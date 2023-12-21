How to listen to Radio X on your Smart Speaker

Got a Smart Speaker for Christmas? Here's how you can listen to the greatest radio station in the world!

Listening to Radio X has never been easier - you can hear us by using your brand new smart speaker. Check out all the different methods below - and all the other ways you can catch Radio X from the Global Player app to listening online.

How to listen to Radio X on Alexa You can listen to Radio X on Alexa. Picture: Radio X Just say "Alexa, Play Radio X" to listen live via the Radio X Alexa skill. Use the Alexa app to grant location permissions, and it'll automatically find your nearest Radio X station. Want to catchup on the last 7 days of radio for free? You can listen back to your favourite presenters using the new Global Player skill - just ask for a show and a date, then sit back & enjoy! Find out more about Global Player on Alexa

You can listen to Radio X on Google Home and Assistant. Picture: Radio X How to listen to Radio X on Google Home and Google Assistant Google Assistant can play whichever Radio X station is best for you - just say: "OK Google, play Radio X UK" "OK Google, play Radio X London" or "OK Google, play Radio X Manchester"

You can listen to Radio X on Apple HomePod and Siri. Picture: Radio X How to listen to Radio X on Apple HomePod and Siri Just say "Hey Siri, Play Radio X". You can also ask Siri on your iPhone or iPad to play Radio X via the Global Player App or Apple Music.

You can listen to Radio X on Sonos. Picture: Radio X How to listen to Radio X On Sonos You can now listen to Radio X on your Sonos smart speaker. Add "Global Player" as a music source in your Sonos app, and enjoy live radio from your favourite Radio X presenters, as well as expertly-curated music playlists to suit every mood. Or if you’d simply like to listen live, search for the station within the new Sonos Radio section in the Sonos app.

You can also listen to Radio X on FM and DAB You can listen to Radio X on FM and DAB. Picture: Radio X To listen to Radio X on your DAB radio simply select "Radio X". You can also find the frequency to listen to us on FM in your area right here: London: 104.9 FM

Manchester: 97.7 FM Report interference from illegal broadcasters

You can also listen to Radio X Online You can listen to Radio X online. Picture: Radio X On the Radio X website click the big yellow "Listen" button at the top of every page right here at RadioX.co.uk to be taken to Global Player. It's a free and easy listening service and you can also listen back to the last seven days of shows from your favourite presenters. There’s also much more on Global Player, including podcasts and playlists from across our sister stations including Capital, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Heart, LBC, Smooth and Classic FM.