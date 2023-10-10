The 25 best albums of 1967

The best albums from the year that brought you the Summer Of Love, Sgt Pepper, The Who Sell Out and the Piper At The Gates Of Dawn.

The Doors - The Doors: release date 4th January 1967 The classic debut album from the LA art rockers led by Jim Morrison included Break On Through (To The Other Side), Light My Fire and the mystical epic The End. The Doors - The Doors cover art. Picture: Press

Jefferson Airplane - Surrealistic Pillow: release date 1st February 1967 The second album from the San Franciscan psych-rockers included the Summer Of Love classics Somebody To love and White Rabbit. Jefferson Airplane - Surrealistic Pillow cover art. Picture: Press

The Byrds - Younger Than Yesterday: release date 6th February 1967 The fourth album from the Californian band included So You Want To be A Rock 'N' Roll Star, Have You Seen Her Face and a cover of Bob Dylan's My Back Pages. The Byrds - Younger Than Yesterday cover art. Picture: Press

The Velvet Underground & Nico - The Velvet Underground & Nico: release date March 1967 The hugely-influential debut album from the New York art rockers included the tracks All Tomorrow's Parties, Sunday Morning, Femme Fatale, Venus In Furs, Heroin and bore a cover designed by Andy Warhol. The Velvet Underground & Nico cover art. Picture: Press

Aretha Franklin - I Never Loved A Man The Way I Love You: release date 10th March 1967 Aretha's tenth album included her all-time classic Respect and the single I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You). Aretha Franklin - I Never Loved A Man The Way I Love You cover art. Picture: Press

Cat Stevens - Matthew & Son: release date 10th March 1967 The British singer-songwriter's debut album included the hit title track, I Love My Dog and Here Comes My Baby. Cat Stevens - Matthew & Son cover art. Picture: Press

The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Are You Experienced? release date 12th May 1967 The debut album from guitar legend Hendrix, bassist Noel Redding and drummer Mitch Mitchell included the classics Foxy Lady, Manic Depression, Fire and the super-psychedelic title track. The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Are You Experienced? cover art. Picture: Press

The Beatles - Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band: release date 26th May 1967 The Fab Four gave up touring in 1966, which allowed them to retreat into the studio and created their masterpiece, which included Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds, When I'm Sixty-Four and A Day In The Life. The Beatles - Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band cover art. Picture: Press

David Bowie - David Bowie: release date 1st June 1967 Bowie's debut album failed to chart and was pretty much ignored by critics, but its since gained some acclaim as a snapshot of the musician's songwriting skills. Tracks included Love You Till Tuesday, Silly Boy Blue and Rubber Band. David Bowie - David Bowie cover art. Picture: Press

Captain Beefheart & The Magic Band - Safe As Milk: release date June 1967 The debut album from Don Van Vliet and co included Yellow Brick Road, Plastic Factory and Where There's Woman. Captain Beefheart & The Magic Band - Safe As Milk cover art. Picture: Press

Bee Gees - Bee Gees 1st: release date 14th July 1967 This was actually the third album from the Brothers Gibb, but the first to be issued internationally (ie outside Australia), hence the title. It included the hits To Love Somebody, New York Mining Disaster 1941 and Holiday. Bee Gees - Bee Gees 1st cover art. Picture: Press

Tim Buckley - Goodbye & Hello: release date August 1967 The second album from the singer-songwriter included the tracks Morning Glory and Once I Was. Tim Buckley - Goodbye & Hello cover art. Picture: Press

Pink Floyd - The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn: release date 4th August 1967 The debut album by the iconic psych band was made under the leadership of songwriter Syd Barrett and made in London's Abbey Road studios at the same time The Beatles were in there making Sgt Pepper. Tracks included Astronomy Domine, Interstellar Overdrive and Bike. Pink Floyd - The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn cover art. Picture: Press

The Kinks - Something Else: release date 15th September 1967 The fifth album from the British band included the all-time classic Waterloo Sunset, plus Davis Watts, Afternoon Tea and the Dave Davies-fronted Death of A Clown. Something Else By The Kinks. Picture: Press

The Beach Boys - Smiley Smile: release date 18th September 1967 With Brian Wilson's ambitious Smile project put on hold, this replacement still bore some progressive tracks, including Heroes And Villains and Good Vibrations. The original Smile sessions sat on the shelf for the best part of 30 years, and Wilson performed a live version in 2004. The Beach Boys - Smiley Smile cover art. Picture: Press

The Doors - Strange Days: release date 25th September 1967 The band's second album of '67, followed hot on the heels of their debut and included People Are Strange, Love Me Two Times and the epic When The Music's Over. The Doors - Strange Days cover art. Picture: Press

Love - Forever Changes: release date 1st November 1967 The third album from the LA psych pop band led by Arthur Lee included the classics Alone Again Or and A House Is Not A Motel. Love - Forever Changes cover art. Picture: Press

Cream - Disraeli Gears: release date 2nd November 1967 The power trio of Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker and Jack Bruce released their second album which included Strange Brew and Sunshine Of Your Love. Cream - Disraeli Gears cover art. Picture: Press

The Monkees - Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd: release date 6th November 1967 The fourth album from the "manufactured" band coincided with the broadcast of their second TV series and included some stone cold classics: Pleasant Valley Sunday, Words and Harry Nilsson's Cuddly Toy. The track Star Collector includes one of the first uses of a Moog synthesiser on a rock record and the title refers to the star signs of the four members - although Davy Jones gets mentioned by name as he's a Capricorn alongside Mike Nesmith. The Monkees - Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd cover art. Picture: Press

The Moody Blues - Days Of Future Passed: release date 10th November 1967 Tasked by their label Deram to come up with an album that would show off the new stereo equipment that was beginning to find its way into British homes, the Moodies strayed from their R&B roots and came up with a psychedelic, orchestral epic. A concept album about the day in the life of an ordinary person, the LP ends with the band's signature tune Nights In White Satin. The Moody Blues - Days Of Future Passed cover art. Picture: Press

The Rolling Stones - Their Satanic Majesties Request: release date 8th December 1967 After battling arrests and court cases, the Stones ended '67 with their take on psychedelia. Tracks included She's A Rainbow and 2,000 Light Years From Home. The Rolling Stones - Their Satanic Majesties Request cover art. Picture: Press

Traffic - Mr Fantasy: release date 8th December 1967 The Birmingham psych band - which featured Steve Winwood - issued their debut album, which included No Face, No Name and No Number, Berkshire Poppies and Dear Mr Fantasy. Traffic - Mr Fantasy cover art. Picture: Press

Bob Dylan - John Wesley Harding: release date 17th December 1967 Dylan's eighth studio album included I'll Be Your Baby Tonight and the original version of All Along The Watchtower, later covered by Jimi Hendrix. Bob Dylan - John Wesley Harding cover art. Picture: Press

The Who - Sell Out: release date 15th December 1967 The mod band's third album was a pioneering conceptual collection that celebrated the rapidly-disappearing culture of pirate radio stations. Tracks were linked by authentic radio jingles and fake ads and included I Can See For Miles and Armenia City In The Sky. The Who - Sell Out cover art. Picture: Press