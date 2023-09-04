The 25 best albums of 1974

On Air Now
4 September 2023
Let's take a trip back to the heady year of 1974, courtesy of Kraftwerk, Roxy Music, Queen, David Bowie, Sparks and more.
The sixth album from the Canadian singer-songwriter was a critical hit and included the tracks Raised On Robbery, Help Me Free Man In Paris.
Dylan's first album of new songs since 1970's New Morning - discounting the Dylan outtakes album and the Pat Garrett & Billy The Kid soundtrack - included On A Night Like This and Something There Is About You.
Reed's live album was recorded in New York City in December 1973 and dips heavily into the Velvet Underground back catalogue, with tracks such as Heroin, Sweet Jane and White Light/White Heat.
Eno's first solo album since he quit Roxy Music was more conventional than his future experiments with ambient music. The best known track is Baby's On Fire, which featured guitar from King Crimson's Robert Fripp.
Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley's glam rockers released their debut album this year (after a number of years of the pair working under the name Wicked Lester). Tracks included the Kiss klassics Strutter, Deuce and Nothin' To Lose.
Released just before ABBA stormed the Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton the following month, this second LP from the Swedish quartet set them on the road to stardom. Singles were Hasta Mañana, Honey Honey and - of course - Waterloo.
Queen's first album of '74 gave the band a Top 10 hit in Seven Seas Of Rhye. Also included were Funny How Love Is and White Queen (As It Began), plus an iconic cover photo by Mick Rock.
Russell and Ron Mael hit the big time after moving to the UK and issuing their hugely influential third album - Siouxsie Sioux, Morrissey and Sex Pistol Steve Jones were all fans. Tracks included Talent Is An Asset, Amateur Hour and the classic This Town Ain't Big Enough For The Both Of Us. The band were so hot in '74, they released a second album at the end of the year: Propaganda.
Bowie's eighth studio album started life as a musical based on the book Nineteen Eighty-Four, but copyright problems led to the star to work on a scenario based on the apocalyptic "Hunger City" of the future. Songs included the epic title track, Candidate, 1984 and Rebel Rebel.
The Stockport art rockers' second album included the singles Silly Love and Wall Street Shuffle.
The second album from Steve Harley's glam rock band included the hit Mr Soft, plus Tumbling Down and Psychomodo.
Elton's eighth studio album featured some classics including Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me and The Bitch Is Back.
Hot on the heels of his debut solo album of cover versions, These Foolish Things, in October 1973, came this second collection of Ferry faves. The Roxy Music man covered You Are My Sunshine, Smoke Gets In Your Eyes, What A Wonderful World and had a hit with a version of The In Crowd.
The second solo album from the former Rotary Connection singer included her all time great hit Lovin' You.
A photo from The Wizard Of Oz adorns the sleeve of Jeff Lynne and co's fourth album, which included the singles Boy Blue and Can't Get It Out Of My Head.
The third album by the English prog rock band included the hit Dreamer.
Lennon's only US chart topping album was recorded during his "Lost Weekend" (his 18 month separation from wife Yoko Ono) and included the hits #9 Dream and Whatever Gets You Thru The Night, a duet with Elton John.
The last Stones album to feature guitarist Mick Taylor, the band's twelfth outing includes the rollicking title track, plus a cover of Ain't Too Proud To Beg by The Temptations.
The fourth studio album from the German electronica group broke them internationally - an edit of the hypnotic title track went to No 11 in the charts and inspired thousands of bands. Kraftwerk's influence would be felt well into the next decade thanks to the evocative and unusual new sounds they were creating.
After Queen II, Sheer Heart Attack built on the band's popularity and the track Killer Queen made it to No 2 in the charts. Also included were Stone Cold Crazy, Brighton Rock and Now I'm Here.
The fourth album from Bryan Ferry's art collective is for many their artistic high-point and with its risque cover art, made Roxy one of the country's top acts. Tracks included All I Want Is You and The Thrill Of It All.
The British prog band's sixth album was their last to feature original frontman Peter Gabriel, who left for a successful solo career. A double concept album about a Puerto Rican youth's journey of discovery, tracks included Counting Out Time and The Carpet Crawlers.
This soundtrack album came out two months in advance of its parent film, which saw the glam rock kings acquit themselves admirably in the acting stakes. The film spawned the hits How Does It Feel and Far Far Away.
The second album of 1974 from the British glam rock band (the first was Sweet Fanny Adams in April) included the singles The Six Teens and Fox On The Run.
The fifth solo album from the former Beatle lent its name to his own record label and spawned the Christmas hit Ding Dong Ding Dong.