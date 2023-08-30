The 25 best albums of 1983

30 August 2023, 19:32 | Updated: 30 August 2023, 19:33

Some of the best albums of 1983 from David Bowie, New Order, U2, ZZ Top and Depeche Mode.
Some of the best albums of 1983 from David Bowie, New Order, U2, ZZ Top and Depeche Mode. Picture: Press

Let's go back four decades to the year of Let's Dance, Power Corruption & Lies, War, Eliminator and Construction Time Again.

  1. Def Leppard - Pyromania: release date 20th January 1983

    The third album from the Sheffield rockers was a commercial hit in the US and spawned the singles Photograph, Rock Of Ages and Too Late For Love.

    Def Leppard - Pyromania cover art
    Def Leppard - Pyromania cover art. Picture: Press

  2. Echo & The Bunnymen - Porcupine: release date 4th February 1983

    The third album from the Liverpool post-punk band led by Ian McCulloch featured the singles The Cutter and The Back Of Love.

    Echo & The Bunnymen - Porcupine cover art
    Echo & The Bunnymen - Porcupine cover art. Picture: Press

  3. Fun Boy Three - Waiting: release date 11th February 1983

    The second and final album from Terry Hall, Lynval Golding and Neville Staple included the singles Tunnel Of Love and Our Lips Are Sealed.

    Fun Boy Three - Waiting cover art
    Fun Boy Three - Waiting cover art. Picture: Press

  4. U2 - War: release date 28th February 1983

    The Irish band's third album saw them break America, with songs such as New Year's Day, Two Hearts Beat As One and Sunday Bloody Sunday.

    U2 - War cover art
    U2 - War cover art. Picture: Press

  5. Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark - Dazzle Ships: release date 4th March 1983

    The fourth album from the duo of Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys saw the pair go in a more experimental direction, along the lines of their heroes Kraftwerk. Singles included Telegraph and Genetic Engineering.

    Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark - Dazzle Ships cover art
    Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark - Dazzle Ships cover art. Picture: Press

  6. Tears For Fears - The Hurting: release date 7th March 1983

    The debut album from Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith included the hits Pale Shelter, Change and the classic Mad World.

    Tears For Fears - The Hurting cover art
    Tears For Fears - The Hurting cover art. Picture: Press

  7. Pink Floyd - The Final Cut: release date 21st March 1983

    Intended on being the very last Floyd album (until David Gimour and Nick Mason resurrected the band in 1987), this was a very personal album for bassist and founding member Roger Waters. Only one single was released, Not Now John, which made it to No 30 in the charts.

    Pink Floyd - The Final Cut cover art
    Pink Floyd - The Final Cut cover art. Picture: Press

  8. ZZ Top - Eliminator: release date 23rd March 1983

    The Texas trio's eighth studio album saw them become stars of MTV with the inventive videos for tracks like Sharp Dressed Man, Legs, TV Dinners and Gimme All Your Lovin'.

    ZZ Top - Eliminator cover art
    ZZ Top - Eliminator cover art. Picture: Press

  9. Aztec Camera - High Land, Hard Rain: release date 11th April 1983

    The debut album from Roddy Frame's indie pop band included the hit Oblivious and the singles Walk Out To Winter and Pillar To Post.

    Aztec Camera - High Land, Hard Rain cover art
    Aztec Camera - High Land, Hard Rain cover art. Picture: Press

  10. R.E.M. - Murmur: release date 12th April 1983

    The debut album from the Athens, Georgia band was one of the biggest cult hits of 1983 and included a re-recording of their debut single Radio Free Europe and Talk About The Passion.

    R.E.M. - Murmur cover art
    R.E.M. - Murmur cover art. Picture: Press

  11. Violent Femmes - Violent Femmes: release date 13th April 1983

    The Wisconsin punk band's debut album included the classic hit Blister In The Sun.

    Violent Femmes - Violent Femmes cover art
    Violent Femmes - Violent Femmes cover art. Picture: Press

  12. David Bowie - Let's Dance: release date 14th April 1983

    Bowie's biggest worldwide hit was produced by Chic mastermind Nile Rodgers and included the singles China Girl, Modern Love and the title track, which became the star's fourth UK No 1 single.

