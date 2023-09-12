The 25 best albums of 1969

Let's take a look back to the dying days of the 60s with great albums from Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd and many more...

The MC5 - Kick Out The Jams: release date February 1969 Recorded live over two nights at Detroit's Grande Ballroom, this was one of the key albums in the development of punk: the MC5's cover of Ramblin' Rose was an influence on Primal Scream... and the raucous title track is preceded by singer Rob Tyner yelling "Kick out the jams, motherf**kers!" The MC5 - Kick Out The Jams cover art. Picture: Press

Cream - Goodbye: release date 5th February 1969 The trio of Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker issued their fourth and final album, which included the track Badge, written by Clapton and George Harrison. The trio had played their final show together at the Royal Albert Hall the previous November. Cream - Goodbye cover art. Picture: Press

The Beach Boys - 20/20: release date 10th February 1969 After the disappointment over the never-completed Smile album and ongoing issues with the health of main songwriter Brian Wilson, this Beach Boys album was a collection of outtakes, but signalled a minor comeback for the California boys: the consciously retro sounding Do It Again was a chart-topper in the UK. The Beach Boys - 20/20 cover art. Picture: Press

The Velvet Underground - The Velvet Underground: release date March 1969 John Cale had left the iconic New York art rock band to be replaced by Doug Yule and while it wasn't as successful as the first two albums, this third outing included such classics as Candy Says, What Goes On and Pale Blue Eyes. The Velvet Underground - The Velvet Underground cover art. Picture: Press

Dusty Springfield - Dusty In Memphis: release date March 1969 A career-highlight from the British vocalist, taped at the American Sound Studios in Memphis, this collection of soul and R&B tunes showcased Dusty's vocals perfectly and included the hit Son Of A Preacher Man. Dusty Springfield - Dusty In Memphis cover art. Picture: Press

Sly And The Family Stone - Stand!: release date April 1969 The fourth album from the psychedelic funk band included the hits I Want To Take You Higher, Everyday People and Stand! Sly And The Family Stone - Stand! cover art. Picture: Press

Leonard Cohen - Songs From A Room: release date 7th April 1969 The second album from the Canadian singer-songwriter was the follow-up to 1967's Songs Of Leonard Cohen and included one of his best-known songs in Bird On The Wire. Leonard Cohen - Songs From A Room cover art. Picture: Press

Bob Dylan - Nashville Skyline: release date 9th April 1969 The singer-songwriter's ninth album saw him embrace country music and included the singles I Threw It All Away and Lay Lady Lay. Bob Dylan - Nashville Skyline cover art. Picture: Press

The Who - Tommy: release date 19th May 1969 The British mod band's first rock opera was the ambitious tale of the dissociative hero who becomes a pinball legend and youth leader. Classic tracks include Pinball Wizard and I'm Free, along with the anthemic We're Not Gonna Take It. The Who - Tommy cover art. Picture: Press

Crosby Stills & Nash - Crosby Stills & Nash: release date 29th May 1969 The debut album from former Byrd David Crosby, ex-Buffalo Springfield man Stephen Still and former Hollies member Graham Nash. Their debut includes Suite: Judy Blue Eyes and Marrakesh Express. Crosby Stills & Nash - Crosby Stills & Nash covert art. Picture: Press

Elvis Presley - From Elvis In Memphis: release date 2nd June 1969 The follow-up to the career-boosting 68 Comeback Special, this soulful collection of songs included the hit In The Ghetto. Elvis Presley - From Elvis In Memphis cover art. Picture: Press

Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band - Trout Mask Replica: release date 10th June 1969 A hugely influential album from Don Ban Vliet, the experimental blues rock had fans in future stars such as Tom Waits, John Lydon and PJ Harvey. Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band - Trout Mask Replica cover art. Picture: Press

Johnny Cash - At San Quentin: release date 16th June 1969 The Man In The Black played a show for San Quentin prison inmates in February 1969 and the recording included Folsom Prison Blues, I Walk The Line and spawned a surprise hit in the tune A Boy Named Sue. Johnny Cash - At San Quentin cover art. Picture: Press

Nick Drake - Five Leaves Left: release date 3rd July 1969 The extraordinary debut album by the English folk singer included the beautiful songs River Man, Time Has Told Me, Cello Song and Way To Blue. Nick Drake - Five Leaves Left cover art. Picture: Press

The Doors - The Soft Parade: release date 18th July 1969 The LA psychedelic rockers attracted some criticism for their use of brass and string arrangements on their fourth album, but it spawned the its Touch Me, Wishful Sinful and Tell All The People. The Doors - The Soft Parade cover art. Picture: Press

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Green River: release date 7th August 1969 The third album from the Californian roots rockers led by John Fogerty included their most famous song, Bad Moon Rising. Creedence Clearwater Revival - Green River cover art. Picture: Press

The Stooges - The Stooges: release date 5th August 1969 The Michigan band's debut was produced by Velvet Underground man John Cale and made singer Iggy Pop the Godfather of Punk with its primitive but energetic garage rock tunes such as 1969, I Wanna Be Your Dog and No Fun (later covered by the Sex Pistols). The Stooges - The Stooges cover art. Picture: Press

The Band - The Band: release date 22nd September 1969 The second album of Americana from Bob Dylan's sometime colleagues included Rag Mama Rag and The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down. The Band - The Band cover art. Picture: Press

The Beatles - Abbey Road: release date 26th September 1969 The final album to be recorded by the Fab Four as John Lennon quit the band around the time of its release and the unreleased Let It Be material from the star of 1969 would be shelved and issued the following year. This polished album included Come Together, Something, Here Comes The Sun and the excellent "Side Two Medley" which brings the curtain down on The Beatles' impeccable career. The Beatles - Abbey Road cover art. Picture: Press

The Kinks - Arthur (Or The Decline And Fall Of The British Empire: release date 10th October 1969 The seventh album by Ray Davies and co was a concept album about the Davies brothers' older sister, who emigrated to Australia. Singles included Shangri-La and Victoria. The Kinks - Arthur (Or The Decline And Fall Of The British Empire cover art. Picture: Press

King Crimson - In The Court Of The Crimson King: release date 10th October 1969 The British progressive rock band - featuring bassist Greg Lake and guitar genius Robert Fripp - released their debut album, which included one of their best-known songs, 21st Century Schizoid Man. King Crimson - In The Court Of The Crimson King cover art. Picture: Press

Led Zeppelin - Led Zeppelin II: release date 22nd October 1969 The British supergroup issued their debut album at the start of '69, but it was the follow-up later in the year that trumped its predecessor in perfecting the heavy rock style. Opening with the orgasmic Whole Lotta Love (soon to be adopted at the theme tune of TV's Top of The Pops), the album includes Ramble On, Moby Dick and Heartbreaker. Led Zeppelin - Led Zeppelin II cover art. Picture: Press

Pink Floyd - Ummagumma: release date 7th November 1969 The prog band's fourth album was one of their most challenging: a double album with half recorded live and half made in the studio, with each member of the group writing a piece. It would be the last Floyd front cover to feature a photo of the band... and what a strange photo it was. Pink Floyd - Ummagumma cover art. Picture: Press

David Bowie - David Bowie aka Space Oddity: release date 14th November 1969 It wasn't Bowie's debut album - that was another self-titled LP from 1967 - but it was the first after the musician had made the charts with his classic moonshot song Space Oddity. Later renamed after his hit when Bowie became a superstar after Ziggy Stardust, other tracks included Cygnet Committee, Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud and Memory Of A Free Festival. David Bowie - David Bowie cover art. Picture: Press