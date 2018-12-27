The stars who died in 2018

Stars who died in 2018. Picture: Getty Images

A number of legendary famous faces died across the 12 months of 2018 - here are the obituaries for the celebrities and artists who we lost this year.

  1. Dolores O'Riordan

    The singer with Irish band The Cranberries died suddenly of accidental drowning in a London hotel room on 15 January. She was aged just 46.

    Dolores O'Riordan
    Dolores O'Riordan. Picture: TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images

  2. “Fast” Eddie Clarke (picture far left)

    The guitarist with the classic heavy rock band Motörhead died on 10 January, aged 67.

    Motorhead
    Motorhead. Picture: Estate Of Keith Morris/Redferns/Getty Images

  3. Mark E. Smith

    The idiosyncratic singer and lyricist with Manchester indie pioneers The Fall died on 24 January 2018, aged 60, after a long struggle with lung and kidney cancer.

    Mark E. Smith of The Fall
    Mark E. Smith of The Fall. Picture: David Corio/Redferns/Getty Images

  4. John Mahoney

    The English-American actor, best known for playing Frasier’s dad in the US sitcom, died on 4 February, aged 77.

    John Mahoney
    John Mahoney. Picture: Margaret C. Norton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

  5. Emma Chambers

    The British actress, best known for playing Alice Tinker in the BBC sitcom The Vicar Of Dibley, died on 24 February, aged 53.

    Emma Chambers
    Emma Chambers. Picture: Justin Goff\UK Press via Getty Images

  6. Sir Roger Bannister

    The first athlete to run a mile in under four minutes died on 3 March, aged 88.

    Roger Bannister breaks the four-minute mile
    Roger Bannister breaks the four-minute mile. Picture: Bettmann/Getty Images

  7. Sir Ken Dodd

    The Liverpool singer and comedian, known for his epic stand-up shows, died on 11 March, aged 90.

    Ken Dodd
    Ken Dodd. Picture: Les Lee/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

  8. Professor Stephen Hawking

    The physicist, cosmologist and author of a Brief History Of Time died on 14 March 2018, aged 76.

    Professor Stephen Hawking
    Professor Stephen Hawking. Picture: Santi Visalli/Getty Images

  9. Jim Bowen

    The stand-up comedian and host of the classic 80s darts TV quiz show died on 14 March, aged 80.

    Jim Bowen
    Jim Bowen. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

  10. Ray Wilkins

    The former England football captain died on 4 April 2018, aged 61.

    Ray Wilkins
    Ray Wilkins. Picture: Duncan Raban/Allsport/Getty Images

  11. Eric Bristow

    The world number 1 darts player, better known as “The Crafty Cockney” died on 5 April 2018, aged 60.

    Eric Bristow
    Eric Bristow. Picture: John Gichigi/Getty Images

  12. Dale Winton

    The TV presenter, radio broadcaster and star of Supermarket Sweep died on 18 April 2018, aged 62.

    Dale Winton
    Dale Winton. Picture: Mark Milan/GC Images/Getty

  13. Avicii

    Tim Bergling, better known as superstar Swedish DJ Avicii, took his own likfe on 20 April, aged 28.

    Avicii
    Avicii. Picture: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.

  14. Verne Troyer

    The actor, best known for playing Mini-Me in the Austin Powers series of films, died from alcohol poisoning on 21 April, aged 49.

    Verne Troyer
    Verne Troyer. Picture: Matt Carr/Getty Images

  15. Margot Kidder

    The actress best known for playing Lois Lane in the 1978 version of Superman, died from a drug and alcohol overdose on 13 May, aged 69.

    Margot Kidder
    Margot Kidder. Picture: Harry Langdon/Getty Images

  16. Peter Stringfellow

    The nightclub entrepreneur died on 7 June 2018 from lung cancer, aged 77.

    Peter Stringfellow
    Peter Stringfellow. Picture: ShowBizIreland/Getty Images

  17. Leslie Grantham

    The EastEnders star, known for playing “Dirty” Den Watts, died on 15 June, aged 71.

    Leslie Grantham
    Leslie Grantham. Picture: Terry O'Neill/Iconic Images/Getty Images

  18. Barry Chuckle

    One half of children’s comedy duo The Chuckle Brothers, real name Barry Elliott, died on 5 August, aged 73.

    The Chuckle Brothers (Paul, left and Barry)
    The Chuckle Brothers (Paul, left and Barry). Picture: WireImage/Getty Images

  19. Aretha Franklin

    Singer, songwriter, civil rights activist and soul legend Aretha Franklin died on 16 August 2018, aged 76.

    Aretha Franklin
    Aretha Franklin. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

  20. Burt Reynolds

    The US actor and star of Deliverance, Smokey And The Bandit and The Cannonball Run, died on 6 September, aged 82.

    Burt Reynolds
    Burt Reynolds. Picture: Art Zelin/Getty Images

  21. Mac Miller

    The American rapper who dated Ariana Grande for a time died of a drug overdose on 7 September, aged 26.

    Mac Miller
    Mac Miller. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  22. Chas Hodges

    The musician, singer and piano-playing half of Cockney duo Chas And Dave, died on 22 September, aged 74.

    Chas Hodges
    Chas Hodges. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

  23. Geoffrey Hayes

    The actor and TV presenter best known for fronting children’s TV programme Rainbow, died on 30 September aged 76.

    Geoffrey Hayes
    Geoffrey Hayes. Picture: Myung Jung Kim/PA Wire/PA Images

  24. Stan Lee

    The writer and mastermind behind Marvel Comics, died on 12 November, aged 95.

    Stan Lee
    Stan Lee. Picture: Evan Hurd/Sygma/Corbis via Getty Images

  25. Nicolas Roeg

    The film director, known for his movies Don’t Look Now and The Man Who Fell To Earth, died on 23 November, aged 90.

    Nicolas Roeg
    Nicolas Roeg. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

  26. Pete Shelley

    The frontman of Mancunian punk pioneers Buzzcocks died from a heart attack on 6 December, aged 63.

    Pete Shelley of Buzzcocks
    Pete Shelley of Buzzcocks. Picture: Chris Gabrin/Redferns/Getty Images

