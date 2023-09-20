The 25 best albums of 1971

20 September 2023, 14:51

Classic albums from the classic year of 1971: The Who, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, The Doors and David Bowie.
Classic albums from the classic year of 1971: The Who, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, The Doors and David Bowie. Picture: Press

Classic albums from the classic year of 1971 including John Lennon, Paul McCartney, The Who, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, The Doors and David Bowie.

  1. Janis Joplin - Pearl: released 11th January 1971

    Released three months after Joplin's death from a heroin overdose aged 27, this posthumous collection included one of her signature songs Me And Bobby McGee, Cry Baby, Get It While You Can and the humorous Mercedes Benz.

    Janis Joplin - Pearl cover art
    Janis Joplin - Pearl cover art. Picture: Press

  2. Nick Drake - Bryter Layter: release date 5th March 1971

    The second album from the British singer-songwriter who died tragically young included At The Chime Of A City Clock and one of his most famous tracks, Northern Sky.

    Nick Drake - Bryter Layter cover art
    Nick Drake - Bryter Layter cover art. Picture: Press

  3. James Taylor - Mud Slide Slim And The Blue Horizon: release date April 1971

    The Boston singer-songwriter was originally signed to The Beatles' Apple label, but soon found his way to Warner Bros. This third solo outing includes his cover of Carole King's You've Got A Friend, You Can Close Your Eyes and Long Ago And Far Away.

    James Taylor - Mud Slide Slim And The Blue Horizon cover art
    James Taylor - Mud Slide Slim And The Blue Horizon cover art. Picture: Press

  4. The Doors - L.A. Woman: release date 19th April 1971

    The mystical LA band's final album with singer Jim Morrison before his death in July 1971 saw them get back to their blues roots. Songs included the hypnotic title track, Love Her Madly and the eerie Riders On The Storm.

    The Doors - L.A. Woman cover art
    The Doors - L.A. Woman cover art. Picture: Press

  5. The Rolling Stones - Sticky Fingers: release date 23rd April 1971

    The Stones launched their own label with this collection that featured Andy Warhol cover art and some classic songs, including Brown Sugar, Wild Horses, Dead Flowers and Sister Morphine, co-written by Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull.

    The Rolling Stones - Sticky Fingers cover art
    The Rolling Stones - Sticky Fingers cover art. Picture: Press

  6. Paul & Linda McCartney - Ram: release date 17th May 1971

    Paul 'n' Linda's only credited album together sewed the seeds of the band Wings and remains one of McCartney's best solo outings. Tracks included Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey, The Back Seat Of My Car, plus Too Many People and Dear Boy, which old colleague John Lennon saw as a snipe at him through song, leading him to retaliate on his own 1971 album Imagine, via the vitriolic How Do You Sleep?

    Paul & Linda McCartney - Ram cover art
    Paul & Linda McCartney - Ram cover art. Picture: Press

  7. Marvin Gaye - What's Going On: release date 21st May 1971

    Gaye's eleventh album is his best-known; a conceptual piece about society, ecology, racism and justice, the title track is a classic, as is Mercy Mercy Me and Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler).

    Marvin Gaye - What's Going On cover art
    Marvin Gaye - What's Going On cover art. Picture: Press

  8. Rod Stewart - Every Picture Tells A Story: release date 28th May 1971

    Rod was still a member of the Faces when he issued his third solo album, which spawned the famous title track and one of his biggest hits, Maggie May.

    Rod Stewart - Every Picture Tells A Story cover art
    Rod Stewart - Every Picture Tells A Story cover art. Picture: Press

  9. Joni Mitchell - Blue: release date 22nd June 1971

    The Canadian singer-songwriter's fourth studio album included Carey and California.

    Joni Mitchell - Blue cover art
    Joni Mitchell - Blue cover art. Picture: Press

  10. Isaac Hayes - Shaft: release date July 1971

    This double album from Hayes served as the soundtrack to the 1971 film starring Richard Roundtree. The Theme From Shaft was a huge hit that year and remains the soul singer's best-known track.

    Isaac Hayes - Shaft cover art
    Isaac Hayes - Shaft cover art. Picture: Press

  11. Black Sabbath - Master Of Reality: release date August 1971

    The metal pioneers issued their third album, which included Sweet Leaf and Children Of The Grave.

    Black Sabbath - Master Of Reality cover art
    Black Sabbath - Master Of Reality cover art. Picture: Press

  12. The Who - Who's Next: release date 2nd August 1971

    Featuring re-worked songs from Pete Townshend's abandoned Lifehouse project, the band's fifth album included Behind Blue Eyes, Won't Get Fooled Again and the incredible Baba O'Riley.

    The Who - Who's Next cover art
    The Who - Who's Next cover art. Picture: Press

  13. T. Rex - Electric Warrior: release date 24th September 1971

    '71 was a huge year for Marc Bolan: his second album under the "T. Rex" moniker topped the album charts, singles Hot Love and Get It On topped the single charts and Jeepster made it to No 2. Also included on this album was the classic Life's A Gas.

