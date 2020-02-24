Lewis Capaldi 2020 UK tour dates: How to buy tickets

24 February 2020, 12:00 | Updated: 24 February 2020, 16:32

Lewis Capaldi 2019
Lewis Capaldi 2019. Picture: Live Nation PR

He's the biggest thing in British music at the moment - and here's how you can see his amazing show live this year.

Lewis Capaldi has had an absolutely huge 2019, and it looks like 2020 is off to a pretty incredible start too.

The Scottish singer-songwriter topped the US and UK charts with his debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, and 2020 saw him being awarded Best New Artist and Song Of The Year for his modern classic Someone You Loved at the BRIT Awards.

It's not just Capaldi's voice that's been wowing audiences around the world - its' also his hilarious onstage patter. When Lewis appeared on The Graham Norton Show recently, he immediately upstaged professional comic Jim Carrey with his self-deprecating wit.

The Lewis Capaldi roadshow rolls on throughout 2020 - here's where you can see him this year, but be aware that tickets are flying away rapidly.

Lewis Capaldi UK Tour Dates 2020

2 March O2 Apollo Manchester
3 March O2 Apollo Manchester
5 March SSE Hydro, Glasgow
6 March SSE Hydro, Glasgow
11 March Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
12 March SSE Arena Wembley, London
13 March SSE Arena Wembley, London
15 March P&J Live, Aberdeen
12 June Isle Of Wight Festival
14 June Parklife Festival, Heaton Park, Manchester
21 June Ormeau Park, Belfast
2 July Lytham Festival, The Proms Arena, Lytham
8 July Sounds Of The City, Castlefield Bowl, Manchester
12 July TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow Green, Glasgow
2 October The O2, London
4 October The O2, London

Remaining tickets are available now via home.lewiscapaldi.com

Lewis Capaldi tour poster
Lewis Capaldi tour poster. Picture: Live Nation

Latest Videos

Chris Moyles finds out where his special birthday show took place

WATCH: When Chris Moyles found out where his birthday show in the dark was

The Chris Moyles Show

Sam Fender plays Radio X Presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester

WATCH: Sam Fender sings Saturday with talented fan on stage at Newcastle gig

Sam Fender

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh in Killing Eve season 3 first look pictures

Killing Eve season 3: Trailers, photos, release date, cast, plot and more

News

Pippa and Dom do the lip reading game with Chris Moyles

VIDEO: Pippa & Dom were hilarious in the lip reading game!

The Chris Moyles Show

More Features

See more More Features

Inhaler 2019

Everything you need to know about Inhaler, featuring Bono’s son Elijah Hewson
Ewan McGregor in Trainspotting

Relive the 10 biggest moments in Trainspotting

News

Michael Jackson and Jarvis Cocker at the BRIT Awards 1996

Why Jarvis Cocker 'mooned' Michael Jackson's BRITs performance
Limp Bizkit in 1997

What is the worst band name of all time?

Suede in November 1994: Bernard Butler, Mat Osman, Brett Anderson and Simon Gilbert.

The 25 best Britpop albums