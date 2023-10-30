The 25 best albums of 1965

Radio X turns back the clock to the days of Highway 61 Revisited, Rubber Soul, Out Of Our Heads, Mr Tambourine Man, Feeling Good and My Generation.

John Coltrane - A Love Supreme: release date January 1965 Considered to be the saxophonist's masterpiece, this three-part piece was hugely influential on the avant garde jazz scene. John Coltrane - A Love Supreme cover art. Picture: Press

The Four Tops - The Four Tops: release date 21st January 1965 The Detroit vocal group's debut album included Baby I Need Your Loving, Ask The Lonely and Without The One You Love (Life's Not Worthwhile). The Four Tops - The Four Tops cover art. Picture: Press

The Sonics - !!!Here Are The Sonics!!! release date March 1965 The debut album from the pioneering garage rock band included the singles The Witch, Psycho and Boss Hoss, together with covers of Have Love Will Travel and Money (That's What I Want). Thousands of home-grown rock bands took note. The Sonics - !!!Here Are The Sonics!!! cover art. Picture: Press

The Beach Boys - The Beach Boys Today! release date 8th March 1965 The eighth album from the surfin' band included the tracks Do You Wanna Dance, Help Me Rhonda and When I Grow Up (To Be A Man). The Beach Boys - The Beach Boys Today! cover art. Picture: Press

The Pretty Things - The Pretty Things: release date 12th March 1965 The pioneering British band issued their debut album, which included Rosalyn, Don't Bring Me Down, Road Runner and Honey I Need. The Pretty Things - The Pretty Things cover art. Picture: Press

Bob Dylan - Bringing It All Back Home: release date 22nd March 1965 Dylan's groundbreaking change to "electric" music - as opposed to his previously all-acoustic protest songs - split his fanbase down the middle, but there are some killer tunes within: Subterranean Homesick Blues, Maggie's Farm, It's Alright Ma (I'm Only Bleeding), It's All Over Now Baby Blue and the original of Mr Tambourine Man. Bob Dylan - Bringing It All Back Home cover art. Picture: Press

The Zombies - Begin Here: release date 9th April 1965 The debut album from the British R&B band included their massive hit She's Not There, plus The Way I Feel Inside and Sticks And Stones. The Zombies - Begin Here cover art. Picture: Press

Tom Jones - Along Came Jones: release date 21st May 1965 Jones The Voice issued his debut album, which included the huge hit It's Not Unusual. Tom Jones - Along Came Jones cover art. Picture: Press

Nina Simone - I Put A Spell On You: release date June 1965 This album by the legendary jazz musician included the bewitching title track, plus her brilliant cover of Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley's show tune Feeling Good. Nina Simone - I Put A Spell On You cover art. Picture: Press

Them - The "Angry" Young Them: release date 11th June 1965 The Belfast R&B band featured Van Morrison on vocals and their debut album included the classic Gloria, plus a number of excellent covers such as Route 66, Don't Look Back and Bright Lights Big City. Them - The "Angry" Young Them cover art. Picture: Press

The Byrds - Mr Tambourine Man: release date 21st June 1965 The debut album from the band influenced a generation thanks to Jim McGuinn's 12-string Rickenbacker guitar sound and included All I Really Want To Do, I'll Feel A Whole Lot Better and their cover of Bob Dylan's Mr Tambourine Man. The Byrds - Mr Tambourine Man cover art. Picture: Press

The Moody Blues - The Magnificent Moodies: release date 23rd July 1965 The Birmingham R&B band's first album featured the line-up that included future Wings member Denny Laine and included their worldwide hit Go Now. plus covers of James Brown's I'll Go Crazy and I Don't Mind, and George Gershwin's It Ain't Necessarily So. The Moody Blues - The Magnificent Moodies cover art. Picture: Press

The Beatles - Help! release date 6th August 1965 The Fabs' fifth album was half soundtrack to their second movie and featured Ticket To Ride, You've Got To Hide Your Love Away and the title track; the second half was all non-movie songs, including the landmark ballad from Paul McCartney, Yesterday. The Beatles - Help! cover art. Picture: Press

Bob Dylan - Highway 61 Revisited: release date 30th August 1965 Hot on the heels of Bringing It All Back Home came Dylan's second album of the year, which included the epic Like A Rolling Stone, It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train to Cry, Ballad Of A Thin Man and the epic Desolation Row. Bob Dylan - Highway 61 Revisited cover art. Picture: Press

Otis Redding - Otis Blue/Otis Redding Sings Soul: release date 15th September 1965 The classic collection from the American soul superstar included My Girl, Wonderful World and his cover of The Rolling Stones' Satisfaction. Redding died in plane crash just two years after this album was released. Otis Redding - Otis Blue/Otis Redding Sings Soul cover art. Picture: Press

The Rolling Stones - Out of Our Heads: release date 24th September 1965 (UK) The Stones' third album included Heart Of Stone, The Under Assistant West Coast Promotion Man and I'm Free, later covered by The Soup Dragons in 1990. The Rolling Stones - Out of Our Heads cover art. Picture: Press

Dusty Springfield - Ev'rything's Coming Up Dusty: release date 8th October 1965 The second solo album from the British singer included Oh No Not My Baby, Who Can I Turn To (When Nobody Needs Me and even a cover of La Bamba. Dusty Springfield - Ev'rything's Coming Up Dusty cover art. Picture: Press

Wilson Pickett - In The Midnight Hour: release date November 1965 The American R&B legend became famous for the title track of this album, which also included I'm Gonna Cry and Come Home Baby. Wilson Pickett - In The Midnight Hour cover art. Picture: Press

James Brown - Plays James Brown Today & Yesterday: release date November 1965 The tenth studio album from Mr Dynamite included the epic two-part tune Papa's Got A Brand New Bag, Try Me and Oh Baby Don't You Weep. James Brown - Plays James Brown Today & Yesterday cover art. Picture: Press

Smokey Robinson & The Miracles - Going To A Go-Go: release date 1st November 1965 The first Miracles album to feature Smokey Robinson's name on the cover included the hits Tracks Of My Tears, Oo Baby Baby, My Girl Has Gone and the title track, which was later covered by The Rolling Stones. Smokey Robinson & The Miracles - Going To A Go-Go cover art. Picture: Press

The Yardbirds - Having A Rave Up With The Yardbirds: release date 15th November 1965 The second album from the R&B titans featured Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page and Eric Clapton all on guitar duties at some stage and included the tracks I'm A Man, Evil Hearted You, You're A Better Man Than I and The Train Kept A-Rollin'. The Yardbirds - Having A Rave Up With The Yardbirds cover art. Picture: Press

The Kinks - Kinks Kontroversy: release date 26th November 1965 The third studio album from Ray and Dave Davies, Mick Avory and Pete Quaife included the storming Til The End Of The Day, Where Have All The Good Times Gone and When I See That Girl Of Mine. The Kinks - Kinks Kontroversy cover art. Picture: Press

The Beatles - Rubber Soul: release date 3rd December 1965 The band's second album of '65 saw Lennon and McCartney branch out with more ambitious songwriting, including the first use of Indian instrumentation on Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown). Also included were Drive My Car, Nowhere Man, In My Life, Michelle and Girl. The Beatles - Rubber Soul cover art. Picture: Press

The Who - My Generation: release date 3rd December 1965 The debut album from the West London mods included the raucous title track, plus The Kids Are Alright and A Legal Matter. The Who - My Generation cover art. Picture: Press