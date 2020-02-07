WATCH: Alexa Chung and Tan France play Riff Roulette on Radio X

Find out how much the Next In Fashion stars know about music by watching them play the riff-tastic game on Radio X.

It's fair to say that Alexa Chung and Tan France know a thing or two about style.

The impeccably dressed duo are the hosts of new Netflix show, Next In Fashion, which sees fashion designers compete to win a huge cash prize and a chance to stock their designs with Net-a-Porter.

The former model and fashion designer and the Queer Eye star are more than clued up when it comes to style, but what about music?

Do they know their way around a Led Zep riff, or could they hum the tune to Oasis classic Wonderwall?

Find out as they play Radio X's Riff Roulette in our video above.

Tan France and Alexa Chung play Riff Roulette. Picture: Radio X

Watch the trailer for Next In Fashion here:

The entire season of Next In Fashion is available to watch on Netflix now.