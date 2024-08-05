Brian May says Aerosmith's retirement news brought a tear to his eye

Queen guitarist Brian May with Aerosmith's Joe Perry and Steve Tyler inset. Picture: Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images, Lisa Lake/Getty Images

By Radio X

The legendary Queen guitarist has reacted to the news of the band retiring from touring after a vocal injury suffered by frontman Steve Tyler.

Sir Brian May says Aerosmith's retirement news has "brought a tear to (his) eye".

Last week saw the band release a statement on social media revealing their "heartbreaking and difficult" decision to step down from touring due to a vocal injury sustained by their frontman Steven Tyler.

The Queen guitarist has since re-shared their post and reacted to the news on his own Instagram account, paying tribute to the band which he says were a huge part of his life and wishing Steve Tyler his love and prayers.

He began: "This has brought a tear to my eye. Aerosmith have been a huge part of my life, as they have been for millions of other rock fans. Steve Tyler stands as one the greatest vocalists and front men of all time - and it's heartbreaking that his extraordinary voice has been so damaged."

The Bohemian Rhapsody legend added: "We all send our love and prayers for your recovery, Steve. It's also typical of the pure class of the band that they have made and broadcast this bold decision in such style. The career of Aerosmith is truly something to celebrate forever.

"All things must pass - but the inspiring work of Aerosmith will live on - along with the memories of truly one of the most awesome bands to ever hit a stage. Bri".

Aerosmith's full statement, which they shared on Friday 2nd August, began: "It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our blue army, that spark caught a flame and has been burning for over five decades, some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock 'n' toll history."

The Dream On rockers continued: "It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives.

"We;ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven's voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We've seen him struggling despite having the best medial team by his side. Sadly, it's clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage."

The I Don't Want to Miss a Thing legends concluded: "We are grateful beyonds words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who've made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you - the best fans on planet earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream on. You've made our dreams come true."