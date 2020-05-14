Why turning 30 shouldn't end your rock 'n' roll dreams

14 May 2020, 18:20 | Updated: 15 May 2020, 19:19

30-year-old Jarvis Cocker performing with Pulp on the NME stage at Glastonbury 1994
30-year-old Jarvis Cocker performing with Pulp on the NME stage at Glastonbury 1994. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

"Never trust anyone over 30" was the old hippie slogan. Nonsense, we say. Some of our favourite artists hit their creative peak when they hit the big 3-0.

  1. Jarvis Cocker

    Pulp had released their first album, It, in 1983, when Jarvis was 20. Ten years later, aged 30, he recorded and released His 'N' Hers, the album that broke the band into the mainstream.

  2. Dave Grohl

    The year Big Dave hit 30 was the year that There Is Nothing Left To Lose, an album that Grohl claims might be his favourite.

  3. Damon Albarn

    Recorded in the summer and autumn of 1998, when Damon turned 30, 13 was a more thoughtful and reflective album that spawned the songs Tender, Coffee And TV and No Distance Left To Run.

  4. Michael Stipe

    R.E.M. had been working away steadily for a decade when they hit the mainstream with their most popular album to that date, Out of Time. And it was recorded in the autumn of 1990, when Stipe was 30.

  5. Noel Gallagher

    Be Here Now was one of the most highly-anticipated albums of all time - and certainly one of the fastest-selling. It was released three months after Noel hit the big 3-0.

  6. Tim Burgess

    The acclaimed album Tellin' Stories was released just one month before frontman Tim Burgess hit 30 and included the tracks North Country Boy and One To Another.

  7. Robert Smith

    The Cure's Disintegration was released one month after Smith hit 30; the album is the ultimate "hitting 30 album", with tales of regret, memories and the passing of time. Alongside the stories of giant spiders, of course.

  8. John Lennon

    The Beatles were done and dusted by October 1970, when Lennon had his 30th birthday. However, a summer of "primal scream" therapy in California had prompted him to make his most honest, raw and perhaps finest work, the Plastic Ono Band album.

Latest Videos

Celebrity Two Word Tango on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: This week's Celebrity Two Word Tango is epic!

The Chris Moyles Show

John Bishop talks to Chris Moyles in lockdown

WATCH: John Bishop tells Chris Moyles brutally honest reason he has so many animals

The Chris Moyles Show

Morrissey and Johnny Marr in June 1985

How Johnny Marr came up with this memorable Smiths riff

The Smiths

Daniel Mays meets lookalike Chris Moyles' mate Gav on The Chris Moyles Show

Daniel Mays meets Chris Moyles' mate Gav and it's kind of uncanny

The Chris Moyles Show

More Features

See more More Features

Kurt Cobain performing with Nirvana in Amsterdam, 25 Noveber 1991

Gordon Smart's tracks that changed his life

Gordon Smart

Robert Fripp, Brian Eno and David Bowie line up for a photo at Hansa studios in West Berlin while recording "Heroes" in 1977.

The best music producers of all time

Freddie Mercury takes a curtain call at Queen's show at Knebworth, 9 August 1986

What did Queen play at their last gig with Freddie Mercury?

Queen

Alex Turner in the Dancefloor video and David Byrne on Whistle Test

Alex Turner is obsessed with this old TV show

Arctic Monkeys

Noel Gallagher in 1995

How Noel Gallagher wrote Champagne Supernova

Oasis