Radio X Top 100 Of The 90s - Listen back to the full playlist
31 August 2020, 18:53 | Updated: 31 August 2020, 18:55
Radio X has been counting down the most-played songs of this amazing decade. Find out what's on the list and listen back to the whole Top 100.
This August Bank Holiday Monday, we celebrated all things 90s with The Radio X Top 100 of the 90s.
It was an era that gave birth to Britpop and grunge, turned DJs into recording artists, and saw singer-songwriters and pop-punk rockers share a place alongside them in the charts.
Whether you were listening to Blur or Oasis, Nirvana or Pearl Jam, Alanis Morisette or Garbage, Travis or The Verve, The Prodigy or Fatboy Slim: the 90s had a HUGE impact and gave us songs that have stood the test of time.
So on August Bank Holiday Monday, we looked back at one of the most epic and eclectic decades in music by revealing Radio X's most played songs from the 90s - with stats provided by PPL.
Here you can see all 100 songs, counting down from 100 to 1.
We've also got a very special Radio X Top 100 Of The 1990s playlist, featuring every song on the countdown, right here on Global Player.
Listen to the Radio X Top 100 Of The 1990s on Global Player
Every song you'll hear was released between the start of 1990 and the end of 1999. Every song will have had at least one play on Radio X in the last 12 months. And every song will make you feel seriously nostalgic!
Radio X Top 100 Of The 90s
100 Space - Female Of The Species
99 James - Laid
98 Travis - Writing To Reach You
97 Oasis - Cigarettes & Alcohol
96 Green Day - Basket Case
95 Stereophonics - I Wouldn't Believe Your Radio
94 Groove Armada - At The River
93 Alanis Morissette - One Hand In My Pocket
92 Blur - Charmless Man
91 Fatboy Slim - Right Here, Right Now
90 Suede - Beautiful Ones
89 Oasis - Half The World Away
88 Stereo MCs - Connected
87 The Bluetones - Slight Return
86 The Prodigy - Firestarter
85 Paul Weller - The Changingman
84 Catatonia - Mulder And Scully
83 Metallica - Enter Sandman
82 Red Hot Chili Peppers - Scar Tissue
81 Blur - Coffee & TV
80 Faithless - Insomnia
79 Pearl Jam - Alive
78 Manic Street Preachers - You Stole The Sun From My Heart
77 Barenaked Ladies - One Week
76 Catatonia - Road Rage
75 Guns N'Roses - November Rain
74 Nirvana - Come As You Are
73 Oasis - Champagne Supernova
72 Green Day - Time Of Your Life (Good Riddance)
71 James - She's A Star
70 Foo Fighters - Learn To Fly
69 R.E.M. - The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite
68 The Verve - Sonnet
67 Primal Scream - Movin' On Up
66 Blur - There's No Other Way
65 Ocean Colour Scene - The Riverboat Song
64 Red Hot Chili Peppers - Californication
63 Primal Scream - Come Together
62 R.E.M. - Man On The Moon
61 Kula Shaker - Hush
60 New Order - Regret
59 Oasis - Live Forever
58 Garbage - Stupid Girl
57 Primal Scream - Loaded
56 Len - Steal My Sunshine
55 Blink 182 - All The Small Things
54 Blur - The Universal
53 Oasis - Some Might Say
52 Oasis - Whatever
51 Moby - Porcelain
Republica - Ready To Go
The Charlatans - The Only One I Know
Semisonic - Secret Smile
Massive Attack - Teardrop
Travis - Driftwood
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under The Bridge
Primal Scream - Rocks
Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way
The Verve - The Drugs Don't Work
Blur - Song 2
Lenny Kravitz - Fly Away
The Farm - All Together Now
Reef - Place Your Hands
Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
Paul Weller - You Do Something To Me
R.E.M. - Everybody Hurts
Ocean Colour Scene - The Day We Caught The Train
Edwyn Collins - A Girl Like You
Manic Street Preachers - If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next
The Verve - Lucky Man
Depeche Mode - Enjoy The Silence
Oasis - Roll With It
Fatboy Slim - Praise You
Oasis - She's Electric
Happy Mondays - Step On
The Wannadies - You & Me Song
Blur - Girls And Boys
R.E.M. - Shiny Happy People
Blur - Parklife
Blur - Country House
The Cure - Friday I'm In Love
Manic Street Preachers - A Design For Life
The Cardigans - My Favourite Game
Massive Attack - Unfinished Sympathy
Supergrass - Alright
Dodgy - Good Enough
Pulp - Disco 2000
Cornershop - Brimful Of Asha (Norman Cook Remix)
Alanis Morissette - Ironic
Pulp - Common People
Spin Doctors - Two Princes
Single, May 1993
From the album Pocket Full Of Kryptonite (August 1991)
Spin Doctors hailed from New York City and were fronted by Chris Barron.
