What Was On The First "Now That’s What I Call Music" Album?

The classic compilation series has reached the incredible of milestone of 100 editions this month. It’s taken them 35 years to get there - but what was on the very first LP, back in 1983? Let’s drop the needle on side 1, track 1 and find out…

The Welsh power-balladeer teams up with Meat Loaf’s producer Jim Steinman for this epic piece of 80s nonsense. Video filmed in the home of gothic drama, Virginia Water in Surrey.

Always on the lookout for the next big thing, former Sex Pistols manager McLaren teamed up with a New York skipping team and powered this tune with some authentic South African sounds and hip hop scratching. Skipping was suddenly dead fashionable in the UK for about three weeks.

Harry Wayne Casey (aka KC himself) leads the band with this poptastic hit which took them from their R&B and disco roots to Number 1 in the UK charts. CHECK THE MOVES.

After splitting from The Human League in 1981, Martyn Ware and Ian Craig Marsh concocted this studio project, which had some excellent hits. This is the best known and is still a banger.

The former frontman with flavour-of-1983 Kajagoogoo went solo with indecent haste, but we genuinely don’t remember this one, just the Never-Ending Story theme tune. Do you like his jumper and braces combo?

The Brummie reggae outfit put aside their hard—edged political tunes for some more mainstream tracks. They covered this song thinking it was a Jamaican classic. Turned out it was originally done by crooner Neil Diamond. Oops.

Duran entered the halls of pop superstardom this year and the video was suitably grandiose (and expensive).

The drummer with Genesis finally makes the transition to pop superstar with this cover of the Supremes’ Motown classic. The video showcases his acting talents. Sort of.

Culture Club - Karma Chameleon With this Number 1 hit, Boy George made the leap from clubland wannabe to pop legend. Please do not swim in the river.

Men Without Hats - Safety Dance Obscure - but excellent - Canadian synthpop ditty. You won’t be able to get it out of your head for days, now. Video looks like a clip from The Hobbit.

Kajagoogoo - Too Shy See Limahl on side 1. Hailing from Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire this people of blue-eyed soul produced by Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran made the top of the charts, but pin-up frontman Limahl left barely six months after this hit the charts. That’s showbiz. Imagine dancing to this in a club in Romford on a Friday night.

Mike Oldfield - Moonlight Shadow Young Mike didn’t really follow up the huge success of 1973’s Tubular Bells, but he made a return to the charts with this folky ditty. It’s now best known (in our house) for being the theme tune to “Dave Angel: Eco Warrior” on The Fast Show.

Men At Work - Down Under Huge, huge international hit for this Australian band - but it went sour when the publishers of the old classroom song “Kookaburra” took legal action, claiming the flute riff was similar to their melody. Great video.

The Rock Steady Crew - (Hey You) The Rock Steady Crew The most “1983” hit on Now 1, this is hip-hop and the breakdance craze in all its innocent glory. Let’s body pop! Watch my lino!

Rod Stewart - Baby Jane Like a lot of old rockers, Rod The Mod enjoyed a resurgence as one of the Old Guard in the 1980s (see: Elton John, Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney). This is a respectable hit, but the cheesy video leaves a lot to be desired.