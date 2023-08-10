The 25 best albums of 1981

10 August 2023, 12:25

Some of the key albums of 1981: Kraftwerk, New Order, The Human League, Depeche Mode, OMD.
Take a musical trip back in time to the year of Dare, Computer World, Architecture & Morality, Movement and Speak & Spell/.

  1. Phil Collins - Face Value: released 13th February 1981

    Taking time out from Genesis, Phil's debut solo album included the epic single In The Air Tonight and If Leaving Me Is Easy.

    Phil Collins - Face Value album cover
  2. Iron Maiden - Killers: released 16th February 1981

    The second album from the British metallers was the last to feature original singer Paul Di'Anno. Singles includes Purgatory and Twilight Zone.

    Iron Maiden - Killers album cover
  3. The Cure - Faith: released 18th April 1981

    The British alternative rock trio's third album was their gloomiest yet: tracks included the single Primary, The Holy Hour and All Cats Are Grey.

    The Cure - Faith album cover
  4. Kraftwerk - Computer World: released 11th May 1981

    The eighth album from the German techno pioneers was their most dance-orientated yet: tracks included Pocket Calculator, Numbers and Computer Love.

    Kraftwerk - Computer World album cover
  5. Grace Jones - Nightclubbing: released 11th May 1981

    Ms Jones' fifth album included a cover of the Iggy Pop song as the title track and the hit Pull Up To The Bumper.

    Grace Jones - Nightclubbing album cover
  6. Duran Duran - Duran Duran: released 15th June 1981

    The debut album from the Birmingham New Romantics includes Girls On Film and Planet Earth.

    Duran Duran - Duran Duran album cover
  7. Siouxsie & The Banshees - Juju: released 19th June 1981

    The Banshees' fourth album was essentially the launch pad for dozens of Goth bands with its dark rock. Singles included Spellbound and Arabian Knights.

    Siouxsie & The Banshees - Juju album cover
  8. Foreigner – 4: released 3rd July 1981

    The British-American rock band's fourth album (obvs) included the hit single Waiting For A Girl Like You.

    Foreigner – 4: album cover
  9. ELO - Time: released 31st July 1981

    The Royal Wedding week saw Jeff Lynne's symphonic rockers issue their ninth album, which included Here Is The News, Hold On Tight and Ticket To The Moon.

    ELO - Time
  10. The Rolling Stones - Tattoo You: released 24th August 1981

    A ragbag of studio outtakes and unfinished tracks was concocted so the Stones had a new album to tour, but still spawned some genuine hits, including Start Me Up, Waiting On A Friend and Hang Fire.

    The Rolling Stones - Tattoo You album cover
  11. Daryl Hall & John Oates – Private Eyes: released 1st September 1981

    The duo's tenth studio album includes the singles Private Eyes and I Can't Go For That (No Can Do).

    Daryl Hall & John Oates – Private Eyes album cover
  12. Meat Loaf - Dead Ringer: released 4th September 1981

    It was only Meat's second solo album after the mammoth Bat Out Of Hell and included Read 'Em And Weep and the Cher collaboration Dead Ringer For Love.

    Meat Loaf - Dead Ringer album cover
  13. The Police - Ghost In The Machine: released 2nd October 1981

    The new wave trio's fourth album includes the singles Invisible Sun, Spirits In The Material World and Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic.

    The Police - Ghost In The Machine album cover
  14. Madness - 7: released 2nd October 1981

    The third album from the Nutty Boys included the fine singles Grey Day, Cardiac Arrest and Shut Up.

    Madness - 7 album cover
  15. Depeche Mode - Speak And Spell: released 5th October 1981

    The Basildon synth-pop group issued their debut album - and the only one to feature songwriter and founding member Vince Clarke. Singles included New Life and the evergreen Just Can't Get Enough.

    Depeche Mode - Speak And Spell album cover
  16. U2 - October: released 12th October 1981

    The second album from the Dublin post-punk quartet included the chart hits Fire and Gloria.

    U2 - October album cover
  17. Prince - Controversy: released 14th October 1981

    The fourth studio album from the musician was a huge breakthrough hit in the US and included the funky title track, Do Me Baby and Let's Work.

    Prince - Controversy album cover
  18. The Human League - Dare: released 16th October 1981

    The third album from the Sheffield synth-pop collective saw members Martyn Ware and Ian Craig Marsh leave to form Heaven 17, while Phillip Oakey and Phillip Adrian Wright continued with a new line-up. Dare was a massive hit and spawned the singles The Sound Of The Crowd, Open Your Heart, Love Action (I Believe In Love) and the No 1 hit Don't You Want Me.

    The Human League - Dare album cover
  19. Adam And The Ants – Prince Charming: released 6th November 1981

    The one-time punk wannabe became a bona fide pop superstar with his third album. It included two No 1 hits - Stand And Deliver and the title track - plus another Top 5 single, Ant Rap.

    Adam And The Ants – Prince Charming album cover
  20. Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark - Architecture & Morality: released 6th November 1981

    The third album from the synth duo of Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys includes Souvenir, Joan Of Arc and Maid Of Orleans.

    Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark - Architecture & Morality album cover
  21. New Order - Movement: released 13th November 1981

    The first album released by the band formerly known as Joy Division to be released after the death of singer Ian Curtis included the tracks Dreams Never End, Truth and Chosen Time.

    New Order - Movement album cover
  22. Japan - Tin Drum: released 13th November 1981

    The British art pop band called time on their career after this, their fifth album. Singles included the hit Ghosts, Cantonese Boy and Visions of China; frontman David Sylvian went on to a successful solo career.

    Japan - Tin Drum album cover
  23. AC/DC - For Those About To Rock (We Salute You): released 20th November 1981

    Acca Dacca's first and only US No 1 album included the epic title track, plus the single Let's Get It Up.

    AC/DC - For Those About To Rock (We Salute You) album cover
  24. Soft Cell - Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret: released 27th November 1981

    The debut album from Marc Almond and Dave Ball included the No 1 Tainted Love, plus Bedsitter and Say Hello Wave Goodbye.

    Soft Cell - Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret album cover
  25. ABBA - The Visitors: released 30th November 1981

    The Swedish superstars' eighth album and their last for 40 years. It included One Of Us, When All Is Said And Done and Head Over Heels.

    ABBA - The Visitors album cover
