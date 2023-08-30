The 25 best albums of 1983
30 August 2023, 19:32 | Updated: 30 August 2023, 19:33
Let's go back four decades to the year of Let's Dance, Power Corruption & Lies, War, Eliminator and Construction Time Again.
Def Leppard - Pyromania: release date 20th January 1983
The third album from the Sheffield rockers was a commercial hit in the US and spawned the singles Photograph, Rock Of Ages and Too Late For Love.
Echo & The Bunnymen - Porcupine: release date 4th February 1983
The third album from the Liverpool post-punk band led by Ian McCulloch featured the singles The Cutter and The Back Of Love.
Fun Boy Three - Waiting: release date 11th February 1983
The second and final album from Terry Hall, Lynval Golding and Neville Staple included the singles Tunnel Of Love and Our Lips Are Sealed.
U2 - War: release date 28th February 1983
The Irish band's third album saw them break America, with songs such as New Year's Day, Two Hearts Beat As One and Sunday Bloody Sunday.
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark - Dazzle Ships: release date 4th March 1983
The fourth album from the duo of Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys saw the pair go in a more experimental direction, along the lines of their heroes Kraftwerk. Singles included Telegraph and Genetic Engineering.
Tears For Fears - The Hurting: release date 7th March 1983
The debut album from Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith included the hits Pale Shelter, Change and the classic Mad World.
Pink Floyd - The Final Cut: release date 21st March 1983
Intended on being the very last Floyd album (until David Gimour and Nick Mason resurrected the band in 1987), this was a very personal album for bassist and founding member Roger Waters. Only one single was released, Not Now John, which made it to No 30 in the charts.
ZZ Top - Eliminator: release date 23rd March 1983
The Texas trio's eighth studio album saw them become stars of MTV with the inventive videos for tracks like Sharp Dressed Man, Legs, TV Dinners and Gimme All Your Lovin'.
Aztec Camera - High Land, Hard Rain: release date 11th April 1983
The debut album from Roddy Frame's indie pop band included the hit Oblivious and the singles Walk Out To Winter and Pillar To Post.
R.E.M. - Murmur: release date 12th April 1983
The debut album from the Athens, Georgia band was one of the biggest cult hits of 1983 and included a re-recording of their debut single Radio Free Europe and Talk About The Passion.
Violent Femmes - Violent Femmes: release date 13th April 1983
The Wisconsin punk band's debut album included the classic hit Blister In The Sun.
David Bowie - Let's Dance: release date 14th April 1983
Bowie's biggest worldwide hit was produced by Chic mastermind Nile Rodgers and included the singles China Girl, Modern Love and the title track, which became the star's fourth UK No 1 single.
New Order - Power, Corruption & Lies: release date 2nd May 1983
The Manchester band finally came out from underneath the shadow of their previous incarnation Joy Division with this compelling album of electronic rock. The album didn't include the monster hit Blue Monday, but did feature live favourites Age Of Consent and Your Silent Face.
Talking Heads - Speaking In Tongues: release date 1st June 1983
The fifth album from the New York art rock band included the singles Burning Down The House and This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody).
The Police - Synchronicity: release date 17th June 1983
The fifth and final album from the trio of Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland saw the band go out on a high: singles included King Of Pain, Wrapped Around Your Finger and Every Breath You Take, a UK No 1.
Yazoo - You And Me Both: release date 4th July 1983
The second and final album by the duo of Vince Clarke and Alison "Alf" Moyet included the hit Nobody's Diary.
Big Country - The Crossing: release date 15th July 1983
After leaving post-punk act Skids, Stuart Adamson had success with a new band. Big Country. Their debut album included the hits Fields Of Fire, Chance and In A Big Country.
Metallica - Kill 'Em All: release date 25th July 1983
The debut album from the iconic Los Angeles metal band included the tracks Whiplash and Jump In The Fire.
Madonna - Madonna: release date 27th July 1983
Madge's debut album included the hits Holiday, Lucky Star and Borderline.
Depeche Mode - Construction Time Again: release date 22nd August 1983
The third album from the British synth-pop band included the hits Love, In Itself and Everything Counts.
Genesis - Genesis: release date 3rd October 1983
The twelfth studio album from Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks included the singles Mama and That's All.
Cyndi Lauper - She's So Unusual: release date 14th October 1983
The debut album from the New York singer-songwriter included the classics Time After Time and Girls Just Want To Have Fun.
The Rolling Stones - Undercover: release date 7th November 1983
Another big seller for the Stones, but the cracks in the facade were already beginning to show... with tensions growing between Mick Jagger and Keith Richards behind the scenes. Singles included She Was Hot, Too Much Blood and Undercover Of The Night.
Yes - 90125: release date 11th November 1983
The British prog rock band saw the return of vocalist Jon Anderson return for their 11th album, which spawned the huge worldwide hit Owner Of A Lonely Heart.
Eurythmics - Touch: release date 14th November 1983
Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart's second album of 1983 (the first was Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) in January), Touch included Right By Your Side, Here Comes The Rain Again and Who's That Girl.