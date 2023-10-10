The 25 best albums of 1967

On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
10 October 2023, 18:13
The best albums from the year that brought you the Summer Of Love, Sgt Pepper, The Who Sell Out and the Piper At The Gates Of Dawn.
Turn up Radio X Classic Rock on Global Player here- dedicated to the greatest classic rock music of all time
The classic debut album from the LA art rockers led by Jim Morrison included Break On Through (To The Other Side), Light My Fire and the mystical epic The End.
The second album from the San Franciscan psych-rockers included the Summer Of Love classics Somebody To love and White Rabbit.
The fourth album from the Californian band included So You Want To be A Rock 'N' Roll Star, Have You Seen Her Face and a cover of Bob Dylan's My Back Pages.
The hugely-influential debut album from the New York art rockers included the tracks All Tomorrow's Parties, Sunday Morning, Femme Fatale, Venus In Furs, Heroin and bore a cover designed by Andy Warhol.
Aretha's tenth album included her all-time classic Respect and the single I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You).
The British singer-songwriter's debut album included the hit title track, I Love My Dog and Here Comes My Baby.
The debut album from guitar legend Hendrix, bassist Noel Redding and drummer Mitch Mitchell included the classics Foxy Lady, Manic Depression, Fire and the super-psychedelic title track.
The Fab Four gave up touring in 1966, which allowed them to retreat into the studio and created their masterpiece, which included Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds, When I'm Sixty-Four and A Day In The Life.
Bowie's debut album failed to chart and was pretty much ignored by critics, but its since gained some acclaim as a snapshot of the musician's songwriting skills. Tracks included Love You Till Tuesday, Silly Boy Blue and Rubber Band.
The debut album from Don Van Vliet and co included Yellow Brick Road, Plastic Factory and Where There's Woman.
This was actually the third album from the Brothers Gibb, but the first to be issued internationally (ie outside Australia), hence the title. It included the hits To Love Somebody, New York Mining Disaster 1941 and Holiday.
The second album from the singer-songwriter included the tracks Morning Glory and Once I Was.
The debut album by the iconic psych band was made under the leadership of songwriter Syd Barrett and made in London's Abbey Road studios at the same time The Beatles were in there making Sgt Pepper. Tracks included Astronomy Domine, Interstellar Overdrive and Bike.
The fifth album from the British band included the all-time classic Waterloo Sunset, plus Davis Watts, Afternoon Tea and the Dave Davies-fronted Death of A Clown.
With Brian Wilson's ambitious Smile project put on hold, this replacement still bore some progressive tracks, including Heroes And Villains and Good Vibrations. The original Smile sessions sat on the shelf for the best part of 30 years, and Wilson performed a live version in 2004.
The band's second album of '67, followed hot on the heels of their debut and included People Are Strange, Love Me Two Times and the epic When The Music's Over.
The third album from the LA psych pop band led by Arthur Lee included the classics Alone Again Or and A House Is Not A Motel.
The power trio of Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker and Jack Bruce released their second album which included Strange Brew and Sunshine Of Your Love.
The fourth album from the "manufactured" band coincided with the broadcast of their second TV series and included some stone cold classics: Pleasant Valley Sunday, Words and Harry Nilsson's Cuddly Toy. The track Star Collector includes one of the first uses of a Moog synthesiser on a rock record and the title refers to the star signs of the four members - although Davy Jones gets mentioned by name as he's a Capricorn alongside Mike Nesmith.
Tasked by their label Deram to come up with an album that would show off the new stereo equipment that was beginning to find its way into British homes, the Moodies strayed from their R&B roots and came up with a psychedelic, orchestral epic. A concept album about the day in the life of an ordinary person, the LP ends with the band's signature tune Nights In White Satin.
After battling arrests and court cases, the Stones ended '67 with their take on psychedelia. Tracks included She's A Rainbow and 2,000 Light Years From Home.
The Birmingham psych band - which featured Steve Winwood - issued their debut album, which included No Face, No Name and No Number, Berkshire Poppies and Dear Mr Fantasy.
Dylan's eighth studio album included I'll Be Your Baby Tonight and the original version of All Along The Watchtower, later covered by Jimi Hendrix.
The mod band's third album was a pioneering conceptual collection that celebrated the rapidly-disappearing culture of pirate radio stations. Tracks were linked by authentic radio jingles and fake ads and included I Can See For Miles and Armenia City In The Sky.
The debut album from the Canadian singer-songwriter included Suzanne, Sisters Of Mercy and So Long, Marianne.