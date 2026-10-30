Take a musical trip back in time to the year of Architecture & Morality, Heaven Up Here, Movement and Speak & Spell.

The Cure - Faith: released 18th April 1981 The British alternative rock trio's third album was their gloomiest yet: tracks included the single Primary, The Holy Hour and All Cats Are Grey. The Cure - Faith album cover. Picture: Press

The Undertones – Positive Touch: released 5th May 1981 The third album from the Northern Irish band featuring Feargal Sharkey included the hit single It's Gonna Happen. The Undertones – Positive Touch album cover. Picture: Press

The Beat - Wha'ppen? Released 8th May 1981 The second album from the Birmingham ska revivalists included the singles Drowning and Doors Of Your Heart. The Beat - Wha'ppen? album cover. Picture: Press

Kraftwerk - Computer World: released 11th May 1981 The eighth album from the German techno pioneers was their most dance-orientated yet: tracks included Pocket Calculator, Numbers and Computer Love. Kraftwerk - Computer World album cover. Picture: Press

Squeeze – East Side Story: release date 15th May The fourth album from the Deptford new wave band included the excellent singles Is That Love, Labelled With Love and Tempted, sung by Paul Carrack who'd later have a huge hit with Mike & The Mechanics and The Living Years. Squeeze – East Side Story album cover. Picture: Press

Echo & The Bunnymen - Heaven Up Here: released 29th May 1981 The second album from Ian McCulloch and the Liverpool-based post-punk band featured the singles A Promise and Over The Wall. Echo & The Bunnymen - Heaven Up Here album cover. Picture: Press

Siouxsie & The Banshees - Juju: released 19th June 1981 The Banshees' fourth album was essentially the launch pad for dozens of Goth bands with its dark rock. Singles included Spellbound and Arabian Knights. Siouxsie & The Banshees - Juju album cover. Picture: Press

Mission Of Burma - Signals, Calls & Marches: released August 1981 Technically an EP but running to a respectable 20 minutes, this was the follow-up to the Boston post-punk band's seminal single Academy Fight Song. The EP includes the tracks That's When I Reach For My Revolver, This Is Not A Photograph and All World Cowboy Romance. Fans of the group include everyone from Foo Fighters to R.E.M. Mission Of Burma - Signals, Calls & Marches cover. Picture: Press

Pretenders - Pretenders II: released 7th August 1981 The second album from Chrissie Hyne and co included the songs Talk Of The Town, Message Of Love and I Go To Sleep and was the final LP to feature the original line-up of the band, which included the late James Honeyman-Scott and Pete Farndon. Pretenders - Pretenders II album cover. Picture: Press

Section 25 - Always Now: released 27th August 1981 Ian Curtis of Joy Division had produced the Blackpool post-punk band's Girls Don't Count single in 1980 and this was their first full length album, with JD's producer Martin Hannett at the the helm. It's claimed that the luxurious envelope-style sleeve (with an inner pattern that's more elaborate than the outer) was one of the most expensive to be issued by Factory Records - and that's saying something. Section 25 - Always Now cover. Picture: Press

Altered Images - Happy Birthday: released September 1981 The debut album from the Glaswegian indie band featurinG Clare Grogan spawned a Number 2 hit in the hugely popular title track. Altered Images - Happy Birthday album cover. Picture: Press

Heaven 17 - Penthouse & Pavement: released 18th September 1981 Fresh from leaving The Human League, Martyn Ware and Ian Craig Marsh teamed up with singer Glenn Gregory to release this debut album under the Heaven 17 moniker, which spawned the controversial single (We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang. Heaven 17 - Penthouse & Pavement album cover. Picture: Press

The Police - Ghost In The Machine: released 2nd October 1981 The new wave trio's fourth album includes the singles Invisible Sun, Spirits In The Material World and Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic. The Police - Ghost In The Machine album cover. Picture: Press

Madness - 7: released 2nd October 1981 The third album from the Nutty Boys included the fine singles Grey Day, Cardiac Arrest and Shut Up. Madness - 7 album cover. Picture: Press

Depeche Mode - Speak And Spell: released 5th October 1981 The Basildon synth-pop group issued their debut album - and the only one to feature songwriter and founding member Vince Clarke. Singles included New Life and the evergreen Just Can't Get Enough. Depeche Mode - Speak And Spell album cover. Picture: Press

Joy Division - Still: released 9th October 1981 Frontman Ian Curtis had died in May 1980 of course, but this compilation of outtakes had been augmented by the surviving members of the band during the making of New Order's Movement album in early '81. The studio side of this double set included gems such as Glass and Dead Souls, while the second disc was a recording of JD's final show at Birmingham University. Joy Division - Still album cover. Picture: Alamy

U2 - October: released 12th October 1981 The second album from the Dublin post-punk quartet included the chart hits Fire and Gloria. U2 - October album cover. Picture: Press

The Human League - Dare: released 16th October 1981 The third album from the Sheffield synth-pop collective saw members Martyn Ware and Ian Craig Marsh leave to form Heaven 17, while Phillip Oakey and Phillip Adrian Wright continued with a new line-up. Dare was a massive hit and spawned the singles The Sound Of The Crowd, Open Your Heart, Love Action (I Believe In Love) and the No 1 hit Don't You Want Me. The Human League - Dare album cover. Picture: Press

Black Flag - Damaged: released November 1981 Pioneering debut from the hardcore DC punks fronted by Henry Rollins. 15 tracks are tightly packed into 35 minutes, including the eternal favourites Six Pack and TV Party. Black Flag - Damaged album cover. Picture: Press

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark - Architecture & Morality: released 6th November 1981 The third album from the synth duo of Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys includes Souvenir, Joan Of Arc and Maid Of Orleans. Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark - Architecture & Morality album cover. Picture: Press

The Stranglers - La Folie: released 9th November 1981 The ninth album from the Guildford punks was the follow-up to the concept offering The Gospel According To The Meninblack, released earlier in 1981. For La Folie, the band embraced a more commercial sound, resulting in their biggest hit, Golden Brown. The Stranglers - La Folie album cover. Picture: Alamy

New Order - Movement: released 13th November 1981 The first album released by the band formerly known as Joy Division to be released after the death of singer Ian Curtis included the tracks Dreams Never End, Truth and Chosen Time. New Order - Movement album cover. Picture: Press

Japan - Tin Drum: released 13th November 1981 The British art pop band called time on their career after this, their fifth album. Singles included the hit Ghosts, Cantonese Boy and Visions of China; frontman David Sylvian went on to a successful solo career. Japan - Tin Drum album cover. Picture: Press

The Teardrop Explodes - Wilder: released 23rd November 1981 The second album from the Liverpool post-punk group that featured Julian Cope as frontman. Singles included Passionate Friend and Colours Fly Away. Keyboard player Dave Balfe was to found the Zoo record label and much later was the man behind Blur's home, Food. The Teardrop Explodes - Wilder album cover. Picture: Press