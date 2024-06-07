Small but mighty Classic Rock stars
7 June 2024, 10:00 | Updated: 7 June 2024, 12:05
To celebrate what would have been Prince's 66th birthday, we look at some of the most diminutive stars in rock.
Prince Rogers Nelson sadly left this mortal coil on 21st April 2016, aged just 54 years old.
The Purple One was known for many things, including his iconic music and songwriting, his incredible guitar playing and of course his outlandish sartorial style.
But, the Purple Rain singer was also known for his small stature, standing at just 1.57 m or just 5'2" tall.
To mark what would have been his 66th Birthday today (7th June 2024) we take a look at some of the shortest stars in Classic Rock!
Feast your eyes on some of the most small but mighty stars of Classic Rock here.
Who are the shortest rock stars?
Prince: 5"2
Prince & The Revolution - Let's Go Crazy (Official Music Video)
The pint sized icon once said about his choice to wear heels: "I don't wear them 'cause I'm short, I wear them 'cause the women love them." You might even say they went crazy about them!
Rainbow's Ronny James Dio: 5'3
Rainbow - Long Live Rock N Roll (From "Live In Munich 1977")
Ronnie James Dio - whose real name was Ronald James Padavona - may have only been 5'3, but he made a BIG impact. Long Live Rock N Roll and long live the legacy of Rainbow!
AC/DC's Angus Young 5'2"
AC/DC - Hells Bells (Official 4K Video)
Standing at 5'2" - Angus Young is as much known for his school boy stage outfit as he is his height, but he's not the only member of AC/DC who boasts a small frame. His late brother Malcolm was 5'3" and Brian Johnson stands at just 5'5".
Scorpions' Klaus Meine: 5’4”
Scorpions - Wind Of Change (Official Music Video)
The Who's Roger Daltry: 5’5”
The Who - Won't Get Fooled Again (Shepperton Studios / 1978)
What he lacked n height, he made up for with that belter of a voice, his luscious locks and his trademark mic-swinging. The singer of The Who stands at just 5'5" tall.
Iggy Pop: 5’6”
Iggy Pop - Lust For Life
On the taller end of our short rock star collection is the indubitable Iggy Pop at 5'6".
Phil Collins: 5’6”
Phil Collins - In The Air Tonight (Official Music Video)
The British musician may have spent much of his time sitting down as the drummer of Genesis, but did you know he was 5'6"?
John Mellencamp 5’7”
R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. - John Mellencamp 1986
John J. Mellencamp used all 5'7" inches to bring his brand of heartland rock to the masses.
U2's Bono: 5’5”
U2 - Mysterious Ways (Official Music Video)
Stevie Nicks: 5’1”
Stevie Nicks - Edge of Seventeen (Official Music Video)
Paul Simon: 5'3"
Paul Simon - 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover (Official Audio)
The American singer-songwriter and one half of Simon & Garfunkel stands at approximately 5'3, but his career reached pretty stratospheric heights.
Journey's Steve Perry: 5'6"
Journey - Don't Stop Believin' (Live 1981: Escape Tour - 2022 HD Remaster)
The founding Journey singer stands at a respectable 1.71 metres, but we'd measure his vocals at about10 feet tall!
John Oates: 5'4"
Daryl Hall & John Oates - Maneater (Official Video)
The American singer-songwriter, best known as one half of Hall and Oates is said to stand at 1.64m tall.