    David Bowie - Let's Dance cover art
    David Bowie - Let's Dance cover art. Picture: Press

  13. New Order - Power, Corruption & Lies: release date 2nd May 1983

    The Manchester band finally came out from underneath the shadow of their previous incarnation Joy Division with this compelling album of electronic rock. The album didn't include the monster hit Blue Monday, but did feature live favourites Age Of Consent and Your Silent Face.

    New Order - Power, Corruption & Lies cover art
    New Order - Power, Corruption & Lies cover art. Picture: Press

  14. Talking Heads - Speaking In Tongues: release date 1st June 1983

    The fifth album from the New York art rock band included the singles Burning Down The House and This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody).

    Talking Heads - Speaking In Tongues cover art
    Talking Heads - Speaking In Tongues cover art. Picture: Press

  15. The Police - Synchronicity: release date 17th June 1983

    The fifth and final album from the trio of Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland saw the band go out on a high: singles included King Of Pain, Wrapped Around Your Finger and Every Breath You Take, a UK No 1.

    The Police - Synchronicity cover art
    The Police - Synchronicity cover art. Picture: Press

  16. Yazoo - You And Me Both: release date 4th July 1983

    The second and final album by the duo of Vince Clarke and Alison "Alf" Moyet included the hit Nobody's Diary.

    Yazoo - You And Me Both cover art
    Yazoo - You And Me Both cover art. Picture: Press

  17. Big Country - The Crossing: release date 15th July 1983

    After leaving post-punk act Skids, Stuart Adamson had success with a new band. Big Country. Their debut album included the hits Fields Of Fire, Chance and In A Big Country.

    Big Country - The Crossing cover art
    Big Country - The Crossing cover art. Picture: Press

  18. Metallica - Kill 'Em All: release date 25th July 1983

    The debut album from the iconic Los Angeles metal band included the tracks Whiplash and Jump In The Fire.

    Metallica - Kill 'Em All cover art
    Metallica - Kill 'Em All cover art. Picture: Press

  19. Madonna - Madonna: release date 27th July 1983

    Madge's debut album included the hits Holiday, Lucky Star and Borderline.

    Madonna - Madonna cover art
    Madonna - Madonna cover art. Picture: Press

  20. Depeche Mode - Construction Time Again: release date 22nd August 1983

    The third album from the British synth-pop band included the hits Love, In Itself and Everything Counts.

    Depeche Mode - Construction Time Again cover art
    Depeche Mode - Construction Time Again cover art. Picture: Press

  21. Genesis - Genesis: release date 3rd October 1983

    The twelfth studio album from Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks included the singles Mama and That's All.

    Genesis - Genesis cover art
    Genesis - Genesis cover art. Picture: Press

  22. Cyndi Lauper - She's So Unusual: release date 14th October 1983

    The debut album from the New York singer-songwriter included the classics Time After Time and Girls Just Want To Have Fun.

    Cyndi Lauper - She's So Unusual cover art
    Cyndi Lauper - She's So Unusual cover art. Picture: Press

  23. The Rolling Stones - Undercover: release date 7th November 1983

    Another big seller for the Stones, but the cracks in the facade were already beginning to show... with tensions growing between Mick Jagger and Keith Richards behind the scenes. Singles included She Was Hot, Too Much Blood and Undercover Of The Night.

    The Rolling Stones - Undercover cover art
    The Rolling Stones - Undercover cover art. Picture: Press

  24. Yes - 90125: release date 11th November 1983

    The British prog rock band saw the return of vocalist Jon Anderson return for their 11th album, which spawned the huge worldwide hit Owner Of A Lonely Heart.

    Yes - 90125 cover art
    Yes - 90125 cover art. Picture: Press

  25. Eurythmics - Touch: release date 14th November 1983

    Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart's second album of 1983 (the first was Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) in January), Touch included Right By Your Side, Here Comes The Rain Again and Who's That Girl.

    Eurythmics - Touch cover art
    Eurythmics - Touch cover art. Picture: Press

