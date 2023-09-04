The 25 best albums of 1974

Let's take a trip back to the heady year of 1974, courtesy of Kraftwerk, Roxy Music, Queen, David Bowie, Sparks and more.

Joni Mitchell - Court And Spark: release date 17th January 1974 The sixth album from the Canadian singer-songwriter was a critical hit and included the tracks Raised On Robbery, Help Me Free Man In Paris. Joni Mitchell - Court And Spark cover art. Picture: Press

Bob Dylan - Planet Waves: release date 17th January 1974 Dylan's first album of new songs since 1970's New Morning - discounting the Dylan outtakes album and the Pat Garrett & Billy The Kid soundtrack - included On A Night Like This and Something There Is About You. Bob Dylan - Planet Waves cover art. Picture: Press

Lou Reed - Rock 'N' Roll Animal: release date February 1974 Reed's live album was recorded in New York City in December 1973 and dips heavily into the Velvet Underground back catalogue, with tracks such as Heroin, Sweet Jane and White Light/White Heat. Lou Reed - Rock 'N' Roll Animal cover art. Picture: Press

Brian Eno - Here Come The Warm Jets: release date 8th February 1974 Eno's first solo album since he quit Roxy Music was more conventional than his future experiments with ambient music. The best known track is Baby's On Fire, which featured guitar from King Crimson's Robert Fripp. Brian Eno - Here Come The Warm Jets cover art. Picture: Press

Kiss - Kiss: release date 18th February 1974 Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley's glam rockers released their debut album this year (after a number of years of the pair working under the name Wicked Lester). Tracks included the Kiss klassics Strutter, Deuce and Nothin' To Lose. Kiss - Kiss cover art. Picture: Press

ABBA - Waterloo: release date 4th March 1974 Released just before ABBA stormed the Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton the following month, this second LP from the Swedish quartet set them on the road to stardom. Singles were Hasta Mañana, Honey Honey and - of course - Waterloo. ABBA - Waterloo cover art. Picture: Press

Queen - Queen II: release date 8th March 1974 Queen's first album of '74 gave the band a Top 10 hit in Seven Seas Of Rhye. Also included were Funny How Love Is and White Queen (As It Began), plus an iconic cover photo by Mick Rock. Queen - Queen II cover art. Picture: Press

Sparks - Kimono My House: release date 1st May 1974 Russell and Ron Mael hit the big time after moving to the UK and issuing their hugely influential third album - Siouxsie Sioux, Morrissey and Sex Pistol Steve Jones were all fans. Tracks included Talent Is An Asset, Amateur Hour and the classic This Town Ain't Big Enough For The Both Of Us. The band were so hot in '74, they released a second album at the end of the year: Propaganda. Sparks - Kimono My House cover art. Picture: Press

David Bowie - Diamond Dogs: release date 24th May 1974 Bowie's eighth studio album started life as a musical based on the book Nineteen Eighty-Four, but copyright problems led to the star to work on a scenario based on the apocalyptic "Hunger City" of the future. Songs included the epic title track, Candidate, 1984 and Rebel Rebel. David Bowie - Diamond Dogs cover art. Picture: Press

10cc - Sheet Music: release date May 1974 The Stockport art rockers' second album included the singles Silly Love and Wall Street Shuffle. 10cc - Sheet Music cover art. Picture: Press

Cockney Rebel - The Psychomodo: release date 2nd June 1974 The second album from Steve Harley's glam rock band included the hit Mr Soft, plus Tumbling Down and Psychomodo. Cockney Rebel - The Psychomodo cover art. Picture: Press

Elton John - Caribou: release date 24th June 1974 Elton's eighth studio album featured some classics including Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me and The Bitch Is Back. Elton John - Caribou cover art. Picture: Press

Bryan Ferry - Another Time Another Place: release date 5th July 1974 Hot on the heels of his debut solo album of cover versions, These Foolish Things, in October 1973, came this second collection of Ferry faves. The Roxy Music man covered You Are My Sunshine, Smoke Gets In Your Eyes, What A Wonderful World and had a hit with a version of The In Crowd. Bryan Ferry - Another Time Another Place cover art. Picture: Press

Minnie Riperton - Perfect Angel: release date 9th August 1974 The second solo album from the former Rotary Connection singer included her all time great hit Lovin' You. Minnie Riperton - Perfect Angel cover art. Picture: Press

Electric Light Orchestra - Eldorado: release date September 1974 A photo from The Wizard Of Oz adorns the sleeve of Jeff Lynne and co's fourth album, which included the singles Boy Blue and Can't Get It Out Of My Head. Electric Light Orchestra - Eldorado cover art. Picture: Press

Supertramp - Crime Of The Century: release date 13th September 1974 The third album by the English prog rock band included the hit Dreamer. Supertramp - Crime Of The Century cover art. Picture: Press

John Lennon - Walls & Bridges: release date 26th September 1974 Lennon's only US chart topping album was recorded during his "Lost Weekend" (his 18 month separation from wife Yoko Ono) and included the hits #9 Dream and Whatever Gets You Thru The Night, a duet with Elton John. John Lennon - Walls & Bridges cover art. Picture: Press

The Rolling Stones - It's Only Rock 'N' Roll: release date 18th October 1974 The last Stones album to feature guitarist Mick Taylor, the band's twelfth outing includes the rollicking title track, plus a cover of Ain't Too Proud To Beg by The Temptations. The Rolling Stones - It's Only Rock 'N' Roll cover art. Picture: Press

Kraftwerk - Autobahn: release date 1st November 1974 The fourth studio album from the German electronica group broke them internationally - an edit of the hypnotic title track went to No 11 in the charts and inspired thousands of bands. Kraftwerk's influence would be felt well into the next decade thanks to the evocative and unusual new sounds they were creating. Kraftwerk - Autobahn cover art. Picture: Press

Queen - Sheer Heart Attack: release date 8th November 1974 After Queen II, Sheer Heart Attack built on the band's popularity and the track Killer Queen made it to No 2 in the charts. Also included were Stone Cold Crazy, Brighton Rock and Now I'm Here. Queen - Sheer Heart Attack: release date 8th November 1974. Picture: Press

Roxy Music - Country Life: release date 15th November 1974 The fourth album from Bryan Ferry's art collective is for many their artistic high-point and with its risque cover art, made Roxy one of the country's top acts. Tracks included All I Want Is You and The Thrill Of It All. Roxy Music - Country Life cover art. Picture: Press

Genesis - The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway: release date 18th November 1974 The British prog band's sixth album was their last to feature original frontman Peter Gabriel, who left for a successful solo career. A double concept album about a Puerto Rican youth's journey of discovery, tracks included Counting Out Time and The Carpet Crawlers. Genesis - The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway cover art. Picture: Press

Slade - In Flame: release date 29th November 1974 This soundtrack album came out two months in advance of its parent film, which saw the glam rock kings acquit themselves admirably in the acting stakes. The film spawned the hits How Does It Feel and Far Far Away. Slade - In Flame cover art. Picture: Press

Sweet - Desolation Boulevard: release date 30th November 1974 The second album of 1974 from the British glam rock band (the first was Sweet Fanny Adams in April) included the singles The Six Teens and Fox On The Run. Sweet - Desolation Boulevard cover art. Picture: Press