The Snuts talk new Burn The Empire album and reveal how The Beatles' Get Back inspired The Rodeo

By Jenny Mensah

Frontman Jack Cochrane talked to Radio X about their Burn The Empire album and their new single The Rodeo, Glastonbury and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Snuts have announced the details of their second studio album Burn The Empire and have shared its first single.

After beating Demi Lovato to score a number one with their first studio album, W.L., the Scottish rockers are back with an even more accomplished piece of work, which they've teased sees them "dive into some more interesting styles".

Speaking to Radio X's George Godfrey, frontman Jack Cochrane said: "I think we've kinda teased it on our last record, just trying to dive into some of these kind of more interesting styles that we're particularly excited about and some genres that we love as well as just guitar music."

He added: "We've kinda went pretty wild with this one."

Talking about our Record Of The Week, The Rodeo, the Scottish rocker revealed it was the last song written for the album and also was inspired by the watching the recent Beatles documentary, Get Back.

"We just sat on the couch watching four young guys writing some of the best song the world's ever seen and it kind of just blew us away," he said.

"[We were] just in the room together. We kind of just crossed over to the studio. Four of us got in the room and just played the first thing that came into our heads and from there The Rodeo was born."

Watch the official music video for The Rodeo here:

READ MORE: The Snuts received death threats from Demi Lovato fans during UK No.1 album bid

This year hasn't just seen the band record their follow-up album, but they've also toured around the festival circuit and had the honour of opening for Kings Of Leon to some of their biggest crowds to-date.

"We grew up listening to Kings of Leon," gushed Cochrane. "I think the first time I ever heard them was FIFA 2004. I remember thinking, 'What is this, man? I've never heard anything like this.'

"And then fast forward a few years and we're supporting them at some place like The O2.

"Those moments are hard to take in sometimes."

The Snuts at Neighbourhood Weekender 2022. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

The band - who are completed by Callum ‘29’ Wilson, Joe McGillveray and Jordan 'Joko' Mackay will release their Burn The Empire album on 7th October.

See the Burn The Empire Tracklisting:

1. Burn The Empire

2. Zuckerpunch

3. The Rodeo

4. 13

5. Knuckles

6. End of the Road (feat. Rachel Chinouriri)

7. Pigeons In New York

8. Hallelujah Moment

9. Cosmic Electronica

10. Yesterday

11. Blah Blah Blah

See The Snuts full tour dates and find out how to buy tickets here.

READ MORE: The Snuts announce biggest headline shows yet for 2022