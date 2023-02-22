Let's head back to the year of Arctic Monkeys, Empire, Sam's Town, Back In Black and Black Holes and Revelations.

The Strokes - First Impressions Of Earth: released 9th January 2006 The third album by the New Yorkers featured the tracks You Only Live Once and Juicebox. The Strokes - First Impressions Of Earth. Picture: Press

The Kooks - Inside In/Inside Out: released 23rd January 2006 The debut album from the Brighton band featured the classics Naïve, She Moves In Her Own Way and Ooh La. The Kooks - Inside In/Inside Out. Picture: Press

Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not: released 23rd January 2006 One of the greatest debut albums of recent times made its appearance - it boasted the singles I Bet That You Look Good On The Dancefloor, The View From The Afternoon, Fake Tales Of San Francisco and When The Sun Goes Down. Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not. Picture: Press

The Gossip - Standing In The Way of Control: released 24th January 2006 Beth Ditto and co released their debut album, featuring the all-time classic title track. The Gossip - Standing In The Way of Control. Picture: Press

Placebo - Meds: released 13th March 2006 The fifth studio album from Brian Molko and co included the hits Because I Want You, Song To Say Goodbye, Infra-Red and Meds. Placebo - Meds. Picture: Press

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Show Your Bones: released 22nd March 2006 The NYC trio's second album featured the fantastic hit Gold Lion. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Show Your Bones. Picture: Press

The Streets - The Hardest Way To Make An Easy Living: released 10th April 2006 Mike Skinner's third album included Prangin' Out and When You Wasn't Famous. The Streets - The Hardest Way To Make An Easy Living. Picture: Press

Gnarls Barkley - St Elsewhere: released 24th April 2006 The debut album from CeeLo Green and Danger Mouse featured the huge hit Crazy. Gnarls Barkley - St Elsewhere. Picture: Press

Snow Patrol - Eyes Open: released 1st May 2006 The band's fourth album included the classic Chasing Cars, Hands Open and the collaboration with Martha Wainwright, Set The Fire To The Third Bar. Snow Patrol - Eyes Open. Picture: Press

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Stadium Arcadium: released 5th May 2006 The LA rockers' ninth studio album was a double that included Dani California, Tell Me Baby, Snow (Hey Oh), Desecration Smile and Hump de Bump. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Stadium Arcadium. Picture: Press

Dirty Pretty Things - Waterloo To Anywhere: released 8th May 2006 Carl Barât's post Libertines project issued their debut album, which included the hit Bang Bang You're Dead. Dirty Pretty Things - Waterloo To Anywhere. Picture: Press

Hot Chip - The Warning: released 22nd May 2006 Putney's finest released their second album, which included the classic Over And Over, plus And I Was A Boy From School and Colours. Hot Chip - The Warning. Picture: Press

Primal Scream - Riot City Blues: released 5th June 2006 Bobby Gillespie's crew issued their eighth studio album, which included the all-time classic Country Girl. Primal Scream - Riot City Blues. Picture: Press

Keane - Under The Iron Sea: released 12th June 2006 The band's second album included Is It Any Wonder and Crystal Ball. Keane - Under The Iron Sea. Picture: Press

The Automatic - Not Accepted Anywhere: released 19th June 2006 The debut album from the Welsh band included the tracks Monster, Raoul and Recover. The Automatic - Not Accepted Anywhere. Picture: Press

Muse - Black Holes And Revelations: released 3rd July 2006 The trio's fourth album featured the classic's Starlight, Supermassive Black Hole, Knights Of Cydonia and Invincible. Muse - Black Holes And Revelations. Picture: Press

Lily Allen - Alright, Still: released 13th July 2006 Lily Rose's acclaimed debut included the hits Smile, LDN and Alfie. Lily Allen - Alright, Still. Picture: Press

Thom Yorke - The Eraser: released 10th July 2006 The debut solo album from the Radiohead man featured the compelling track Harrowdown Hill. Thom Yorke - The Eraser. Picture: Press

Paolo Nutini - These Streets: released 17th July 2006 The debut album from the Scottish singer-songwriter included the hit single Last Request, plus the favourite Jenny Don't Be Hasty. Paolo Nutini - These Streets. Picture: Press

Razorlight - Razorlight: released 17th July 2006 The second album from Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows and co included their biggest hit America, In The Morning, Before I Fall To Pieces and Can't Stop This Feeling I've Got. Razorlight - Razorlight. Picture: Press

Kasabian - Empire: released 28th August 2006 The second album by the Leicester lads featured the BIG tunes Shoot The Runner and the title track. Kasabian - Empire. Picture: Press

The Fratellis - Costello Music: released 11th September 2006 The debut album from the Scottish indie rockers included the favourites Whistle For The Choir and Chelsea Dagger. The Fratellis - Costello Music. Picture: Press

Amy Winehouse - Back To Black: released 27th October 2006 Lady Winehouse's second album tragically turned out to be her last. The LP included the title track, Rehab and Love Is A Losing Game. Amy Winehouse - Back To Black. Picture: Press

My Chemical Romance - The Black Parade: released 23rd October 2006 Gerard Way's dark lords released their biggest album, which included Welcome To The Black Parade, I Don't Love You and Famous Last Words. My Chemical Romance - The Black Parade. Picture: Press