The 25 best albums of 1969

12 September 2023, 17:53 | Updated: 12 September 2023, 18:06
Let's take a look back to the dying days of the 60s with great albums from Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd and many more...
Recorded live over two nights at Detroit's Grande Ballroom, this was one of the key albums in the development of punk: the MC5's cover of Ramblin' Rose was an influence on Primal Scream... and the raucous title track is preceded by singer Rob Tyner yelling "Kick out the jams, motherf**kers!"
The trio of Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker issued their fourth and final album, which included the track Badge, written by Clapton and George Harrison. The trio had played their final show together at the Royal Albert Hall the previous November.
After the disappointment over the never-completed Smile album and ongoing issues with the health of main songwriter Brian Wilson, this Beach Boys album was a collection of outtakes, but signalled a minor comeback for the California boys: the consciously retro sounding Do It Again was a chart-topper in the UK.
John Cale had left the iconic New York art rock band to be replaced by Doug Yule and while it wasn't as successful as the first two albums, this third outing included such classics as Candy Says, What Goes On and Pale Blue Eyes.
A career-highlight from the British vocalist, taped at the American Sound Studios in Memphis, this collection of soul and R&B tunes showcased Dusty's vocals perfectly and included the hit Son Of A Preacher Man.
The fourth album from the psychedelic funk band included the hits I Want To Take You Higher, Everyday People and Stand!
The second album from the Canadian singer-songwriter was the follow-up to 1967's Songs Of Leonard Cohen and included one of his best-known songs in Bird On The Wire.
The singer-songwriter's ninth album saw him embrace country music and included the singles I Threw It All Away and Lay Lady Lay.
The British mod band's first rock opera was the ambitious tale of the dissociative hero who becomes a pinball legend and youth leader. Classic tracks include Pinball Wizard and I'm Free, along with the anthemic We're Not Gonna Take It.
The debut album from former Byrd David Crosby, ex-Buffalo Springfield man Stephen Still and former Hollies member Graham Nash. Their debut includes Suite: Judy Blue Eyes and Marrakesh Express.
The follow-up to the career-boosting 68 Comeback Special, this soulful collection of songs included the hit In The Ghetto.
A hugely influential album from Don Ban Vliet, the experimental blues rock had fans in future stars such as Tom Waits, John Lydon and PJ Harvey.
The Man In The Black played a show for San Quentin prison inmates in February 1969 and the recording included Folsom Prison Blues, I Walk The Line and spawned a surprise hit in the tune A Boy Named Sue.
The extraordinary debut album by the English folk singer included the beautiful songs River Man, Time Has Told Me, Cello Song and Way To Blue.
The LA psychedelic rockers attracted some criticism for their use of brass and string arrangements on their fourth album, but it spawned the its Touch Me, Wishful Sinful and Tell All The People.
The third album from the Californian roots rockers led by John Fogerty included their most famous song, Bad Moon Rising.
The Michigan band's debut was produced by Velvet Underground man John Cale and made singer Iggy Pop the Godfather of Punk with its primitive but energetic garage rock tunes such as 1969, I Wanna Be Your Dog and No Fun (later covered by the Sex Pistols).
The second album of Americana from Bob Dylan's sometime colleagues included Rag Mama Rag and The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.
The final album to be recorded by the Fab Four as John Lennon quit the band around the time of its release and the unreleased Let It Be material from the star of 1969 would be shelved and issued the following year. This polished album included Come Together, Something, Here Comes The Sun and the excellent "Side Two Medley" which brings the curtain down on The Beatles' impeccable career.
The seventh album by Ray Davies and co was a concept album about the Davies brothers' older sister, who emigrated to Australia. Singles included Shangri-La and Victoria.
The British progressive rock band - featuring bassist Greg Lake and guitar genius Robert Fripp - released their debut album, which included one of their best-known songs, 21st Century Schizoid Man.
The British supergroup issued their debut album at the start of '69, but it was the follow-up later in the year that trumped its predecessor in perfecting the heavy rock style. Opening with the orgasmic Whole Lotta Love (soon to be adopted at the theme tune of TV's Top of The Pops), the album includes Ramble On, Moby Dick and Heartbreaker.
The prog band's fourth album was one of their most challenging: a double album with half recorded live and half made in the studio, with each member of the group writing a piece. It would be the last Floyd front cover to feature a photo of the band... and what a strange photo it was.
It wasn't Bowie's debut album - that was another self-titled LP from 1967 - but it was the first after the musician had made the charts with his classic moonshot song Space Oddity. Later renamed after his hit when Bowie became a superstar after Ziggy Stardust, other tracks included Cygnet Committee, Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud and Memory Of A Free Festival.
Issued in the UK the same weekend as the ill-fated Altamont festival in San Francisco which saw one man killed during the Stones' set, this epic collection of dark rock accompanied the band's return to live performance. It includes Gimme Shelter, Midnight Rambler and the perfect finale You Can't Always Get What You Want.