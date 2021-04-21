How well do you know the lyrics of Prince?

21 April 2021, 08:00

Can you name the mystery Prince lyric?
Can you name the mystery Prince lyric? Picture: The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

The Purple One died five years ago today - so how well do you recall his songs?

On 21 April 2016, the world lost one of its most unique musicians. Prince died at his Paisley Park studio in Minneapolis at the tragically young age of 57. But he left a huge legacy of music, with a LOT of songs.

How many of them do you remember, though? We'll dig into Prince's back catalogue and take a lyric from a famous tune. All you have to do is pick the correct one from a choice of three titles.

More Radio X Quizzes

Band name emoji quiz

Can you name these band names from the emojis?

Jarvis Cocker and a mystery Pulp lyric

How well do you know the lyrics of Pulp?

The stars of 2004: The Streets, The Killers, Franz Ferdinand and Razorlight

Only a Noughties music expert can score 10/10 on this 2004 lyric quiz!

Liam Gallagher and a cryptic Oasis lyrics

Only a massive Oasis fan can ace this Heathen Chemistry lyric quiz