The Most Amazing Gig Photos
8 October 2018, 15:47 | Updated: 8 October 2018, 16:13
Radio X takes a look back through some of the most amazing examples of live rock photography from small bars to huge stadium shows. Is your favourite artist in here?
-
Foo Fighters, 2007
-
U2, 2017
-
Muse, 2006
-
The Rolling Stones, 1969
-
The Stooges, 1970
-
The Clash,1977
-
The Rolling Stones, 1967
-
The Flaming Lips, 2017
-
Pulp, 1994
-
Sex Pistols, 1978
-
Pink Floyd, 1980
-
Nirvana, 1991
-
The Who, 1967
-
Florence Welch, live in 2018
-
Coldplay, 2017
-
David Bowie in 1977
-
Oasis, 1996
-
Joy Division, 1979
-
Blur, 1991
-
Richard Ashcroft, 2016