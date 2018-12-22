These Isolated Vocal Tracks Will Blow Your Mind

Mick Jagger recording with The Rolling Stones in 1968. Picture: Keystone Features/Getty Images

What happens when you remove the band and leave the singer exposed? Listen to magical versions of tracks by The Rolling Stones, The Smiths and more.

Thanks to the advance of technology and various bedroom producers dicking around with the elements from various Rock Band and Guitar Hero audio tracks, it’s now easier than ever to listen to individual bits of your all-time favourite tracks.

Radio X has trawled the internets for some of the greatest examples of a capella vocals. These clips give you an insight into just how amazing some of these great rock performances were… and they’re positively spine-tingling.