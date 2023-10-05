R.E.M.'s Automatic For The People - the story behind every song

R.E.M. and their classic 1992 album Automatic For The People. Picture: Steve Rapport/Getty Images

31 years on, was the band's 1992 classic their best album? Michael Stipe and Mike Mills take Radio X through the tracks.

By Martin O'Gorman

Released on 5th October 1992 Automatic For The People came hot on the heels of the enormous worldwide success of Out Of Time, which had made R.E.M. one of the biggest bands in the world, after a decade of crafting a unique independent career.

But the record - R.E.M.’s eighth studio album - was born at he time of George Bush, the Gulf War and the full impact of the AIDs crisis. Michael Stipe and Mike Mills took Radio X’s John Kennedy through the album track by track and recalled how these influences created a dark, yet beautiful set of songs.

R.E.M. on Automatic For The People - track by track

Stipe says of the record: “We had lived through our twenties and I was 31, we started writing this record in our thirties. That’s a time of life when start kind of re-examining who you are as an adult, who you were as a younger person. And I think all of that went into the mood and the themes of this record."

While the mood of the album was much darker, Automatic For The People still connected with people and went on to sell 18 million copies around the world. It was a phenomenal hit in the UK, eventually being certified seven times platinum.

R.E.M.'s Automatic For The People album. Picture: Carolyn Jenkins / Alamy Stock Photo

“With Out Of Time, we had got tired of ourselves. We had proven that we could write a certain type of song. We didn’t want to continue doing that, we wanted to really challenge our limited skills and push them as far as we could.”

Mills agrees, saying: “We were just in an extremely creative mode. Anything went at that point, we were willing to try anything and see if it stuck to the wall.”

R.E.M. at the time of Automatic For The People: Michael Stipe, Peter Buck, Bill Berry and Mike Mills. Picture: AJ Barratt/Avalon/Getty Images

What did the title Automatic For The People mean?

The enigmatic title was a typically local reference from R.E.M, regarding their hometown of Athens, Georgia. "Automatic For The People" was the motto of Weaver D's Delicious Fine Foods, a restaurant based in the city. The slogan was used by owner Dexter Weaver instead of the phrase "you're welcome".