The 25 best albums of 1984

Let's take a look back to the year of Hatful Of Hollow, Purple Rain, The Unforgettable Fire and Welcome To The Pleasuredome.

Van Halen - 1984: released 9th January 1984 The sixth studio album from Eddie and Alex Van Halen was the last to feature David Lee Roth on vocals for nearly 30 years. It included the huge hit Jump. Van Halen - 1984. Picture: Press

The Pretenders - Learning To Crawl: released 21st January 1984 The third album from Chrissie Hynde's band featured a new line-up after the deaths of original members James Honeyman-Scott and Pete Farndon. The record included the hits Back On The Chain Gang, Middle Of The Road and the evergreen seasonal classic 2,000 Miles. The Pretenders - Learning To Crawl. Picture: Press

Simple Minds – Sparkle In The Rain: released 6th February 1984 The sixth studio album from the Scottish rockers included the songs Up On The Catwalk and Waterfront. Simple Minds – Sparkle In The Rain. Picture: Press

The Smiths - The Smiths: released 20th February 1984 The Manchester band's debut album was a fine collection of songs by Morrissey and Johnny Marr, including Still Ill, Hand In Glove and What Difference Does It Make? The Smiths - The Smiths. Picture: Press

Prefab Sprout - Swoon: released March 1984 The debut album from Paddy McAloon's indie pop act included the singles Don't Sing and Couldn't Beat To Be Special. Prefab Sprout - Swoon. Picture: Press

The Cars - Heartbeat City: released 13th March 1984 The fifth studio album from the Boston rockers included You Might Think and the ballad Drive, which gained a boost after it was used to soundtrack a moving charity film during the Live Aid gig the following year. The Cars - Heartbeat City. Picture: Press

The Style Council - Cafe Bleu: released 16th March 1984 The first debut album proper from Paul Weller's post-Jam band included My Ever Changing Moods and the classic You're The Best Thing. The Style Council - Cafe Bleu. Picture: Press

R.E.M - Reckoning: released 9th April 1984 The second album from Athens, Georgia's finest exports included the singles So. Central Rain (I'm Sorry) and (Don't Go Back To) Rockville. R.E.M - Reckoning. Picture: Press

The Cure - The Top: released 4th May 1984 The fifth Cure album was almost a Robert Smith solo outing, but he was accompanied by founder member Lol Tolhurst and drummer Andy Anderson. The big single from the LP was The Caterpillar. The Cure - The Top. Picture: Press

Echo & The Bunnymen - Ocean Rain: released 4th May 1984 The fourth studio album from the Liverpool post-punk band included Seven Sea, Silver and the classic The Killing Moon. Echo & The Bunnymen - Ocean Rain. Picture: Press

Tina Turner – Private Dancer: released 29th May 1984 Tina's big comeback album was her first in five years and included the massive hits What's Love Got To Do With It, I Can't Stand The Rain and the huge title track. Tina Turner – Private Dancer. Picture: Press

Bruce Springsteen - Born In The USA: released 4th June 1984 The landmark seventh studio album from The Boss included the massive title track, Glory Days, I'm On Fire and Dancing In The Dark. Bruce Springsteen - Born In The USA. Picture: Press

Eden - Everything But The Girl: released 4th June 1984 The debut album from Tracy Thorn and Ben Watt included the single Each And Every One. Eden - Everything But The Girl. Picture: Press

Art Of Noise - Who's Afraid Of The Art Of Noise: released 19th June 1984 The debut album from the experimental synth collective - featuring producer Trevor Horn, arranger Anne Dudley and journalist Paul Morley - included the hit Close (To The Edit). Art Of Noise - Who's Afraid Of The Art Of Noise. Picture: Press

Prince - Purple Rain: released 25th June 1984 The Purple One's sixth studio album was also the soundtrack to his first film and included the singles When Doves Cry, Let's Go Crazy, I Would Die 4 U and the unforgettable title track. Prince - Purple Rain. Picture: Press

Hüsker Dü - Zen Arcade: released 1st July 1984 The Minneapolis hardcore trio issued this ambitious double album in the summer of '84 which included raucous punk songs, piano instrumentals and even a freeform jazz instrumental. Husker Du - Zen Arcade. Picture: Press

Sade - Diamond Life: released 16th July 1984 The debut album from singer Sade Adu and her band included the hits Smooth Operator and Your Love Is King. Sade - Diamond Life. Picture: Press

Metallica - Ride The Lightning: released 27th July 1984 The second studio album from the metal legends included the classic song Creeping Death. Metallica - Ride The Lightning. Picture: Radio X

Depeche Mode - Some Great Reward: released 24th September 1984 The British synth-pop band issued their fourth album, which included the singles People Are People, Master & Servant and Blasphemous Rumours. Depeche Mode - Some Great Reward. Picture: Press

U2 - The Unforgettable Fire: released 1st October 1984 The Irish band's fourth studio album was a huge worldwide hit, bolstered by the band's appearance at Live Aid the following year. Singles were The Unforgettable Fire and Pride (In The Name Of Love) and also included was the live favourite Bad. U2 - The Unforgettable Fire:. Picture: Radio X

Billy Bragg – Brewing Up With Billy Bragg: released 5th October 1984 The Bard of Barking's second album saw the musician branch out from the solo guitar and voice template of his debut Life's A Riot With Spy Vs Spy. Tracks included It Says Here and Love Gets Dangerous. Billy Bragg – Brewing Up With Billy Bragg. Picture: Press

Lloyd Cole & The Commotions – Rattlesnakes: released 12th October 1984 The debut album from the British band included the singles Perfect Skin and Forest Fire. Lloyd Cole & The Commotions – Rattlesnakes. Picture: Press

Bronski Beat - The Age Of Consent: 15th October 1984 The British synth pop outfit released their only album with original singer Jimmy Somerville; it spawned the singles Why? and Smalltown Boy. Bronski Beat - The Age Of Consent. Picture: Press

Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Welcome To The Pleasuredome: released 29th October 1984 The debut album from the Liverpool band was preceded by the mammoth hits Relax and Two Tribes and climaxes with the Christmas classic The Power Of Love. Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Welcome To The Pleasuredome. Picture: Radio X

The Smiths - Hatful Of Hollow: released 12th November 1984 The Manchester band's second LP of the year was a compilation of singles, B-sides and radio session tracks, including the evergreen How Soon Is Now? The album was responsible for creating a lot of Smiths fans by including tracks like William It Was Really Nothing and Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now. The Smiths - Hatful Of Hollow. Picture: Press