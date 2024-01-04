What are R.E.M.'s biggest songs?

R.E.M. in 1992: Bill Berry, Mike Mills, Michael Stip and Peter Buck. Picture: Steve Rapport/Getty Images

Which of the Athens, Georgia band's songs have had the most streams and views online? Radio X crunches the numbers and looks back at the career of one of the giants of alternative rock.

By Radio X

R.E.M. encapsulated the changing musical attitudes of the 1980s, defying convention and re-inventing American rock in the process.

Starting out as a small independent outfit, hailing from Athens, Georgia, R.E.M. featured an enigmatic frontman in Michael Stipe, a modern guitar hero in Peter Buck and an inventive and versatile rhythm section in bassist Mike Mills and drummer Bill Berry, the band's following grew and grew over the decade, culminating in a move from indie label IRS to the major Warner Brothers in 1988.

The jump coincided with their biggest commercial success with hits like Losing My Religion and Everybody Hurts hitting the mainstream, bringing an emotional depth to songs that voiced social concerns, surreal notions and the occasional quirky character sketch.

Radio X has looked at R.E.M.'s Spotify streams and YouTube views and has come up with their 10 most popular tracks.