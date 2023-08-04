The 25 best albums of 1984
4 August 2023, 10:39
Let's take a look back to the year of Hatful Of Hollow, Purple Rain, The Unforgettable Fire and Welcome To The Pleasuredome.
Van Halen - 1984: released 9th January 1984
The sixth studio album from Eddie and Alex Van Halen was the last to feature David Lee Roth on vocals for nearly 30 years. It included the huge hit Jump.
The Pretenders - Learning To Crawl: released 21st January 1984
The third album from Chrissie Hynde's band featured a new line-up after the deaths of original members James Honeyman-Scott and Pete Farndon. The record included the hits Back On The Chain Gang, Middle Of The Road and the evergreen seasonal classic 2,000 Miles.
Simple Minds – Sparkle In The Rain: released 6th February 1984
The sixth studio album from the Scottish rockers included the songs Up On The Catwalk and Waterfront.
The Smiths - The Smiths: released 20th February 1984
The Manchester band's debut album was a fine collection of songs by Morrissey and Johnny Marr, including Still Ill, Hand In Glove and What Difference Does It Make?
Prefab Sprout - Swoon: released March 1984
The debut album from Paddy McAloon's indie pop act included the singles Don't Sing and Couldn't Beat To Be Special.
The Cars - Heartbeat City: released 13th March 1984
The fifth studio album from the Boston rockers included You Might Think and the ballad Drive, which gained a boost after it was used to soundtrack a moving charity film during the Live Aid gig the following year.
The Style Council - Cafe Bleu: released 16th March 1984
The first debut album proper from Paul Weller's post-Jam band included My Ever Changing Moods and the classic You're The Best Thing.
R.E.M - Reckoning: released 9th April 1984
The second album from Athens, Georgia's finest exports included the singles So. Central Rain (I'm Sorry) and (Don't Go Back To) Rockville.
The Cure - The Top: released 4th May 1984
The fifth Cure album was almost a Robert Smith solo outing, but he was accompanied by founder member Lol Tolhurst and drummer Andy Anderson. The big single from the LP was The Caterpillar.
Echo & The Bunnymen - Ocean Rain: released 4th May 1984
The fourth studio album from the Liverpool post-punk band included Seven Sea, Silver and the classic The Killing Moon.
Tina Turner – Private Dancer: released 29th May 1984
Tina's big comeback album was her first in five years and included the massive hits What's Love Got To Do With It, I Can't Stand The Rain and the huge title track.
Bruce Springsteen - Born In The USA: released 4th June 1984
The landmark seventh studio album from The Boss included the massive title track, Glory Days, I'm On Fire and Dancing In The Dark.
Eden - Everything But The Girl: released 4th June 1984
The debut album from Tracy Thorn and Ben Watt included the single Each And Every One.
Art Of Noise - Who's Afraid Of The Art Of Noise: released 19th June 1984
The debut album from the experimental synth collective - featuring producer Trevor Horn, arranger Anne Dudley and journalist Paul Morley - included the hit Close (To The Edit).
Prince - Purple Rain: released 25th June 1984
The Purple One's sixth studio album was also the soundtrack to his first film and included the singles When Doves Cry, Let's Go Crazy, I Would Die 4 U and the unforgettable title track.
Hüsker Dü - Zen Arcade: released 1st July 1984
The Minneapolis hardcore trio issued this ambitious double album in the summer of '84 which included raucous punk songs, piano instrumentals and even a freeform jazz instrumental.
Sade - Diamond Life: released 16th July 1984
The debut album from singer Sade Adu and her band included the hits Smooth Operator and Your Love Is King.
Metallica - Ride The Lightning: released 27th July 1984
The second studio album from the metal legends included the classic song Creeping Death.
Depeche Mode - Some Great Reward: released 24th September 1984
The British synth-pop band issued their fourth album, which included the singles People Are People, Master & Servant and Blasphemous Rumours.
U2 - The Unforgettable Fire: released 1st October 1984
The Irish band's fourth studio album was a huge worldwide hit, bolstered by the band's appearance at Live Aid the following year. Singles were The Unforgettable Fire and Pride (In The Name Of Love) and also included was the live favourite Bad.
Billy Bragg – Brewing Up With Billy Bragg: released 5th October 1984
The Bard of Barking's second album saw the musician branch out from the solo guitar and voice template of his debut Life's A Riot With Spy Vs Spy. Tracks included It Says Here and Love Gets Dangerous.
Lloyd Cole & The Commotions – Rattlesnakes: released 12th October 1984
The debut album from the British band included the singles Perfect Skin and Forest Fire.
Bronski Beat - The Age Of Consent: 15th October 1984
The British synth pop outfit released their only album with original singer Jimmy Somerville; it spawned the singles Why? and Smalltown Boy.
Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Welcome To The Pleasuredome: released 29th October 1984
The debut album from the Liverpool band was preceded by the mammoth hits Relax and Two Tribes and climaxes with the Christmas classic The Power Of Love.
The Smiths - Hatful Of Hollow: released 12th November 1984
The Manchester band's second LP of the year was a compilation of singles, B-sides and radio session tracks, including the evergreen How Soon Is Now? The album was responsible for creating a lot of Smiths fans by including tracks like William It Was Really Nothing and Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now.
Madonna - Like A Virgin: released 12th November 1984
Madge's second album turned her into a global superstar with singles like Material Girl, Into The Groove, Dress You Up and the massive title track.