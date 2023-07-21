What are Depeche Mode's biggest songs?

The British band's ongoing Memento Mori tour is their biggest yet - and they'll be returning to the UK next year. So which tracks in their extensive back catalogue are the most popular?

Depeche Mode - Enjoy The Silence: released 5th February 1990 Depeche Mode - Enjoy The Silence (Official Video) Released a month before its parent album Violator in 1990, this Mode classic only made it to No 6 in the UK charts at the time, but its reputation has grown over the years. Enjoy The Silence has since notched up 572 million Spotify plays and 376 million YouTube views and has also been given Platinum status in Germany, Italy and Denmark, and earning Gold discs in Sweden, Portugal and the US. Internationally, it's Depeche Mode's biggest hit, even making No 1 in the Spanish charts.

Depeche Mode - Personal Jesus: released 29th August 1989 Depeche Mode - Personal Jesus (Official Video) The band's final single of the 80s was a preview for the mammoth Violator album that would appear in the early months of the new decade. The Anton Corbijn video has been watched 175 million times on YouTube and between the different versions available, the track has been played 364 million times on Spotify.

Depeche Mode - Just Can't Get Enough: released 7th September 1981 Depeche Mode - Just Can't Get Enough (Official Video) Depeche Mode's first Platinum disc in the UK, this 1981 single still only made it to No 8 on its initial release. Its popularity has only grown in the four decades since, with over 330 million streams on Spotify and 75 million views on YouTube.

Depeche Mode - Never Let Me Down Again: released 24th August 1987 Depeche Mode - Never Let Me Down Again (Official Video) (Heard on Episode 1 of The Last Of Us) After this 1987 track was used in a first season episode of the HBO series The Last Of Us in 2023, streams of the song tripled overnight. It's now had 103 million streams on Spotify and the incredibly atmospheric video has notched up 92 million views. Director Anton Corbijn told Radio X that he was in the process of remastering the short film Strange - from which the Never Let Me Down Again video is taken - for blu-ray release.

Depeche Mode - Policy Of Truth: released 7th May 1990 Depeche Mode - Policy Of Truth (Official Video) The third single to come from Violator, the original single didn't make the UK top 10 (it peaked at 16), but in more recent years the song has amassed 98 million Spotify streams and 96 million YouTube views...

Depeche Mode - Precious: released 3rd October 2005 Depeche Mode - Precious (Official Video) A gold record in Germany and a Top 5 hit in the UK, this single from the 2005 album Playing The Angel was also a No 1 hit in Denmark, Italy, Spain and Sweden. It's had 107 million Spotify streams and 70 million YouTube views to date.

The 1983-era line-up of Depeche Mode: Dave Gahan, Andrew Fletcher, Alan Wilder and Martin Gore. Picture: Lisa Haun/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Depeche Mode - Strangelove: released 27th April 1987 Depeche Mode - Strangelove (Official Video) Released in the Spring of 1987 as a trailer for the band's sixth album Music For The Masses, Strangelove was a huge alternative club hit, making the Top 10 in Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Sweden. Switzerland and West Germany. In recent years, it's achieves 71 million Spotify streams and 100 million YouTube views.

Depeche Mode - It's No Good: released 31st March 1997 Depeche Mode - It's No Good (Official Video) The second single from the Ultra album made No 5 in the UK and topped the charts in Sweden, Spain, Italy and Denmark. The track has achieved 73 million Spotify streams and 35 million views on YouTube.

Depeche Mode - People Are People: released 12th March 1984 Depeche Mode - People Are People (Official Video) Awarded a Silver disc in the UK and peaking at No 4 in the charts here, this memorable tune was also the first Mode track to break the US top 20 back in '84. It's now notched up 65 million Spotify streams and 34 million YouTube views.