The 25 best albums of 1978

Let's turn back the clock to the year of All Mod Cons, Parallel Lines and Give 'Em Enough Rope...

Pere Ubu - The Modern Dance: released February 1978 The debut album from the Cleveland post-punk pioneers included the singles in the shape of the title track and Street Waves. Pere Ubu - The Modern Dance album cover. Picture: Press

Patti Smith Group - Easter: release date 3rd March 1978 Smith's third album included the huge hit Because The Night, co-written with Bruce Springsteen. Patti Smith Group - Easter. Picture: Press

Buzzcocks - Another Music In A Different Kitchen: release date 10th March 1978) The debut album from the pioneering Manchester punks included the single I Don't Mind. Buzzcocks - Another Music In A Different Kitchen. Picture: Press

Elvis Costello - This Year's Model: release date 17th March 1978 Costello's second album - the follow-up to My Aim Is True from the previous year - included the hits Pump It Up and (I Don't Want To Go To) Chelsea. Elvis Costello - This Year's Model. Picture: Press

The Only Ones - The Only Ones: released April 1978 The only studio album from Peter Perrett's London punks included their classic song Another Girl Another Planet. The Only Ones album cover. Picture: Press

The Stranglers - Black And White: release date 12th May 1978 The third album from the Guildford punks included the single Nice 'N' Sleazy. The Stranglers - Black And White. Picture: Press

The Cars - The Cars (released 6th June 1978) The Boston new wave band's debut include the classics My Best Friend's Girl and Just What I Needed. The Cars - The Cars: release date 6th June 1978. Picture: Press

Boomtown Rats - A Tonic For The Troops: released 9th June 1978 The second album from Bob Geldof and co included a string of hits: She's So Modern, Like Clockwork and the No 1 Rat Trap. Boomtown Rats - A Tonic For The Troops. Picture: Press

Magazine - Real Life: released 16th June 1978 Howard Devoto formed Magazine after he left Buzzcocks and their debut album included the amazing tracks Shot By Both Sides and The Light Pours Out Of Me. Magazine - Real Life. Picture: Press

Talking Heads - More Songs About Buildings And Food: released 14th July 1978 The NYC art rockers' second album includes the band's cover of Al Green's Take Me To The River. Talking Heads - More Songs About Buildings And Food. Picture: Press

Rezillos - Can't Stand The Rezillos: release date 21st July 1978 The debut album by the Edinburgh punks included the hits Can't Stand My Baby and Top Of The Pops. Rezillos - Can't Stand The Rezillos album cover. Picture: Press

Devo - Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! Release date: 28th August 1978 The Akron, Ohio art punk's debut album included the classic Jocko Homo and their cover of the Stones' (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction. Devo - Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! album cover. Picture: Press

Wire - Chairs Missing: release date 8th September 1978 The second album from the art punk collective included the influential tracks I Am The Fly and Outdoor Miner. Wire - Chairs Missing album cover. Picture: Press

Ramones - Road To Ruin: released 22nd September 1978 The fourth album from the pioneering punks included I Just Want To Have Something To Do and I Wanna Be Sedated. Ramones - Road To Ruin. Picture: Press

Blondie - Parallel Lines: released 22nd September 1978 The all-time classic Blondie album was actually their third outing, but it spawned the hits Heart Of Glass, Hanging On The Telephone, One Way Or Another, Picture This and Sunday Girl. Blondie - Parallel Lines. Picture: Press

XTC - Go 2: release date 6th October 1978 The second album by the Swindon post punk act included the single Are You Receiving Me? XTC - Go 2 album cover. Picture: Press

The Police - Outlandos D'Amour: released 3rd November 1978 The debut album from Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland included Roxanne, Can't Stand Losing You and So Lonely. The Police - Outlandos D'Amour. Picture: Press

The Jam - All Mod Cons: released 3rd November 1978 The third album from Weller, Foxton and Buckler included the legendary Down In The Tube Station At Midnight. The Jam - All Mod Cons. Picture: Press

The Clash - Give 'Em Enough Rope: released 10th November 1978 The second album from Joe Strummer's punks included the hit Tommy Gun. The Clash - Give 'Em Enough Rope. Picture: Press

X-Ray Spex - Germfree Adolescents: release date 10th November 1978 Iconic punk singer Poly Styrene and her band issued their debut album, which featured the classic singles Identity and The Day The World Turned Dayglo. X-Ray Spex - Germfree Adolescents album cover. Picture: Press

Siouxsie & The Banshees - The Scream: released 13th November 1978 This hugely-influential slab of post-punk was the band's debut album and included Overground and Metal Postcard. Siouxsie & The Banshees - The Scream. Picture: Press