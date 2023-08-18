The 25 best albums of 1978

Let's turn back the clock to the year of Kate Bush, Buzzcocks, Bruce Springsteen, Kraftwerk and War Of The Worlds...

Kate Bush - The Kick Inside: released 17th February 1978 The debut album from the legendary singer-songwriter included her No 1 Wuthering Heights, The Man With The Child In His Eyes and Them Heavy People. Kate Bush - The Kick Inside. Picture: Press

Patti Smith Group - Easter: release date 3rd March 1978 Smith's third album included the huge hit Because The Night, co-written with Bruce Springsteen. Patti Smith Group - Easter. Picture: Press

Buzzcocks - Another Music In A Different Kitchen: release date 10th March 1978) The debut album from the pioneering Manchester punks included the single I Don't Mind. Buzzcocks - Another Music In A Different Kitchen. Picture: Press

Elvis Costello - This Year's Model: release date 17th March 1978 Costello's second album - the follow-up to My Aim Is True from the previous year - included the hits Pump It Up and (I Don't Want To Go To) Chelsea. Elvis Costello - This Year's Model. Picture: Press

Wings - London Town: release date 31st March 1978 Paul McCartney's sixth album with the supergroup that featured wife Linda and former Moody Blues man Denny Laine didn't include the massive-selling Mull Of Kintyre, but did feature the single With A Little Luck. Wings - London Town. Picture: Press

The Stranglers - Black And White: release date 12th May 1978 The third album from the Guildford punks included the single Nice 'N' Sleazy. The Stranglers - Black And White. Picture: Press

Kraftwerk - The Man Machine: release date 19th May 1978 The seventh album from the German electronica pioneers included the song The Model, which topped the UK charts a whopping three years later. It also includes the live favourite The Robots. Kraftwerk - The Man Machine. Picture: Press

Bruce Springsteen - Darkness On The Edge Of Town: release date 2nd June 1978 The Boss's fourth studio album included the singles Badlands, Promised Land and Prove It All Night. Bruce Springsteen - Darkness On The Edge Of Town. Picture: Press

Thin Lizzy - Live And Dangerous: release date 2nd June 1978 Phil Lynott and co presented one of the greatest live albums of all time, recorded on tour in London, Philadelphia and Toronto over the previous eighteen months. The hits Jailbreak, Don't Believe A Word and The Boys Are Back In Town are all present and correct. Thin Lizzy - Live And Dangerous. Picture: Press

The Cars - The Cars (released 6th June 1978) The Boston new wave band's debut include the classics My Best Friend's Girl and Just What I Needed. The Cars - The Cars: release date 6th June 1978. Picture: Press

The Rolling Stones - Some Girls: released 9th June 1978 The Stones' fourteenth album saw them "go disco" with the hit Miss You, but there was still room for a classic ballad in Beast Of Burden. The Rolling Stones - Some Girls. Picture: Press

Boomtown Rats - A Tonic For The Troops: released 9th June 1978 The second album from Bob Geldof and co included a string of hits: She's So Modern, Like Clockwork and the No 1 Rat Trap. Boomtown Rats - A Tonic For The Troops. Picture: Press

Jeff Wayne's Musical Version Of War Of The World: released 9th June 1978 "No one would have believed, in the last years of the nineteenth century, that human affairs were being watched from the timeless worlds of space... and yet, across the gulf of space, minds immeasurably superior to ours regarded this earth with envious eyes, and slowly, and surely, they drew their plans against us." Ambitious musical retelling of the HG Wells story, featuring David Essex, Phil Lynott and Richard Burton, which sold tons of copies. Jeff Wayne's Musical Version Of War Of The Worlds. Picture: Press

Magazine - Real Life: released 16th June 1978 Howard Devoto formed Magazine after he left Buzzcocks and their debut album included the amazing tracks Shot By Both Sides and The Light Pours Out Of Me. Magazine - Real Life. Picture: Press

Talking Heads - More Songs About Buildings And Food: released 14th July 1978 The NYC art rockers' second album includes the band's cover of Al Green's Take Me To The River. Talking Heads - More Songs About Buildings And Food. Picture: Press

The Who - Who Are You: released 18th August 1978 The final Who album to feature drummer Keith Moon, who died three weeks after its release. The title track has gone on to be a radio classic. The Who - Who Are You. Picture: Press

Ramones - Road To Ruin: released 22nd September 1978 The fourth album from the pioneering punks included I Just Want To Have Something To Do and I Wanna Be Sedated. Ramones - Road To Ruin. Picture: Press

Blondie - Parallel Lines: released 22nd September 1978 The all-time classic Blondie album was actually their third outing, but it spawned the hits Heart Of Glass, Hanging On The Telephone, One Way Or Another, Picture This and Sunday Girl. Blondie - Parallel Lines. Picture: Press

David Bowie - Stage: released 29th September 1978 After issuing Low and "Heroes" in '77, Bowie took a breather and issued this live double album of classic glam hits and the newer, more challenging "Berlin" material. David Bowie - Stage. Picture: Press

The Police - Outlandos D'Amour: released 3rd November 1978 The debut album from Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland included Roxanne, Can't Stand Losing You and So Lonely. The Police - Outlandos D'Amour. Picture: Press

The Jam - All Mod Cons: released 3rd November 1978 The third album from Weller, Foxton and Buckler included the legendary Down In The Tube Station At Midnight. The Jam - All Mod Cons. Picture: Press

The Clash - Give 'Em Enough Rope: released 10th November 1978 The second album from Joe Strummer's punks included the hit Tommy Gun. The Clash - Give 'Em Enough Rope. Picture: Press

Queen - Jazz: released 10th November 1978 Queen's seventh studio album included the double 'A' side Fat Bottomed Girls/Bicycle Race and the evergreen Don't Stop Me Now. Queen - Jazz. Picture: Press

Siouxsie & The Banshees - The Scream: released 13th November 1978 This hugely-influential slab of post-punk was the band's debut album and included Overground and Metal Postcard. Siouxsie & The Banshees - The Scream. Picture: Press