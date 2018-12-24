VIDEO: Romesh Ranganathan presents people you'd meet down the pub

The Reluctant Landlord star takes us through the various types of people you're certain to meet at the Great British pub.

Romesh Ranganathan's The Reluctant Landlord is a semi-autobiographical comedy series which sees Romesh left running the local pub after his father leaves it to him in his will.

Romesh Ranganathan in The Reluctant Landlord press shot. Picture: Press/Sky One

So when we asked the funnyman to give us his insight into the types of people you're certain to bump into in the Great British boozer, he jumped at the chance.

From the All-Dayer to the Definitely Under 18-er and the Hipster, watch as Romesh presents these great pub-going stereotypes for Radio X and in our video above.

Romesh Ranganathan presents People You'd Meet Down The Pub. Picture: Radio X

We don't know about you, but we think it's spot on!

Romesh Ranganathan's The Reluctant Landlord concludes next Tuesday 4 December at 10pm on Sky One.