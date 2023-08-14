The 25 best albums of 1986

14 August 2023, 18:17 | Updated: 14 August 2023, 18:30

Some of the big albums of 1986 from The Housemartins, New Order, Depeche Mode, The Smiths and Peter Gabriel.
Some of the big albums of 1986 from The Housemartins, New Order, Depeche Mode, The Smiths and Peter Gabriel. Picture: Press

Radio X takes a trip through the year of Bizarre Love Triangle, Sledgehammer, Kiss, You Can Call Me Al and Bigmouth Strikes Again.

  1. Public Image Ltd - Album: release date 3rd February 1986

    John Lydon's post-Sex Pistols project released their fifth LP, which was called Album, Cassette or Compact Disc, depending on which format you bought. The big hit from the record was Rise.

    Public Image Ltd - Album cover art
    Public Image Ltd - Album cover art. Picture: Press

  2. Talk Talk - The Colour Of Spring: release date 17th February 1986

    The enormously influential band released their third album, featuring Life's What You Make It and Give It Up.

    Talk Talk - The Colour Of Spring cover art
    Talk Talk - The Colour Of Spring cover art. Picture: Press

  3. The Bangles - Different Light: release date 3rd March 1986

    The all-female LA band's debut album included the single Manic Monday (written by Prince), and the hits If She Knew What She Wants and Walk Like An Egyptian.

    The Bangles - Different Light cover art
    The Bangles - Different Light cover art. Picture: Press

  4. Metallica - Master Of Puppets: release date 3rd March 1986

    The metal titans released their third album and the last to feature their original bassist Cliff Burton, who died later that year.

    Metallica - Master Of Puppets cover art
    Metallica - Master Of Puppets cover art. Picture: Press

  5. Depeche Mode - Black Celebration: release date 17th March 1986

    The Basildon synth quartet released their fifth album, which included the tracks Stripped, A Question Of Lust and A Question Of Time.

    Depeche Mode - Black Celebration cover art
    Depeche Mode - Black Celebration cover art. Picture: Press

  6. Pet Shop Boys - Please: release date 24th March 1986

    The duo of Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe issued their debut, which included Suburbia, Love Comes Quickly, Opportunities (Let's Make Lots Of Money) and the No 1 single West End Girls.

    Pet Shop Boys - Please cover art
    Pet Shop Boys - Please cover art. Picture: Press

  7. Prince & The Revolution - Parade: release date 31st March 1986

    Technically the soundtrack to the film Under The Cherry Moon, Parade included Mountains, Girls & Boys, Anotherloverholeinyohead and the monster hit Kiss.

    Prince & The Revolution - Parade cover art
    Prince & The Revolution - Parade cover art. Picture: Press

  8. Siouxsie & The Banshees - Tinderbox: release date 14th April 1986

    The Queen Of Goth and her post-punk pioneers released their seventh album, which featured the hit Cities In Dust and Candyman.

    Siouxsie & The Banshees - Tinderbox cover art
    Siouxsie & The Banshees - Tinderbox cover art. Picture: Press

  9. Run DMC - Raisin' Hell: release date 27th May 1986

    The hip hop legends released their third album this year, which included the classic collaboration with Aerosmith, Walk This Way, plus My Adidas and It's Tricky.

    Run DMC - Raisin' Hell cover art
    Run DMC - Raisin' Hell cover art. Picture: Press

  10. Peter Gabriel - So: release date 19th May 1986

    Gabriel's fifth solo album was his first to feature an actual title (his first four were all untitled!) and was a huge hit, spawning the singles Don't Give Up, Big Time and the classic Sledgehammer.

    Peter Gabriel - So cover art
    Peter Gabriel - So cover art. Picture: Press

  11. Queen - A Kind Of Magic: release date 2nd June 1986

    The band's twelfth album was their first post-Live Aid outing and included the hit title track, One Vision, Friends Will Be Friends and Who Wants To Live Forever (written for the soundtrack to the movie Highlander).

    Queen - A Kind Of Magic cover art
    Queen - A Kind Of Magic cover art. Picture: Press

  12. Genesis - Invisible Touch: release date 9th June 1986

    The prog rock pioneers' thirteenth album was their poppiest yet, and included the singles In Too Deep, Tonight Tonight Tonight and Land Of Confusion.

