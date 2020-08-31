Radio X Top 100 Of The 90s - Listen back to the full playlist

Radio X Top 100 Of The 90s. Picture: Radio X

Radio X has been counting down the most-played songs of this amazing decade. Find out what's on the list and listen back to the whole Top 100.

This August Bank Holiday Monday, we celebrated all things 90s with The Radio X Top 100 of the 90s.

It was an era that gave birth to Britpop and grunge, turned DJs into recording artists, and saw singer-songwriters and pop-punk rockers share a place alongside them in the charts.

Whether you were listening to Blur or Oasis, Nirvana or Pearl Jam, Alanis Morisette or Garbage, Travis or The Verve, The Prodigy or Fatboy Slim: the 90s had a HUGE impact and gave us songs that have stood the test of time.

So on August Bank Holiday Monday, we looked back at one of the most epic and eclectic decades in music by revealing Radio X's most played songs from the 90s - with stats provided by PPL.

Here you can see all 100 songs, counting down from 100 to 1.

We've also got a very special Radio X Top 100 Of The 1990s playlist, featuring every song on the countdown, right here on Global Player.

Every song you'll hear was released between the start of 1990 and the end of 1999. Every song will have had at least one play on Radio X in the last 12 months. And every song will make you feel seriously nostalgic!

Radio X Top 100 Of The 90s

100 Space - Female Of The Species

99 James - Laid

98 Travis - Writing To Reach You

97 Oasis - Cigarettes & Alcohol

96 Green Day - Basket Case

95 Stereophonics - I Wouldn't Believe Your Radio

94 Groove Armada - At The River

93 Alanis Morissette - One Hand In My Pocket

92 Blur - Charmless Man

91 Fatboy Slim - Right Here, Right Now

90 Suede - Beautiful Ones

89 Oasis - Half The World Away

88 Stereo MCs - Connected

87 The Bluetones - Slight Return

86 The Prodigy - Firestarter

85 Paul Weller - The Changingman

84 Catatonia - Mulder And Scully

83 Metallica - Enter Sandman

82 Red Hot Chili Peppers - Scar Tissue

81 Blur - Coffee & TV

80 Faithless - Insomnia

79 Pearl Jam - Alive

78 Manic Street Preachers - You Stole The Sun From My Heart

77 Barenaked Ladies - One Week

76 Catatonia - Road Rage

75 Guns N'Roses - November Rain

74 Nirvana - Come As You Are

73 Oasis - Champagne Supernova

72 Green Day - Time Of Your Life (Good Riddance)

71 James - She's A Star

70 Foo Fighters - Learn To Fly

69 R.E.M. - The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite

68 The Verve - Sonnet

67 Primal Scream - Movin' On Up

66 Blur - There's No Other Way

65 Ocean Colour Scene - The Riverboat Song

64 Red Hot Chili Peppers - Californication

63 Primal Scream - Come Together

62 R.E.M. - Man On The Moon

61 Kula Shaker - Hush

60 New Order - Regret

59 Oasis - Live Forever

58 Garbage - Stupid Girl

57 Primal Scream - Loaded

56 Len - Steal My Sunshine

55 Blink 182 - All The Small Things

54 Blur - The Universal

53 Oasis - Some Might Say

52 Oasis - Whatever

51 Moby - Porcelain