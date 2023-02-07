The most outrageous rock star insults

"Who's this Capaldi fella? Who the fuck's that idiot?" Noel demanded to Radio X back in 2019. Delighted by the attention from his hero, the young Scottish singer took to the stage wearing a parka and Noel t-shirt, leading the former Oasis man to respond by saying: "F**king Chewbacca should enjoy his 15 minutes. The greatest day of his life that I slagged him off or called him an idiot." They've since patched things up, however.

"They’re one of the most boring bands in history."

Tommy Lee of Motley Crue and Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam. Picture: WENN Rights Ltd/S.A.M./Alamy Stock Photo

After Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder claimed he "hated" hair metal acts like Mötley Crüe, the band's Nikki Sixx retorted: "Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated Mötley Crüe.

"Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?

"You're not allowed to diss my band and our 40 year history and not get a little smack back. All good. More focused on us playing stadiums right now. Moving on."