The most outrageous rock star insults
7 February 2023, 18:01 | Updated: 7 February 2023, 18:03
Nobody can be horrible about musicians quite like other musicians. Here are some of the most notorious rock star insults.
-
"I'll p*ss on f**kin' Radiohead, because of all this pomposity."
Billy Corgan on Radiohead (Antiquiet,2012)
-
“Dave Grohl is just a sub-mediocre kind of guy who does this ‘nice guy’ nonsense.”
Courtney Love on Dave Grohl (MySpace, 2007)
-
“If Morrissey says not to eat meat, then I’ll eat meat. That’s how much I hate Morrissey.”
Robert Smith of The Cure on Morrissey
-
“I can’t f**king stand them. F**king fat c**t, with his lipstick and all that bollocks. He is my age as well, isn’t he? He’s a f**king knob end."
To Record Collector, November 2022
-
"I'd rather eat my own sh*t than duet with James Blunt."
Paul Weller On James Blunt (Daily Mirror, January 2006)
-
“Liam is the angriest man you'll ever meet. He's like a man with a fork in a world of soup."
Noel Gallagher On Liam Gallagher (Q magazine, 2009)
-
“She’s very insecure. I heard the work she did with my friend Brian, aka Danger Mouse. It’s very middle of the road."
Damon Albarn on Adele (The Sun, 2015)
-
“It was one of those ‘Don’t meet your idol’ moments. It was sad, and I regret hanging out with him.”
Adele on Damon Albarn (Rolling Stone, 2015)
-
"Harry Styles has got nothing to say for himself - nothing. You alright, mate? ‘Uhhh.' That’s it. The gig will never die because you can’t download it. You can’t download spirit."
Noel Gallagher on Harry Styles (Esquire, 2015)
-
“Guns N’Roses are really talentless people, and they write crap music.”
Kurt Cobain On Guns N' Roses (The Advocate magazine, February 1993)
-
"F**king Chewbacca should enjoy his 15 minutes."
"Who's this Capaldi fella? Who the fuck's that idiot?" Noel demanded to Radio X back in 2019. Delighted by the attention from his hero, the young Scottish singer took to the stage wearing a parka and Noel t-shirt, leading the former Oasis man to respond by saying: "F**king Chewbacca should enjoy his 15 minutes. The greatest day of his life that I slagged him off or called him an idiot." They've since patched things up, however.
-
"I'll hear TV commercials where I think it's me. Half the time, it's the Black Keys."
Jack White On The Black Keys (Rolling Stone, May 2014)
-
"They’re one of the most boring bands in history."
After Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder claimed he "hated" hair metal acts like Mötley Crüe, the band's Nikki Sixx retorted: "Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated Mötley Crüe.
"Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?
"You're not allowed to diss my band and our 40 year history and not get a little smack back. All good. More focused on us playing stadiums right now. Moving on."