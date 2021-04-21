How well do you know the lyrics of Prince?

Can you name the mystery Prince lyric? Picture: The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

The Purple One died five years ago today - so how well do you recall his songs?

On 21 April 2016, the world lost one of its most unique musicians. Prince died at his Paisley Park studio in Minneapolis at the tragically young age of 57. But he left a huge legacy of music, with a LOT of songs.

How many of them do you remember, though? We'll dig into Prince's back catalogue and take a lyric from a famous tune. All you have to do is pick the correct one from a choice of three titles.