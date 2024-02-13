10 classic Double A-Side singles

Some classics Double A-side singles from The Stone Roses, The Jam, New Order, Wings and The Beatles. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

Remembering those times that artists couldn't make up their minds as to which tune to go with... The greatest 7" double headers in history.

What exactly is a Double A-Side?

Back in the heyday of the 45rpm single - when the humble 7" used to sell in the millions - the b-side was often a bit of tat hastily recorded at the end of a studio session, or if you were lucky, it was a hidden gem waiting to be discovered.

But not always.

Enter the Double A-Side: two tracks on either side of the single, both given equal weight in the charts and the press, designed to showcase the artist's versatility. Or their indecision, who knows?

The master of the Double-A manoeuvre was the late Frank Farian, whose act Boney M issued Rivers Of Babylon as a single in April 1978. The song spent five weeks at the top of the UK chart, then began to slip down the Top 10 under the onslaught of You're The One That I Want from the Grease soundtrack. Luckily, Farian had plonked the equally appealing Brown Girl In The Ring on the other side, so the single was "flipped" and crept all the way back up to Number 2. Nice.

