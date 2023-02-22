The 25 best albums of 2006

Just some of the great albums issued in 2006: Muse, Amy Winehouse, Arctic Monkeys, The Fratellis and The Killers
Let's head back to the year of Arctic Monkeys, Empire, Sam's Town, Back In Black and Black Holes and Revelations.

  1. The Strokes - First Impressions Of Earth: released 9th January 2006

    The third album by the New Yorkers featured the tracks You Only Live Once and Juicebox.

    The Strokes - First Impressions Of Earth
  2. The Kooks - Inside In/Inside Out: released 23rd January 2006

    The debut album from the Brighton band featured the classics Naïve, She Moves In Her Own Way and Ooh La.

    The Kooks - Inside In/Inside Out
  3. Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not: released 23rd January 2006

    One of the greatest debut albums of recent times made its appearance - it boasted the singles I Bet That You Look Good On The Dancefloor, The View From The Afternoon, Fake Tales Of San Francisco and When The Sun Goes Down.

    Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not
  4. The Gossip - Standing In The Way of Control: released 24th January 2006

    Beth Ditto and co released their debut album, featuring the all-time classic title track.

    The Gossip - Standing In The Way of Control
  5. Placebo - Meds: released 13th March 2006

    The fifth studio album from Brian Molko and co included the hits Because I Want You, Song To Say Goodbye, Infra-Red and Meds.

    Placebo - Meds
  6. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Show Your Bones: released 22nd March 2006

    The NYC trio's second album featured the fantastic hit Gold Lion.

    Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Show Your Bones
  7. The Streets - The Hardest Way To Make An Easy Living: released 10th April 2006

    Mike Skinner's third album included Prangin' Out and When You Wasn't Famous.

    The Streets - The Hardest Way To Make An Easy Living
  8. Gnarls Barkley - St Elsewhere: released 24th April 2006

    The debut album from CeeLo Green and Danger Mouse featured the huge hit Crazy.

    Gnarls Barkley - St Elsewhere
  9. Snow Patrol - Eyes Open: released 1st May 2006

    The band's fourth album included the classic Chasing Cars, Hands Open and the collaboration with Martha Wainwright, Set The Fire To The Third Bar.

    Snow Patrol - Eyes Open
  10. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Stadium Arcadium: released 5th May 2006

    The LA rockers' ninth studio album was a double that included Dani California, Tell Me Baby, Snow (Hey Oh), Desecration Smile and Hump de Bump.

    Red Hot Chili Peppers - Stadium Arcadium
  11. Dirty Pretty Things - Waterloo To Anywhere: released 8th May 2006

    Carl Barât's post Libertines project issued their debut album, which included the hit Bang Bang You're Dead.

    Dirty Pretty Things - Waterloo To Anywhere
  12. Hot Chip - The Warning: released 22nd May 2006

    Putney's finest released their second album, which included the classic Over And Over, plus And I Was A Boy From School and Colours.

    Hot Chip - The Warning
  13. Primal Scream - Riot City Blues: released 5th June 2006

    Bobby Gillespie's crew issued their eighth studio album, which included the all-time classic Country Girl.

    Primal Scream - Riot City Blues
  14. Keane - Under The Iron Sea: released 12th June 2006

    The band's second album included Is It Any Wonder and Crystal Ball.

    Keane - Under The Iron Sea
  15. The Automatic - Not Accepted Anywhere: released 19th June 2006

    The debut album from the Welsh band included the tracks Monster, Raoul and Recover.

    The Automatic - Not Accepted Anywhere
  16. Muse - Black Holes And Revelations: released 3rd July 2006

    The trio's fourth album featured the classic's Starlight, Supermassive Black Hole, Knights Of Cydonia and Invincible.

    Muse - Black Holes And Revelations
  17. Lily Allen - Alright, Still: released 13th July 2006

    Lily Rose's acclaimed debut included the hits Smile, LDN and Alfie.

    Lily Allen - Alright, Still
  18. Thom Yorke - The Eraser: released 10th July 2006

    The debut solo album from the Radiohead man featured the compelling track Harrowdown Hill.

    Thom Yorke - The Eraser
  19. Paolo Nutini - These Streets: released 17th July 2006

    The debut album from the Scottish singer-songwriter included the hit single Last Request, plus the favourite Jenny Don't Be Hasty.

    Paolo Nutini - These Streets
  20. Razorlight - Razorlight: released 17th July 2006

    The second album from Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows and co included their biggest hit America, In The Morning, Before I Fall To Pieces and Can't Stop This Feeling I've Got.

    Razorlight - Razorlight
  21. Kasabian - Empire: released 28th August 2006

    The second album by the Leicester lads featured the BIG tunes Shoot The Runner and the title track.

    Kasabian - Empire
  22. The Fratellis - Costello Music: released 11th September 2006

    The debut album from the Scottish indie rockers included the favourites Whistle For The Choir and Chelsea Dagger.

    The Fratellis - Costello Music
  23. Amy Winehouse - Back To Black: released 27th October 2006

    Lady Winehouse's second album tragically turned out to be her last. The LP included the title track, Rehab and Love Is A Losing Game.

    Amy Winehouse - Back To Black
  24. My Chemical Romance - The Black Parade: released 23rd October 2006

    Gerard Way's dark lords released their biggest album, which included Welcome To The Black Parade, I Don't Love You and Famous Last Words.

    My Chemical Romance - The Black Parade
  25. The Killers - Sam's Town: released 2nd October 2006

    The second album from Brandon Flowers and co featured When You Were Young, Read My Mind and For Reasons Unknown.

    The Killers - Sam's Town
