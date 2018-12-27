The stars who died in 2018

A number of legendary famous faces died across the 12 months of 2018 - here are the obituaries for the celebrities and artists who we lost this year.

Dolores O'Riordan The singer with Irish band The Cranberries died suddenly of accidental drowning in a London hotel room on 15 January. She was aged just 46. Dolores O'Riordan. Picture: TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images

“Fast” Eddie Clarke (picture far left) The guitarist with the classic heavy rock band Motörhead died on 10 January, aged 67. Motorhead. Picture: Estate Of Keith Morris/Redferns/Getty Images

Mark E. Smith The idiosyncratic singer and lyricist with Manchester indie pioneers The Fall died on 24 January 2018, aged 60, after a long struggle with lung and kidney cancer. Mark E. Smith of The Fall. Picture: David Corio/Redferns/Getty Images

John Mahoney The English-American actor, best known for playing Frasier’s dad in the US sitcom, died on 4 February, aged 77. John Mahoney. Picture: Margaret C. Norton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Emma Chambers The British actress, best known for playing Alice Tinker in the BBC sitcom The Vicar Of Dibley, died on 24 February, aged 53. Emma Chambers. Picture: Justin Goff\UK Press via Getty Images

Sir Roger Bannister The first athlete to run a mile in under four minutes died on 3 March, aged 88. Roger Bannister breaks the four-minute mile. Picture: Bettmann/Getty Images

Sir Ken Dodd The Liverpool singer and comedian, known for his epic stand-up shows, died on 11 March, aged 90. Ken Dodd. Picture: Les Lee/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Professor Stephen Hawking The physicist, cosmologist and author of a Brief History Of Time died on 14 March 2018, aged 76. Professor Stephen Hawking. Picture: Santi Visalli/Getty Images

Jim Bowen The stand-up comedian and host of the classic 80s darts TV quiz show died on 14 March, aged 80. Jim Bowen. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Ray Wilkins The former England football captain died on 4 April 2018, aged 61. Ray Wilkins. Picture: Duncan Raban/Allsport/Getty Images

Eric Bristow The world number 1 darts player, better known as “The Crafty Cockney” died on 5 April 2018, aged 60. Eric Bristow. Picture: John Gichigi/Getty Images

Dale Winton The TV presenter, radio broadcaster and star of Supermarket Sweep died on 18 April 2018, aged 62. Dale Winton. Picture: Mark Milan/GC Images/Getty

Avicii Tim Bergling, better known as superstar Swedish DJ Avicii, took his own likfe on 20 April, aged 28. Avicii. Picture: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.

Verne Troyer The actor, best known for playing Mini-Me in the Austin Powers series of films, died from alcohol poisoning on 21 April, aged 49. Verne Troyer. Picture: Matt Carr/Getty Images

Margot Kidder The actress best known for playing Lois Lane in the 1978 version of Superman, died from a drug and alcohol overdose on 13 May, aged 69. Margot Kidder. Picture: Harry Langdon/Getty Images

Peter Stringfellow The nightclub entrepreneur died on 7 June 2018 from lung cancer, aged 77. Peter Stringfellow. Picture: ShowBizIreland/Getty Images

Leslie Grantham The EastEnders star, known for playing “Dirty” Den Watts, died on 15 June, aged 71. Leslie Grantham. Picture: Terry O'Neill/Iconic Images/Getty Images

Barry Chuckle One half of children’s comedy duo The Chuckle Brothers, real name Barry Elliott, died on 5 August, aged 73. The Chuckle Brothers (Paul, left and Barry). Picture: WireImage/Getty Images

Aretha Franklin Singer, songwriter, civil rights activist and soul legend Aretha Franklin died on 16 August 2018, aged 76. Aretha Franklin. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Burt Reynolds The US actor and star of Deliverance, Smokey And The Bandit and The Cannonball Run, died on 6 September, aged 82. Burt Reynolds. Picture: Art Zelin/Getty Images

Mac Miller The American rapper who dated Ariana Grande for a time died of a drug overdose on 7 September, aged 26. Mac Miller. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Chas Hodges The musician, singer and piano-playing half of Cockney duo Chas And Dave, died on 22 September, aged 74. Chas Hodges. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

Geoffrey Hayes The actor and TV presenter best known for fronting children’s TV programme Rainbow, died on 30 September aged 76. Geoffrey Hayes. Picture: Myung Jung Kim/PA Wire/PA Images

Stan Lee The writer and mastermind behind Marvel Comics, died on 12 November, aged 95. Stan Lee. Picture: Evan Hurd/Sygma/Corbis via Getty Images

Nicolas Roeg The film director, known for his movies Don’t Look Now and The Man Who Fell To Earth, died on 23 November, aged 90. Nicolas Roeg. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images