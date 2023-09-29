10 album title tracks that appeared on a different album

The Queen album Sheer Heart Attack doesn't include a song by that name... but News Of The World does! Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

What happens when the album's title track appears on another LP altogether? Or even not on an album at all?

What are we on about? Well, it's like this. The album title track is a fine institution in the world of rock: Wish You Were Here, London Calling, The Queen Is Dead... there are many examples.

But there are also occasions when a title track doesn't make it to the final cut. Sometimes, it's not finished and appears on an album some time later. Or it's put aside and snuck out on the flip of a single later on.

Here are some of the most famous examples.

