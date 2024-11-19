The Snowman collection inspired by David Bowie launches new Christmas jumper

The Snowman Collection inspired by David Bowie has expanded its range. Picture: The Snowman™/notjust clothing

By Jenny Mensah

Fans of the iconic scarf worn by David Bowie while introducing the animated Christmas short film can now enjoy a take on his festive jumper.

A replica of the scarf worn by David Bowie when he introduced The Snowman was previously launched for Christmas last year along with new memorabilia and now a fresh item has been added to the collection.

After decades of coveting the item, and not long after Bowie's son Duncan Jones rediscovered the original scarf himself, fans had the chance to own a new version of the legendary item, while helping raise funds for charity.

Now, The Snowman has joined forces with notjustclothing.co.uk once again to launch a new Christmas Jumper (£39.99), which leads their British-made, licensed festive collection this year.

The jumper, inspired by the one the Heroes icon wore in his attic before introducing the much-loved animation, has been given a festive revamp with the inclusion of The Snowman weaved into the top line of the garment.

The Snowman David Bowie Christmas Jumper leads this year's collection. Picture: The Snowman™/notjust clothing

Fans can also still take home their own version of the legendary scarf Bowie wore for £19.99, while the previous classic cosy Christmas Jumper featuring the Snowman’s heartwarming face is available to own in both children and adult sizes for £24.99 and £39.99 respectively.

The blanket, which depicts the iconic scene where the young boy James flies over a picturesque winter landscape hand in hand with The Snowman, can also be yours to own for £44.99.

The Snowman Collection is available to buy now on notjust clothing. Picture: The Snowman™/notjust clothing

The new winter range is now available on the notjust website. 50% of the proceeds from each sale, will be donated to Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice, a charity of which author Raymond Briggs was a friend and patron, with notjust having already donated over £100,000 to other charities from their previous Christmas campaigns.

Mike Harding, founder of notjust said: "Mike Harding, founder of notjust said: “Introducing our brand-new The Snowman winter collection, just in time for the festive season! After last year's incredible response to our David Bowie-inspired scarf, we’re thrilled to unveil a new festive jumper, paying homage to the iconic jumper Bowie wore when he featured in the introduction to the beloved animation. This exclusive piece lets fans complete Bowie’s timeless holiday look, with profits going to charity.”

Remind yourself of Bowie's iconic intro to The Snowman here:

The Snowman - Bowie Intro - HD