This single was taken from their debut album, but only became a hit in the UK two years later.
Two Princes made Number 3 in the UK charts in the Spring of 1993.
The Cardigans - Lovefool
Single, September 1996
From the album First Band On the Moon (September 1996)
The song was included on the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet, pushing the single to Number 2 in the UK.
The Boo Radleys - Wake Up Boo!
Single, February 1995
From the album Wake Up! (March 1995)
This Merseyside band were signed to Alan McGee’s Creation label.
This 1995 single was their biggest hit, making Number 9 in the UK charts
R.E.M. - Losing My Religion
Single, February 1991
From the album Out Of Time (March 1991)
The term “losing my religion” is a saying from the Southern States meaning “losing the plot”.
The single made Number 19 in the UK charts in the Spring of 1991.
The album Out Of Time saw R.E.M. become one of the world’s biggest rock bands.
Oasis - Wonderwall
Single, October 1995
From the album (What's The Story) Morning Glory? (October 1995)
The best known Oasis song of all, despite Liam Gallagher claiming it initially sounded like a reggae song.
While rumoured to be about Noel’s girlfriend Meg Matthews, the real meaning of the lyric remains obscure. although the titled was inspired by the 1968 movie with a George Harrison soundtrack.
Famously, this classic was kept off the Number 1 spot in 1995 by TV heart-throbs Robson And Jerome.
James - Sit Down
Single, March 1991
From the album Gold Mother
Sit Down was originally recorded for the Rough Trade label in 1989
When the Manchester band signed to a major label, Sit Down was re-recorded.
The new version was released as a single and made Number 2 in the UK charts.
The song didn’t appear on the first edition of the James album Gold Mother, but was added to a May 1991 reissue.
The La's - There She Goes
Single, October 1990
From the album The La’s (October 1990)
This classic song was released in a different form in October 1988.
Two years later, it was remixed by Steve Lilywhite and was the first single from the Liverpool band’s self-titled debut album.
It made Number 13 in the UK charts.
Travis - Why Does It Always Rain On Me?
Single, August 1999
From the album The Man Who (May 1999)
Fran Healy wrote the song while on holiday about his home town of Glasgow.
It reached Number 10 in the UK charts in the summer of 1999.
Legend has it that when Travis played this song at Glastonbury 1999, it suddenly began to rain…
Oasis - Don't Look Back In Anger
Single, February 1996
From the album (What's The Story) Morning Glory? (October 1995)
Taken from the monster album What’s The Story Morning Glory, Don’t Look Back In Anger was one of the tracks that awarded them the mantle of Britain’s favourite band and winners in the Britpop wars.
The song made Number 1 in the UK charts and became the third best selling Oasis single in their home country.
After the horrific Manchester Arena terrorist attack - which saw 22 killed at an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017 - the Noel Gallagher-penned and sung track became synonymous with the band and their native city more than ever before.
The song has since been known as a song of "defiance," with Noel Gallagher even referring to it as a "hymn". Shortly after the attack, he told Radio X's John Kennedy: "That song is more important than I'll ever be."
The Verve - Bitter Sweet Symphony
Single, June 1997
From the album Urban Hymns (September 1997)
The lead track from The Verve's iconic Urban Hymns album ran into trouble by sampling Rolling Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham's orchestral cover of the Jagger/Richards track The Last Time.
It was claimed that the track used a significant proportion of the original arrangement and awarded a partial songwriting credit to the two Stones.
The song was accompanied by a memorable video featuring frontman Richard Ashcroft walking down a busy street in Hoxton, East London. propelling the track to Number 2, where it was kept off the top by I'll Be Missing You by Puff Daddy and Faith Evans.