Small but mighty Classic Rock stars

Stevie Nicks, Prince and Angus Young. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images, Richard E. Aaron/Redferns/Getty, Jim Dyson/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

To celebrate what would have been Prince's 66th birthday, we look at some of the most diminutive stars in rock.

Listen to this article

Prince Rogers Nelson sadly left this mortal coil on 21st April 2016, aged just 54 years old.

The Purple One was known for many things, including his iconic music and songwriting, his incredible guitar playing and of course his outlandish sartorial style.

But, the Purple Rain singer was also known for his small stature, standing at just 1.57 m or just 5'2" tall.

To mark what would have been his 66th Birthday today (7th June 2024) we take a look at some of the shortest stars in Classic Rock!

Feast your eyes on some of the most small but mighty stars of Classic Rock here.

Who are the shortest rock stars?