    Genesis - Invisible Touch cover art
    Genesis - Invisible Touch cover art. Picture: Press

  13. The Smiths - The Queen Is Dead: release date 16th June 1986

    After a long wait, the band's third album was finally released in June 1986 and is regarded as their masterpiece. Tracks include There Is A Light That Never Goes Out, Bigmouth Strikes Again and The Boy With The Thorn In His Side.

    The Smiths - The Queen Is Dead cover art
    The Smiths - The Queen Is Dead cover art. Picture: Press

  14. The Housemartins - London 0, Hull 4: release date 27th June 1986

    One of the most memorable hits of the year was Happy Hour, taken from the Hull band's debut album, which also included Flag Day and Think For A Minute. Some of the band later went on to form The Beautiful South.

    The Housemartins - London 0, Hull 4 cover art
    The Housemartins - London 0, Hull 4 cover art. Picture: Press

  15. Eurythmics - Revenge: release date 30th June 1986

    Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart's fifth album included the hits When Tomorrow Comes, Thorn In My Side and The Miracle Of Love.

    Eurythmics - Revenge cover art
    Eurythmics - Revenge cover art. Picture: Press

  16. Madonna - True Blue: release date 30th June 1986

    The follow-up to the monster hit Like A Virgin included the singles Live To Tell, Papa Don't Preach, Open Your Heart and La Isla Bonita.

    Madonna - True Blue cover art
    Madonna - True Blue cover art. Picture: Press

  17. The Communards - Communards: release date 14th July 1986

    The debut album from the duo of Richard Coles and Jimmy Somerville included the No 1 hit Don't Leave Me This Way plus You Are My World and So Cold The Night.

    The Communards - Communards cover art
    The Communards - Communards cover art. Picture: Press

  18. R.E.M. - Lifes Rich Pageant: release date 18th August 1986 (UK release)

    No apostrophe in the "Lifes", bad R.E.M. The band's fourth album included the tracks Begin The Begin and Fall On Me.

    R.E.M. - Lifes Rich Pageant cover art
    R.E.M. - Lifes Rich Pageant cover art. Picture: Press

  19. Bon Jovi - Slippery When Wet: release date 18th August 1986

    The New Jersey rock band's third album was a huge worldwide hit and included the tunes Wanted Dead Or Alive, You Give Love A Bad Name and Livin' On A Prayer.

    Bon Jovi - Slippery When Wet: cover art
    Bon Jovi - Slippery When Wet: cover art. Picture: Press

  20. Paul Simon - Graceland: release date 1st September 1986 (UK release)

    Simon's adaptation of South African street music was controversial, but a huge hit and a commercial comeback for the songwriter. Singles included Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes, The Boy In The Bubble and You Can Call Me Al.

    Paul Simon - Graceland cover art
    Paul Simon - Graceland cover art. Picture: Press

  21. Billy Bragg - Talking With The Taxman About Poetry: released 22nd September 1986

    Billy's third album included the singles Greetings To The New Brunette and Levi Stubbs' Tears.

    Billy Bragg - Talking With The Taxman About Poetry cover art
    Billy Bragg - Talking With The Taxman About Poetry cover art. Picture: Press

  22. New Order - Brotherhood: release date 29th September 1986

    The iconic Manchester band released their fourth album in '86, which featured the huge tune Bizarre Love Triangle.

    New Order - Brotherhood cover art
    New Order - Brotherhood cover art. Picture: Press

  23. The Pretenders - Get Close: release date 20th October 1986

    The fourth studio album from Chrissie Hynde and co included the singles Don't Get Me Wrong, My Baby and Hymn To Her.

    The Pretenders - Get Close cover art
    The Pretenders - Get Close cover art. Picture: Press

  24. Beastie Boys - Licensed To Ill: release date 3rd November 1986 (UK release)

    The debut album from the rap trio featured (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party), No Sleep Til Brooklyn and Brass Monkey.

    Beastie Boys - Licensed To Ill cover art
    Beastie Boys - Licensed To Ill cover art. Picture: Press

  25. Kraftwerk - Electric Café: released 10th November 1986

    The German techno pioneers released their ninth album after a delay of five years since Computer World and an unreleased LP called Techno Pop. The delay was down to Ralf Hutter having a serious cycling accident and was to be the group's last album of original material until Tour De France Soundtracks in 2003. Singles were The Telephone Call and Musique Non-Stop.

    Kraftwerk - Electric Café cover art
    Kraftwerk - Electric Café cover art. Picture: Press

