22 February 2023, 19:30 | Updated: 22 February 2023, 19:33
Let's head back to the year of Arctic Monkeys, Empire, Sam's Town, Back In Black and Black Holes and Revelations.
The third album by the New Yorkers featured the tracks You Only Live Once and Juicebox.
The debut album from the Brighton band featured the classics Naïve, She Moves In Her Own Way and Ooh La.
One of the greatest debut albums of recent times made its appearance - it boasted the singles I Bet That You Look Good On The Dancefloor, The View From The Afternoon, Fake Tales Of San Francisco and When The Sun Goes Down.
Beth Ditto and co released their debut album, featuring the all-time classic title track.
The fifth studio album from Brian Molko and co included the hits Because I Want You, Song To Say Goodbye, Infra-Red and Meds.
The NYC trio's second album featured the fantastic hit Gold Lion.
Mike Skinner's third album included Prangin' Out and When You Wasn't Famous.
The debut album from CeeLo Green and Danger Mouse featured the huge hit Crazy.
The band's fourth album included the classic Chasing Cars, Hands Open and the collaboration with Martha Wainwright, Set The Fire To The Third Bar.
The LA rockers' ninth studio album was a double that included Dani California, Tell Me Baby, Snow (Hey Oh), Desecration Smile and Hump de Bump.
Carl Barât's post Libertines project issued their debut album, which included the hit Bang Bang You're Dead.
Putney's finest released their second album, which included the classic Over And Over, plus And I Was A Boy From School and Colours.
Bobby Gillespie's crew issued their eighth studio album, which included the all-time classic Country Girl.
The band's second album included Is It Any Wonder and Crystal Ball.
The debut album from the Welsh band included the tracks Monster, Raoul and Recover.
The trio's fourth album featured the classic's Starlight, Supermassive Black Hole, Knights Of Cydonia and Invincible.
Lily Rose's acclaimed debut included the hits Smile, LDN and Alfie.
The debut solo album from the Radiohead man featured the compelling track Harrowdown Hill.
The debut album from the Scottish singer-songwriter included the hit single Last Request, plus the favourite Jenny Don't Be Hasty.
The second album from Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows and co included their biggest hit America, In The Morning, Before I Fall To Pieces and Can't Stop This Feeling I've Got.
The second album by the Leicester lads featured the BIG tunes Shoot The Runner and the title track.
The debut album from the Scottish indie rockers included the favourites Whistle For The Choir and Chelsea Dagger.
Lady Winehouse's second album tragically turned out to be her last. The LP included the title track, Rehab and Love Is A Losing Game.
Gerard Way's dark lords released their biggest album, which included Welcome To The Black Parade, I Don't Love You and Famous Last Words.
The second album from Brandon Flowers and co featured When You Were Young, Read My Mind and For Reasons Unknown.