The stars who died in 2018
27 December 2018, 08:00 | Updated: 27 December 2018, 08:01
A number of legendary famous faces died across the 12 months of 2018 - here are the obituaries for the celebrities and artists who we lost this year.
Dolores O'Riordan
The singer with Irish band The Cranberries died suddenly of accidental drowning in a London hotel room on 15 January. She was aged just 46.
“Fast” Eddie Clarke (picture far left)
The guitarist with the classic heavy rock band Motörhead died on 10 January, aged 67.
Mark E. Smith
The idiosyncratic singer and lyricist with Manchester indie pioneers The Fall died on 24 January 2018, aged 60, after a long struggle with lung and kidney cancer.
John Mahoney
The English-American actor, best known for playing Frasier’s dad in the US sitcom, died on 4 February, aged 77.
Emma Chambers
The British actress, best known for playing Alice Tinker in the BBC sitcom The Vicar Of Dibley, died on 24 February, aged 53.
Sir Roger Bannister
The first athlete to run a mile in under four minutes died on 3 March, aged 88.
Sir Ken Dodd
The Liverpool singer and comedian, known for his epic stand-up shows, died on 11 March, aged 90.
Professor Stephen Hawking
The physicist, cosmologist and author of a Brief History Of Time died on 14 March 2018, aged 76.
Jim Bowen
The stand-up comedian and host of the classic 80s darts TV quiz show died on 14 March, aged 80.
Ray Wilkins
The former England football captain died on 4 April 2018, aged 61.
Eric Bristow
The world number 1 darts player, better known as “The Crafty Cockney” died on 5 April 2018, aged 60.
Dale Winton
The TV presenter, radio broadcaster and star of Supermarket Sweep died on 18 April 2018, aged 62.
Avicii
Tim Bergling, better known as superstar Swedish DJ Avicii, took his own likfe on 20 April, aged 28.
Verne Troyer
The actor, best known for playing Mini-Me in the Austin Powers series of films, died from alcohol poisoning on 21 April, aged 49.
Margot Kidder
The actress best known for playing Lois Lane in the 1978 version of Superman, died from a drug and alcohol overdose on 13 May, aged 69.
Peter Stringfellow
The nightclub entrepreneur died on 7 June 2018 from lung cancer, aged 77.
Leslie Grantham
The EastEnders star, known for playing “Dirty” Den Watts, died on 15 June, aged 71.
Barry Chuckle
One half of children’s comedy duo The Chuckle Brothers, real name Barry Elliott, died on 5 August, aged 73.
Aretha Franklin
Singer, songwriter, civil rights activist and soul legend Aretha Franklin died on 16 August 2018, aged 76.
Burt Reynolds
The US actor and star of Deliverance, Smokey And The Bandit and The Cannonball Run, died on 6 September, aged 82.
Mac Miller
The American rapper who dated Ariana Grande for a time died of a drug overdose on 7 September, aged 26.
Chas Hodges
The musician, singer and piano-playing half of Cockney duo Chas And Dave, died on 22 September, aged 74.
Geoffrey Hayes
The actor and TV presenter best known for fronting children’s TV programme Rainbow, died on 30 September aged 76.
Stan Lee
The writer and mastermind behind Marvel Comics, died on 12 November, aged 95.
Nicolas Roeg
The film director, known for his movies Don’t Look Now and The Man Who Fell To Earth, died on 23 November, aged 90.
Pete Shelley
The frontman of Mancunian punk pioneers Buzzcocks died from a heart attack on 6 December, aged 63.