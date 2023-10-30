The 25 best albums of 1965
30 October 2023, 15:14
Radio X turns back the clock to the days of Highway 61 Revisited, Rubber Soul, Out Of Our Heads, Mr Tambourine Man, Feeling Good and My Generation.
-
John Coltrane - A Love Supreme: release date January 1965
Considered to be the saxophonist's masterpiece, this three-part piece was hugely influential on the avant garde jazz scene.
-
The Four Tops - The Four Tops: release date 21st January 1965
The Detroit vocal group's debut album included Baby I Need Your Loving, Ask The Lonely and Without The One You Love (Life's Not Worthwhile).
-
The Sonics - !!!Here Are The Sonics!!! release date March 1965
The debut album from the pioneering garage rock band included the singles The Witch, Psycho and Boss Hoss, together with covers of Have Love Will Travel and Money (That's What I Want). Thousands of home-grown rock bands took note.
-
The Beach Boys - The Beach Boys Today! release date 8th March 1965
The eighth album from the surfin' band included the tracks Do You Wanna Dance, Help Me Rhonda and When I Grow Up (To Be A Man).
-
The Pretty Things - The Pretty Things: release date 12th March 1965
The pioneering British band issued their debut album, which included Rosalyn, Don't Bring Me Down, Road Runner and Honey I Need.
-
Bob Dylan - Bringing It All Back Home: release date 22nd March 1965
Dylan's groundbreaking change to "electric" music - as opposed to his previously all-acoustic protest songs - split his fanbase down the middle, but there are some killer tunes within: Subterranean Homesick Blues, Maggie's Farm, It's Alright Ma (I'm Only Bleeding), It's All Over Now Baby Blue and the original of Mr Tambourine Man.
-
The Zombies - Begin Here: release date 9th April 1965
The debut album from the British R&B band included their massive hit She's Not There, plus The Way I Feel Inside and Sticks And Stones.
-
Tom Jones - Along Came Jones: release date 21st May 1965
Jones The Voice issued his debut album, which included the huge hit It's Not Unusual.
-
Nina Simone - I Put A Spell On You: release date June 1965
This album by the legendary jazz musician included the bewitching title track, plus her brilliant cover of Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley's show tune Feeling Good.
-
Them - The "Angry" Young Them: release date 11th June 1965
The Belfast R&B band featured Van Morrison on vocals and their debut album included the classic Gloria, plus a number of excellent covers such as Route 66, Don't Look Back and Bright Lights Big City.
-
The Byrds - Mr Tambourine Man: release date 21st June 1965
The debut album from the band influenced a generation thanks to Jim McGuinn's 12-string Rickenbacker guitar sound and included All I Really Want To Do, I'll Feel A Whole Lot Better and their cover of Bob Dylan's Mr Tambourine Man.
-
The Moody Blues - The Magnificent Moodies: release date 23rd July 1965
The Birmingham R&B band's first album featured the line-up that included future Wings member Denny Laine and included their worldwide hit Go Now. plus covers of James Brown's I'll Go Crazy and I Don't Mind, and George Gershwin's It Ain't Necessarily So.
-
The Beatles - Help! release date 6th August 1965
The Fabs' fifth album was half soundtrack to their second movie and featured Ticket To Ride, You've Got To Hide Your Love Away and the title track; the second half was all non-movie songs, including the landmark ballad from Paul McCartney, Yesterday.
-
Bob Dylan - Highway 61 Revisited: release date 30th August 1965
Hot on the heels of Bringing It All Back Home came Dylan's second album of the year, which included the epic Like A Rolling Stone, It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train to Cry, Ballad Of A Thin Man and the epic Desolation Row.
-
Otis Redding - Otis Blue/Otis Redding Sings Soul: release date 15th September 1965
The classic collection from the American soul superstar included My Girl, Wonderful World and his cover of The Rolling Stones' Satisfaction. Redding died in plane crash just two years after this album was released.
-
The Rolling Stones - Out of Our Heads: release date 24th September 1965 (UK)
The Stones' third album included Heart Of Stone, The Under Assistant West Coast Promotion Man and I'm Free, later covered by The Soup Dragons in 1990.
-
Dusty Springfield - Ev'rything's Coming Up Dusty: release date 8th October 1965
The second solo album from the British singer included Oh No Not My Baby, Who Can I Turn To (When Nobody Needs Me and even a cover of La Bamba.
-
Wilson Pickett - In The Midnight Hour: release date November 1965
The American R&B legend became famous for the title track of this album, which also included I'm Gonna Cry and Come Home Baby.
-
James Brown - Plays James Brown Today & Yesterday: release date November 1965
The tenth studio album from Mr Dynamite included the epic two-part tune Papa's Got A Brand New Bag, Try Me and Oh Baby Don't You Weep.
-
Smokey Robinson & The Miracles - Going To A Go-Go: release date 1st November 1965
The first Miracles album to feature Smokey Robinson's name on the cover included the hits Tracks Of My Tears, Oo Baby Baby, My Girl Has Gone and the title track, which was later covered by The Rolling Stones.
-
The Yardbirds - Having A Rave Up With The Yardbirds: release date 15th November 1965
The second album from the R&B titans featured Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page and Eric Clapton all on guitar duties at some stage and included the tracks I'm A Man, Evil Hearted You, You're A Better Man Than I and The Train Kept A-Rollin'.
-
The Kinks - Kinks Kontroversy: release date 26th November 1965
The third studio album from Ray and Dave Davies, Mick Avory and Pete Quaife included the storming Til The End Of The Day, Where Have All The Good Times Gone and When I See That Girl Of Mine.
-
The Beatles - Rubber Soul: release date 3rd December 1965
The band's second album of '65 saw Lennon and McCartney branch out with more ambitious songwriting, including the first use of Indian instrumentation on Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown). Also included were Drive My Car, Nowhere Man, In My Life, Michelle and Girl.
-
The Who - My Generation: release date 3rd December 1965
The debut album from the West London mods included the raucous title track, plus The Kids Are Alright and A Legal Matter.
-
The Byrds - Turn! Turn! Turn! release date 6th December 1965
The second album from the pioneering folk rockers included the Bible-inspired title track - Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is A Season - Set You Free This Time and It Wont Be Wrong.