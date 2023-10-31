The 25 best albums of 1964

On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
31 October 2023, 18:41 | Updated: 31 October 2023, 18:57
Radio X takes a look back to the year of A Hard Day's Night, The Times They Are A-Changin', You Really Got Me and The Sound Of Silence.
Turn up Radio X Classic Rock on Global Player here- dedicated to the greatest classic rock music of all time
This prime slice of R&B was recorded live and spent six weeks on the UK album charts. Tunes included Hey! Bo Diddley, Road Runner and a cover of Chuck Berry's Memphis.
The debut album from Manchester's answer to The Beatles included their hit Stay, plus covers of Talking 'Bout You, You Better Move On and It's Only Make Believe.
The garage rock pioneers seemed like a novelty act at the time, but their homemade sounds were an influence on bands for the next 20 years or so. Aside from the ridiculous title track, the album also included versions of Misirlou (aka the Pulp Fiction theme tune), Money and It's So Easy by Buddy Holly.
Cooke's last studio album to be released before the singer was shot dead in December 1964 included A Change is Gonna Come, Another Saturday Night and Good Times.
The US singer's fifth album included his worldwide hit Twenty Four Hours From Tulsa.
Cilla Black may have had a UK hit with the title track, but Dionne Warwick owned it. Also included were This Empty Place and Don't Make Me Over.
The third album from Dylan was an all-time protest classic: aside from the anthemic title track, the LP also included The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll and Only A Pawn In Their Game.
The fifth album from the Californian group included the classics Fun Fun Fun and Don't Worry Baby, plus covers of Why Do Fools Fall In Love and Louie Louie.
The debut album from the purveyors of "The Tottenham Sound" included the single Can't You See That She's Mine, plus covers of Link Wray's Rumble and the show song On Broadway.
The Stones' first album (they're currently on their 24th!) included covers of Route 66, I Just Wanna Make Love To You, Can I Get A Witness, Walking The Dog and Chuck Berry's Carol.
After leaving The Springfields, Dusty went solo with this collection that included versions of Twenty Four Hours From Tulsa, Anyone Who Had A Heart and Will You Love Me Tomorrow.
The Liverpool band's only studio album included covers of Hello Young Lovers and He Will Break Your Heart. The band folded in 1966, with members Tony Crane and Billy Kinsley forming The Merseys, best known for their hit Sorrow.
The third album from the Liverpool beat group included their hit Needles And Pins, plus covers of Glad All Over and Hi Heel Sneakers.
The Man In Black re-recorded some of his recent hits, including the title track, Folsom Prison Blues and I Still Miss Someone.
The Fabs' third album also served as the soundtrack to their acclaimed first movie, directed by Dick Lester. On the soundtrack side was the incredible title track, If I Fell, I Should Have Known Better, And I Love Her and Can't Buy Me Love, while the non-soundtrack side included You Can't Do That, Any Time At All and Things We Said Today. All the songs on a Beatles album were written by Lennon and McCartney for the first and only time.
The sixth album from the Boys included the hit single I Get Around, plus the title track and Little Honda.
Issued six months after The Times They Are A-Changin', Dylan's fourth album included All I Really Want To Do (later covered by The Byrds), My Back Pages and It Ain't Me Babe.
Classic Motown songwriting, featuring the voices of Diana Ross, Florence Ballard and Mary Wilson. Tracks included the unforgettable title track, Baby Love, Come See About Me and When The Lovelight Starts Shining Through His Eyes.
The debut album from the London rock band included covers of Smokestack Lightning, I'm Your Hoochie Coochie Man and Got My Mojo Working.
The Davies brothers' debut album included their hits You Really Got Me and Stop Your Sobbing, plus some R&B covers including Long Tall Shorty and Got Love If You Want It.
The debut album from the duo of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel included their classic Sound Of Silence, plus a cover of Dylan's The Times They Are A-Changin'.
The debut album from the no-nonsense Newcastle R&B outfit included covers of She Said Yeah, Memphis Tennessee and John Lee Hooker's Boom Boom.
The second album from the Manchester band included covers of Chuck Berry's Too Much Monkey Business, It's In Her Kiss (yes, that one!) and Set Me Free and You'll Be Mine, written by the band's Allan Clarke and Graham Nash.
In 1964, plenty of bands were paying tribute to the Godfather of Rock 'N' Roll with numerous covers, and the man himself cashed in on his popularity with tunes like No Particular Place To Go, Promised Land and You Never Can Tell, as head in Pulp Fiction.
After an incredible year, which saw the Fab Four break the US and become an international sensation, their second album of '64 was somewhat muted, with a number of cover versions. However, the original songs showed that the Lennon-McCartney partnership showed no signs of letting up, which included Eight Days A Week, No Reply, I'm A Loser and Every Little Thing.