    T. Rex - Electric Warrior cover art
    T. Rex - Electric Warrior cover art. Picture: Press

  14. Don McLean - American Pie: release date October 1971

    The New York singer-songwriter's second album was his best-known; the title track tells of the death of rock pioneer Buddy Holly and "the day the music died", while Vincent is a sketch of the famous artist van Gogh.

    Don McLean - American Pie cover art
    Don McLean - American Pie cover art. Picture: Press

  15. Cat Stevens – Teaser and the Firecat: release date 1st October 1971

    The British singer-songwriter - now known professionally as Yusuf - issued his fifth album, which included his famous version of Morning Has Broken, Moonshadow and Peace Train.

    Cat Stevens – Teaser and the Firecat cover art
    Cat Stevens – Teaser and the Firecat cover art. Picture: Press

  16. John Lennon - Imagine: release date 8th October 1971 (UK)

    The ex-Beatle's second (proper) solo album was a softer affair than the previous Plastic Ono Band "primal scream" outing and included the famous title track, plus Jealous Guy and the McCartney-baiting How Do You Sleep?

    John Lennon - Imagine cover art
    John Lennon - Imagine cover art. Picture: Press

  17. Pink Floyd - Meddle: release date 30th October 1971

    The sixth album by the British prog masters included the epic, side-long track Echoes, One Of These Days and Fearless.

    Pink Floyd - Meddle cover art
    Pink Floyd - Meddle cover art. Picture: Press

  18. Sly & The Family Stone - There's A Riot Goin' On: release date 1st November 1971

    The San Francisco funk outfit's fifth album included the hit Family Affair and also feature Runnin' Away and Thank You For Talkin' To Me, Africa, a re-working of their single Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).

    Sly & The Family Stone - There's A Riot Goin' On cover art
    Sly & The Family Stone - There's A Riot Goin' On cover art. Picture: Press

  19. Elton John - Madman Across The Water: release date 5th November 1971

    Elt's fourth album included his all-time classic Tiny Dancer, plus the single Levon and Indian Sunset.

    Elton John - Madman Across The Water cover art
    Elton John - Madman Across The Water cover art. Picture: Press

  20. Led Zeppelin - IV: release date 8th November 1971

    The fourth untitled Zeppelin album was an all-time best seller, featuring the classic Stairway To Heaven, Rock & Roll, Black Dog and the much-sampled When The Levee Breaks.

    Led Zeppelin - IV cover art
    Led Zeppelin - IV cover art. Picture: Press

  21. Nilsson - Nilsson Schmilsson: release date 11th November 1971

    Harry Nilsson's seventh solo album was his commercial peak: it included the tracks Jump Into The Fire, Gotta Get Up, Coconut and a cover of Welsh band Badfinger's tune Without You, which went onto become a monster hit for the American singer.

    Nilsson - Nilsson Schmilsson cover art
    Nilsson - Nilsson Schmilsson cover art. Picture: Press

  22. Faces - A Nod Is As Good As A Wink To A Blind Horse: released 17th November 1971

    The British rock band - which featured Rod Stewart, Ronnie Lane and future Stone Ronnie Wood - issued their third album, which spawned the hit Stay With Me.

    Faces - A Nod Is As Good As A Wink To A Blind Horse cover art
    Faces - A Nod Is As Good As A Wink To A Blind Horse cover art. Picture: Press

  23. The Kinks – Muswell Hillbillies: released 24th November 1971

    The Davies brother paid tribute to their North London upbringing with an album that featured 20th Century Man and Muswell Hillbilly. It failed to chart in the UK but has been retrospectively considered as one of the band's best releases of the 70s.

    The Kinks – Muswell Hillbillies cover art
    The Kinks – Muswell Hillbillies cover art. Picture: Press

  24. David Bowie - Hunky Dory: release date 17th December 1971

    Issued in the final days of 1971, this was a turning point for Bowie, who was in danger of becoming a one-hit wonder with Space Oddity. This excellent connection included the beautiful Changes and Life On Mars, plus other enduring Bowiesongs such as Oh! You Pretty Things, Queen Bitch and Quicksand. The next year would bring Ziggy Stardust.

    David Bowie - Hunky Dory cover art
    David Bowie - Hunky Dory cover art. Picture: Press

  25. George Harrison - The Concert For Bangladesh: released 20th December 1971 (US release)

    The former Beatle masterminded two huge charity events at New York's Madison Square Garden in August 1971 to aid refugees from Bangladesh Liberation War in the South Asian country. A precursor to events such as Live Aid, stars such as Ringo Starr, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Billy Preston and Ravi Shankar came together for the gigs and subsequent triple live album, performing some Beatle classics and recent Harrison hits from his album All Things Must Pass.

    George Harrison - The Concert For Bangladesh cover art
    George Harrison - The Concert For Bangladesh cover art. Picture: Press

