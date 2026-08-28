The 25 best albums of 1978

On Air Now
The Radio X Indie Night with Rich Wolfenden 7pm - 11pm
28 August 2026, 19:00
Let's turn back the clock to the year of All Mod Cons, Parallel Lines and Give 'Em Enough Rope...
The debut album from the Cleveland post-punk pioneers included the singles in the shape of the title track and Street Waves.
Smith's third album included the huge hit Because The Night, co-written with Bruce Springsteen.
The debut album from the pioneering Manchester punks included the single I Don't Mind.
Costello's second album - the follow-up to My Aim Is True from the previous year - included the hits Pump It Up and (I Don't Want To Go To) Chelsea.
The only studio album from Peter Perrett's London punks included their classic song Another Girl Another Planet.
The third album from the Guildford punks included the single Nice 'N' Sleazy.
The Boston new wave band's debut include the classics My Best Friend's Girl and Just What I Needed.
The second album from Bob Geldof and co included a string of hits: She's So Modern, Like Clockwork and the No 1 Rat Trap.
Howard Devoto formed Magazine after he left Buzzcocks and their debut album included the amazing tracks Shot By Both Sides and The Light Pours Out Of Me.
The NYC art rockers' second album includes the band's cover of Al Green's Take Me To The River.
The debut album by the Edinburgh punks included the hits Can't Stand My Baby and Top Of The Pops.
The Akron, Ohio art punk's debut album included the classic Jocko Homo and their cover of the Stones' (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction.
The second album from the art punk collective included the influential tracks I Am The Fly and Outdoor Miner.
The fourth album from the pioneering punks included I Just Want To Have Something To Do and I Wanna Be Sedated.
The all-time classic Blondie album was actually their third outing, but it spawned the hits Heart Of Glass, Hanging On The Telephone, One Way Or Another, Picture This and Sunday Girl.
The second album by the Swindon post punk act included the single Are You Receiving Me?
The debut album from Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland included Roxanne, Can't Stand Losing You and So Lonely.
The third album from Weller, Foxton and Buckler included the legendary Down In The Tube Station At Midnight.
The second album from Joe Strummer's punks included the hit Tommy Gun.
Iconic punk singer Poly Styrene and her band issued their debut album, which featured the classic singles Identity and The Day The World Turned Dayglo.
This hugely-influential slab of post-punk was the band's debut album and included Overground and Metal Postcard.
A year after the Sex Pistols crashed and burned following the release of their only album Never Mind The Bollocks... frontman John Lydon returned with this uncompromising response. It included some songs originally intended for the Pistols and the single Public Image.