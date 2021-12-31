10 closings tracks that ended 10 classic albums

On Air Now
Indie All Nighter with Rich Wolfenden 10pm - 2am
31 December 2021, 19:00
Sometimes you have to go out with a bang - Radio X picks a selection of great songs that brought the curtain down on a great album.
A low-key finale, but a gem - the final track on the classic album The Bends.
The Roses' debut album comes to a memorable conclusion with this rifftastic classic.
After the world-beating bluster of Morning Glory, this is a more introspective ending to one of the biggest records in history.
The last track on the last Nirvana album, In Utero. Poignant.
A fine end to a fine debut album, 2006's Whatever People Say That's What I'm Not.
The final, game-changing song on the peerless Revolver album. After this, rock music would never be the same again.
The inspiring, gospel-tinged finale to the Stones' finest outing, 1969's Let It Bleed.
The Libs closed the door on their recording career with this moving tribute to the Barat/Doherty songwriting partnership.
The epic double album from the punk pioneers ended with this upbeat track that wasn't listed on the original album. What a nice surprise!
The epic closer to The 'Oo's 1971 album Who's Next is the very essence of a great final track, complete with Roger Daltrey's triumphant scream at the climax.