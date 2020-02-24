Lewis Capaldi 2020 UK tour dates: How to buy tickets

Lewis Capaldi 2019. Picture: Live Nation PR

He's the biggest thing in British music at the moment - and here's how you can see his amazing show live this year.

Lewis Capaldi has had an absolutely huge 2019, and it looks like 2020 is off to a pretty incredible start too.

The Scottish singer-songwriter topped the US and UK charts with his debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, and 2020 saw him being awarded Best New Artist and Song Of The Year for his modern classic Someone You Loved at the BRIT Awards.

It's not just Capaldi's voice that's been wowing audiences around the world - its' also his hilarious onstage patter. When Lewis appeared on The Graham Norton Show recently, he immediately upstaged professional comic Jim Carrey with his self-deprecating wit.

The Lewis Capaldi roadshow rolls on throughout 2020 - here's where you can see him this year, but be aware that tickets are flying away rapidly.

Lewis Capaldi UK Tour Dates 2020

2 March O2 Apollo Manchester

3 March O2 Apollo Manchester

5 March SSE Hydro, Glasgow

6 March SSE Hydro, Glasgow

11 March Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

12 March SSE Arena Wembley, London

13 March SSE Arena Wembley, London

15 March P&J Live, Aberdeen

12 June Isle Of Wight Festival

14 June Parklife Festival, Heaton Park, Manchester

21 June Ormeau Park, Belfast

2 July Lytham Festival, The Proms Arena, Lytham

8 July Sounds Of The City, Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

12 July TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow Green, Glasgow

2 October The O2, London

4 October The O2, London

Remaining tickets are available now via home.lewiscapaldi.com