The 25 best albums of 1978

The 25 best indie albums of 1978

28 August 2026, 19:00

Some of the best albums of 1978 from The Jam, Blondie, The Police, The Clash, The Stranglers and more
Some of the best albums of 1978 from The Jam, Blondie, The Police, The Clash, The Stranglers and more. Picture: Press

Let's turn back the clock to the year of All Mod Cons, Parallel Lines and Give 'Em Enough Rope...

Radio X

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  1. Pere Ubu - The Modern Dance: released February 1978

    The debut album from the Cleveland post-punk pioneers included the singles in the shape of the title track and Street Waves.

    Pere Ubu - The Modern Dance album cover
    Pere Ubu - The Modern Dance album cover. Picture: Press

  2. Patti Smith Group - Easter: release date 3rd March 1978

    Smith's third album included the huge hit Because The Night, co-written with Bruce Springsteen.

    Patti Smith Group - Easter
    Patti Smith Group - Easter. Picture: Press

  3. Buzzcocks - Another Music In A Different Kitchen: release date 10th March 1978)

    The debut album from the pioneering Manchester punks included the single I Don't Mind.

    Buzzcocks - Another Music In A Different Kitchen
    Buzzcocks - Another Music In A Different Kitchen. Picture: Press

  4. Elvis Costello - This Year's Model: release date 17th March 1978

    Costello's second album - the follow-up to My Aim Is True from the previous year - included the hits Pump It Up and (I Don't Want To Go To) Chelsea.

    Elvis Costello - This Year's Model
    Elvis Costello - This Year's Model. Picture: Press

  5. The Only Ones - The Only Ones: released April 1978

    The only studio album from Peter Perrett's London punks included their classic song Another Girl Another Planet.

    The Only Ones album cover
    The Only Ones album cover. Picture: Press

  6. The Stranglers - Black And White: release date 12th May 1978

    The third album from the Guildford punks included the single Nice 'N' Sleazy.

    The Stranglers - Black And White
    The Stranglers - Black And White. Picture: Press

  7. The Cars - The Cars (released 6th June 1978)

    The Boston new wave band's debut include the classics My Best Friend's Girl and Just What I Needed.

    The Cars - The Cars
    The Cars - The Cars: release date 6th June 1978. Picture: Press

  8. Boomtown Rats - A Tonic For The Troops: released 9th June 1978

    The second album from Bob Geldof and co included a string of hits: She's So Modern, Like Clockwork and the No 1 Rat Trap.

    Boomtown Rats - A Tonic For The Troops
    Boomtown Rats - A Tonic For The Troops. Picture: Press

  9. Magazine - Real Life: released 16th June 1978

    Howard Devoto formed Magazine after he left Buzzcocks and their debut album included the amazing tracks Shot By Both Sides and The Light Pours Out Of Me.

    Magazine - Real Life
    Magazine - Real Life. Picture: Press

  10. Talking Heads - More Songs About Buildings And Food: released 14th July 1978

    The NYC art rockers' second album includes the band's cover of Al Green's Take Me To The River.

    Talking Heads - More Songs About Buildings And Food
    Talking Heads - More Songs About Buildings And Food. Picture: Press

  11. Rezillos - Can't Stand The Rezillos: release date 21st July 1978

    The debut album by the Edinburgh punks included the hits Can't Stand My Baby and Top Of The Pops.

    Rezillos - Can't Stand The Rezillos album cover
    Rezillos - Can't Stand The Rezillos album cover. Picture: Press

  12. Devo - Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! Release date: 28th August 1978

    The Akron, Ohio art punk's debut album included the classic Jocko Homo and their cover of the Stones' (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction.

    Devo - Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! album cover
    Devo - Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! album cover. Picture: Press

  13. Wire - Chairs Missing: release date 8th September 1978

    The second album from the art punk collective included the influential tracks I Am The Fly and Outdoor Miner.

    Wire - Chairs Missing album cover
    Wire - Chairs Missing album cover. Picture: Press

  14. Ramones - Road To Ruin: released 22nd September 1978

    The fourth album from the pioneering punks included I Just Want To Have Something To Do and I Wanna Be Sedated.

    Ramones - Road To Ruin
    Ramones - Road To Ruin. Picture: Press

  15. Blondie - Parallel Lines: released 22nd September 1978

    The all-time classic Blondie album was actually their third outing, but it spawned the hits Heart Of Glass, Hanging On The Telephone, One Way Or Another, Picture This and Sunday Girl.

    Blondie - Parallel Lines
    Blondie - Parallel Lines. Picture: Press

  16. XTC - Go 2: release date 6th October 1978

    The second album by the Swindon post punk act included the single Are You Receiving Me?

    XTC - Go 2 album cover
    XTC - Go 2 album cover. Picture: Press

  17. The Police - Outlandos D'Amour: released 3rd November 1978

    The debut album from Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland included Roxanne, Can't Stand Losing You and So Lonely.

    The Police - Outlandos D'Amour
    The Police - Outlandos D'Amour. Picture: Press

  18. The Jam - All Mod Cons: released 3rd November 1978

    The third album from Weller, Foxton and Buckler included the legendary Down In The Tube Station At Midnight.

    The Jam - All Mod Cons
    The Jam - All Mod Cons. Picture: Press

  19. The Clash - Give 'Em Enough Rope: released 10th November 1978

    The second album from Joe Strummer's punks included the hit Tommy Gun.

    The Clash - Give 'Em Enough Rope
    The Clash - Give 'Em Enough Rope. Picture: Press

  20. X-Ray Spex - Germfree Adolescents: release date 10th November 1978

    Iconic punk singer Poly Styrene and her band issued their debut album, which featured the classic singles Identity and The Day The World Turned Dayglo.

    X-Ray Spex - Germfree Adolescents album cover
    X-Ray Spex - Germfree Adolescents album cover. Picture: Press

  21. Siouxsie & The Banshees - The Scream: released 13th November 1978

    This hugely-influential slab of post-punk was the band's debut album and included Overground and Metal Postcard.

    Siouxsie & The Banshees - The Scream
    Siouxsie & The Banshees - The Scream. Picture: Press

  22. Public Image Ltd - First Issue: released 8th December 1978

    A year after the Sex Pistols crashed and burned following the release of their only album Never Mind The Bollocks... frontman John Lydon returned with this uncompromising response. It included some songs originally intended for the Pistols and the single Public Image.

    Public Image Ltd - First Issue
    Public Image Ltd - First Issue. Picture: Press

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