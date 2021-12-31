10 closings tracks that ended 10 classic albums

Sometimes you have to go out with a bang - Radio X picks a selection of great songs that brought the curtain down on a great album.

Radiohead - Street Spirit (Fade Out) A low-key finale, but a gem - the final track on the classic album The Bends.

The Stone Roses - I Am The Resurrection The Roses' debut album comes to a memorable conclusion with this rifftastic classic.

Oasis - Champagne Supernova After the world-beating bluster of Morning Glory, this is a more introspective ending to one of the biggest records in history.

Nirvana - All Apologies The last track on the last Nirvana album, In Utero. Poignant.

Arctic Monkeys - A Certain Romance A fine end to a fine debut album, 2006's Whatever People Say That's What I'm Not.

The Beatles - Tomorrow Never Knows The final, game-changing song on the peerless Revolver album. After this, rock music would never be the same again.

The Rolling Stones - You Can't Always Get What You Want The inspiring, gospel-tinged finale to the Stones' finest outing, 1969's Let It Bleed.

The Libertines - What Became Of The Likely Lads? The Libs closed the door on their recording career with this moving tribute to the Barat/Doherty songwriting partnership.

The Clash - Train In Vain The epic double album from the punk pioneers ended with this upbeat track that wasn't listed on the original album. What a nice surprise!