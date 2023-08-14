Radio X takes a trip through the year of Bizarre Love Triangle, Sledgehammer, Kiss, You Can Call Me Al and Bigmouth Strikes Again.

Public Image Ltd - Album: release date 3rd February 1986 John Lydon's post-Sex Pistols project released their fifth LP, which was called Album, Cassette or Compact Disc, depending on which format you bought. The big hit from the record was Rise. Public Image Ltd - Album cover art. Picture: Press

Talk Talk - The Colour Of Spring: release date 17th February 1986 The enormously influential band released their third album, featuring Life's What You Make It and Give It Up. Talk Talk - The Colour Of Spring cover art. Picture: Press

The Bangles - Different Light: release date 3rd March 1986 The all-female LA band's debut album included the single Manic Monday (written by Prince), and the hits If She Knew What She Wants and Walk Like An Egyptian. The Bangles - Different Light cover art. Picture: Press

Metallica - Master Of Puppets: release date 3rd March 1986 The metal titans released their third album and the last to feature their original bassist Cliff Burton, who died later that year. Metallica - Master Of Puppets cover art. Picture: Press

Depeche Mode - Black Celebration: release date 17th March 1986 The Basildon synth quartet released their fifth album, which included the tracks Stripped, A Question Of Lust and A Question Of Time. Depeche Mode - Black Celebration cover art. Picture: Press

Pet Shop Boys - Please: release date 24th March 1986 The duo of Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe issued their debut, which included Suburbia, Love Comes Quickly, Opportunities (Let's Make Lots Of Money) and the No 1 single West End Girls. Pet Shop Boys - Please cover art. Picture: Press

Prince & The Revolution - Parade: release date 31st March 1986 Technically the soundtrack to the film Under The Cherry Moon, Parade included Mountains, Girls & Boys, Anotherloverholeinyohead and the monster hit Kiss. Prince & The Revolution - Parade cover art. Picture: Press

Siouxsie & The Banshees - Tinderbox: release date 14th April 1986 The Queen Of Goth and her post-punk pioneers released their seventh album, which featured the hit Cities In Dust and Candyman. Siouxsie & The Banshees - Tinderbox cover art. Picture: Press

Run DMC - Raisin' Hell: release date 27th May 1986 The hip hop legends released their third album this year, which included the classic collaboration with Aerosmith, Walk This Way, plus My Adidas and It's Tricky. Run DMC - Raisin' Hell cover art. Picture: Press

Peter Gabriel - So: release date 19th May 1986 Gabriel's fifth solo album was his first to feature an actual title (his first four were all untitled!) and was a huge hit, spawning the singles Don't Give Up, Big Time and the classic Sledgehammer. Peter Gabriel - So cover art. Picture: Press

Queen - A Kind Of Magic: release date 2nd June 1986 The band's twelfth album was their first post-Live Aid outing and included the hit title track, One Vision, Friends Will Be Friends and Who Wants To Live Forever (written for the soundtrack to the movie Highlander). Queen - A Kind Of Magic cover art. Picture: Press

Genesis - Invisible Touch: release date 9th June 1986 The prog rock pioneers' thirteenth album was their poppiest yet, and included the singles In Too Deep, Tonight Tonight Tonight and Land Of Confusion. Genesis - Invisible Touch cover art. Picture: Press

The Smiths - The Queen Is Dead: release date 16th June 1986 After a long wait, the band's third album was finally released in June 1986 and is regarded as their masterpiece. Tracks include There Is A Light That Never Goes Out, Bigmouth Strikes Again and The Boy With The Thorn In His Side. The Smiths - The Queen Is Dead cover art. Picture: Press

The Housemartins - London 0, Hull 4: release date 27th June 1986 One of the most memorable hits of the year was Happy Hour, taken from the Hull band's debut album, which also included Flag Day and Think For A Minute. Some of the band later went on to form The Beautiful South. The Housemartins - London 0, Hull 4 cover art. Picture: Press

Eurythmics - Revenge: release date 30th June 1986 Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart's fifth album included the hits When Tomorrow Comes, Thorn In My Side and The Miracle Of Love. Eurythmics - Revenge cover art. Picture: Press

Madonna - True Blue: release date 30th June 1986 The follow-up to the monster hit Like A Virgin included the singles Live To Tell, Papa Don't Preach, Open Your Heart and La Isla Bonita. Madonna - True Blue cover art. Picture: Press

The Communards - Communards: release date 14th July 1986 The debut album from the duo of Richard Coles and Jimmy Somerville included the No 1 hit Don't Leave Me This Way plus You Are My World and So Cold The Night. The Communards - Communards cover art. Picture: Press

R.E.M. - Lifes Rich Pageant: release date 18th August 1986 (UK release) No apostrophe in the "Lifes", bad R.E.M. The band's fourth album included the tracks Begin The Begin and Fall On Me. R.E.M. - Lifes Rich Pageant cover art. Picture: Press

Bon Jovi - Slippery When Wet: release date 18th August 1986 The New Jersey rock band's third album was a huge worldwide hit and included the tunes Wanted Dead Or Alive, You Give Love A Bad Name and Livin' On A Prayer. Bon Jovi - Slippery When Wet: cover art. Picture: Press

Paul Simon - Graceland: release date 1st September 1986 (UK release) Simon's adaptation of South African street music was controversial, but a huge hit and a commercial comeback for the songwriter. Singles included Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes, The Boy In The Bubble and You Can Call Me Al. Paul Simon - Graceland cover art. Picture: Press

Billy Bragg - Talking With The Taxman About Poetry: released 22nd September 1986 Billy's third album included the singles Greetings To The New Brunette and Levi Stubbs' Tears. Billy Bragg - Talking With The Taxman About Poetry cover art. Picture: Press

New Order - Brotherhood: release date 29th September 1986 The iconic Manchester band released their fourth album in '86, which featured the huge tune Bizarre Love Triangle. New Order - Brotherhood cover art. Picture: Press

The Pretenders - Get Close: release date 20th October 1986 The fourth studio album from Chrissie Hynde and co included the singles Don't Get Me Wrong, My Baby and Hymn To Her. The Pretenders - Get Close cover art. Picture: Press

Beastie Boys - Licensed To Ill: release date 3rd November 1986 (UK release) The debut album from the rap trio featured (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party), No Sleep Til Brooklyn and Brass Monkey. Beastie Boys - Licensed To Ill cover art. Picture: Press