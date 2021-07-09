David Brent's funniest quotes from The Office

Ricky Gervais launched his "sleazy boss" character 20 years ago today. Here are some of his classic lines.

David Brent, the boss of Wernham Hogg in Slough, made his TV debut on 9 July 2001 when the first episode of the "mockumentary" The Office aired.

The BBC-2 comedy made a star of Ricky Gervais - alongside his colleagues Martin Freeman, Mackenzie Crook and Lucy Davis, plus co-writer Stephen Merchant.

The show lasted just two series before being spun-off into a successful film, David Brent: Life On The Road. And each episode was packed full of hilarious - and occasionally poignant - words of wisdom from David Brent.

Here are just a few of Brent's classic moments.