sam's Town, Back In Black and Black Holes and Revelations.
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The Strokes - First Impressions Of Earth: released 9th January 2006
The third album by the New Yorkers featured the tracks You Only Live Once and Juicebox.
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The Kooks - Inside In/Inside Out: released 23rd January 2006
The debut album from the Brighton band featured the classics Naïve, She Moves In Her Own Way and Ooh La.
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Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not: released 23rd January 2006
One of the greatest debut albums of recent times made its appearance - it boasted the singles I Bet That You Look Good On The Dancefloor, The View From The Afternoon, Fake Tales Of San Francisco and When The Sun Goes Down.
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The Gossip - Standing In The Way of Control: released 24th January 2006
Beth Ditto and co released their debut album, featuring the all-time classic title track.
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Placebo - Meds: released 13th March 2006
The fifth studio album from Brian Molko and co included the hits Because I Want You, Song To Say Goodbye, Infra-Red and Meds.
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Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Show Your Bones: released 22nd March 2006
The NYC trio's second album featured the fantastic hit Gold Lion.
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The Streets - The Hardest Way To Make An Easy Living: released 10th April 2006
Mike Skinner's third album included Prangin' Out and When You Wasn't Famous.
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Gnarls Barkley - St Elsewhere: released 24th April 2006
The debut album from CeeLo Green and Danger Mouse featured the huge hit Crazy.
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Snow Patrol - Eyes Open: released 1st May 2006
The band's fourth album included the classic Chasing Cars, Hands Open and the collaboration with Martha Wainwright, Set The Fire To The Third Bar.
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Red Hot Chili Peppers - Stadium Arcadium: released 5th May 2006
The LA rockers' ninth studio album was a double that included Dani California, Tell Me Baby, Snow (Hey Oh), Desecration Smile and Hump de Bump.
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Dirty Pretty Things - Waterloo To Anywhere: released 8th May 2006
Carl Barât's post Libertines project issued their debut album, which included the hit Bang Bang You're Dead.
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Hot Chip - The Warning: released 22nd May 2006
Putney's finest released their second album, which included the classic Over And Over, plus And I Was A Boy From School and Colours.
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Primal Scream - Riot City Blues: released 5th June 2006
Bobby Gillespie's crew issued their eighth studio album, which included the all-time classic Country Girl.
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Keane - Under The Iron Sea: released 12th June 2006
The band's second album included Is It Any Wonder and Crystal Ball.
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The Automatic - Not Accepted Anywhere: released 19th June 2006
The debut album from the Welsh band included the tracks Monster, Raoul and Recover.
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Muse - Black Holes And Revelations: released 3rd July 2006
The trio's fourth album featured the classic's Starlight, Supermassive Black Hole, Knights Of Cydonia and Invincible.
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Lily Allen - Alright, Still: released 13th July 2006
Lily Rose's acclaimed debut included the hits Smile, LDN and Alfie.
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Thom Yorke - The Eraser: released 10th July 2006
The debut solo album from the Radiohead man featured the compelling track Harrowdown Hill.
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Paolo Nutini - These Streets: released 17th July 2006
The debut album from the Scottish singer-songwriter included the hit single Last Request, plus the favourite Jenny Don't Be Hasty.
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Razorlight - Razorlight: released 17th July 2006
The second album from Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows and co included their biggest hit America, In The Morning, Before I Fall To Pieces and Can't Stop This Feeling I've Got.
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Kasabian - Empire: released 28th August 2006
The second album by the Leicester lads featured the BIG tunes Shoot The Runner and the title track.
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The Fratellis - Costello Music: released 11th September 2006
The debut album from the Scottish indie rockers included the favourites Whistle For The Choir and Chelsea Dagger.
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Amy Winehouse - Back To Black: released 27th October 2006
Lady Winehouse's second album tragically turned out to be her last. The LP included the title track, Rehab and Love Is A Losing Game.
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My Chemical Romance - The Black Parade: released 23rd October 2006
Gerard Way's dark lords released their biggest album, which included Welcome To The Black Parade, I Don't Love You and Famous Last Words.
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The Killers - Sam's Town: released 2nd October 2006
The second album from Brandon Flowers and co featured When You Were Young, Read My Mind and For Reasons Unknown.