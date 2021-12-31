10 closings tracks that ended 10 classic albums

31 December 2021, 19:00

Classic albums with great final tracks
Classic albums with great final tracks. Picture: Press

Sometimes you have to go out with a bang - Radio X picks a selection of great songs that brought the curtain down on a great album.

  1. Radiohead - Street Spirit (Fade Out)

    A low-key finale, but a gem - the final track on the classic album The Bends.

  2. The Stone Roses - I Am The Resurrection

    The Roses' debut album comes to a memorable conclusion with this rifftastic classic.

  3. Oasis - Champagne Supernova

    After the world-beating bluster of Morning Glory, this is a more introspective ending to one of the biggest records in history.

  4. Nirvana - All Apologies

    The last track on the last Nirvana album, In Utero. Poignant.

  5. Arctic Monkeys - A Certain Romance

    A fine end to a fine debut album, 2006's Whatever People Say That's What I'm Not.

  6. The Beatles - Tomorrow Never Knows

    The final, game-changing song on the peerless Revolver album. After this, rock music would never be the same again.

  7. The Rolling Stones - You Can't Always Get What You Want

    The inspiring, gospel-tinged finale to the Stones' finest outing, 1969's Let It Bleed.

  8. The Libertines - What Became Of The Likely Lads?

    The Libs closed the door on their recording career with this moving tribute to the Barat/Doherty songwriting partnership.

  9. The Clash - Train In Vain

    The epic double album from the punk pioneers ended with this upbeat track that wasn't listed on the original album. What a nice surprise!

  10. The Who - Won't Get Fooled Again

    The epic closer to The 'Oo's 1971 album Who's Next is the very essence of a great final track, complete with Roger Daltrey's triumphant scream at the climax.

