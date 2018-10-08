The Most Amazing Gig Photos

8 October 2018, 15:47 | Updated: 8 October 2018, 16:13

Radio X takes a look back through some of the most amazing examples of live rock photography from small bars to huge stadium shows. Is your favourite artist in here?

  1. Foo Fighters, 2007

    Foo Fighters at Live Earth, 2007
    Dave Grohl faces the crowd at the huge Live Earth show at Wembley Stadium, 7 July 2007. Picture: Getty Images

  2. U2, 2017

    U2 live in San Diego, 2017
    The crowd's mobile phones twinkle as the Irish band perform their album The Joshua Tree in San Diego, 22 September 2017. Picture: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

  3. Muse, 2006

    Muse live in 2006
    Matt Bellamy onstage at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, 19 July 2006. Picture: Karl Walter/Getty Images

  4. The Rolling Stones, 1969

    The Rolling Stones live in 1969
    Mick Jagger pays tribute to his bandmate Brian Jones at the Stone's Hyde Park show, 5 July 1969. Picture: Reg Burkett/Express/Getty Images

  5. The Stooges, 1970

    The Stooges live in 1970
    Iggy Pop meets his public at the Cincinatti Pop Festival, June 1970. Picture: Tom Copi/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

  6. The Clash,1977

    The Clash live in 1977
    Frontman Joe Strummer swaps shirts with a fan at the Rainbow, London, 14 May 1977. Picture: Chris Moorhouse/Evening Standard/Getty Images

  7. The Rolling Stones, 1967

    Damaged Furniture at Rolling Stones Concert
    Damaged furniture after a Rolling Stones in Zurich, 18 April 1967. Picture: Bettmann/Getty Images

  8. The Flaming Lips, 2017

    The Flaming Lips, 2017
    Wayne Coyne in his ball at The Tabernacle, Atlanta, Georgia on 2 April, 2017. Picture: Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images

  9. Pulp, 1994

    Pulp live in 1994
    Jarvis Cocker on the NME Stage at Glastonbury, 26 June 1994. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

  10. Sex Pistols, 1978

    Sex Pistols live in 1978
    Sid Vicious and Johnny Rotten at the last original Pistols show, San Francisco, 14 January 1978. Picture: Ed Perlstein/Redferns

  11. Pink Floyd, 1980

    Pink Floyd's The Wall, 1980
    The crowd survey the collapsed Wall after Pink Floyd's show at Earls Court, 6 August 1980. Picture: Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty

  12. Nirvana, 1991

    Nirvana, live in 1991
    Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic get tangled up at the Pukkelpop Festival in Belgium, 25 August 1991. Picture: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

  13. The Who, 1967

    The Who, live in 1967
    Pete Townshend goes ballistic at a Who show in Leicester, 13 March 1967. Picture: Chris Morphet/Redferns/Getty

  14. Florence Welch, live in 2018

    Florence Welch live in 2018
    Florence And The Machine at the Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas on 22 September 2018. Picture: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

  15. Coldplay, 2017

    Coldplay live in 2017
    Chris Martin lets off the confetti bomb in Milan on 3 July 2017. Picture: Francesco Castaldo/Archivio Francesco Castaldo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

  16. David Bowie in 1977

    David Bowie live in 1977
    Bowie relaxes during the show at San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom, 1977. Picture: Richard McCaffrey/ Michael Ochs Archive/ Getty Images

  17. Oasis, 1996

    Oasis live in 1996
    Liam Gallagher surveys the crowd at Utrecht, 10 January 1996. Picture: Frans Schellekens/Redferns

  18. Joy Division, 1979

    Joy Division live in 1979
    Ian Curtis and Peter Hook onstage at the Electric Ballroom in London, 26 October 1979. Picture: Chris Mills/Redferns/Getty Images

  19. Blur, 1991

    Blur, live in 1991
    Alex James and Damon Albarn get personal, Ein Abend In Wien festival, 31 August 1991. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty Images

  20. Richard Ashcroft, 2016

    Richard Ashcroft live in 2016
    The Verve frontman live at Manchester's Albert Hall, May 2016. Picture: Jon Mo

