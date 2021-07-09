David Brent's funniest quotes from The Office

9 July 2021, 09:00

Ricky Gervais launched his "sleazy boss" character 20 years ago today. Here are some of his classic lines.

David Brent, the boss of Wernham Hogg in Slough, made his TV debut on 9 July 2001 when the first episode of the "mockumentary" The Office aired.

The BBC-2 comedy made a star of Ricky Gervais - alongside his colleagues Martin Freeman, Mackenzie Crook and Lucy Davis, plus co-writer Stephen Merchant.

The show lasted just two series before being spun-off into a successful film, David Brent: Life On The Road. And each episode was packed full of hilarious - and occasionally poignant - words of wisdom from David Brent.

Here are just a few of Brent's classic moments.

  1. “If you were to ask me to name three geniuses, I probably wouldn't say Einstein, Newton... you know. I'd go: Milligan, Cleese, Everett… Sessions.”

    Ricky Gervais as David Brent in The Office
    Ricky Gervais as David Brent in The Office. Picture: Allstar Picture Library Ltd. / Alamy Stock Photo

  2. “We’re like one big organism, one big animal, yeah? The guys upstairs on the phone, they're the mouth. The guys down here, the hands. I’m probably the humour.”

  3. “When people say to me, ‘Oh, would you rather be thought of as a funny man or a great boss?’ My answer's always the same: to me, they're not mutually exclusive."

    Ricky Gervais as David Brent in a sketch for Red Nose Day 2013
    Ricky Gervais as David Brent in a sketch for Red Nose Day 2013. Picture: Comic Relief/Getty Images

  4. ”I suppose I've created an atmosphere where I'm a friend first and a boss second. Probably an entertainer third."

    Lucy Davis, Martin Freeman and Ricky Gervais sign copies of The Office DVD in October 2002
    Lucy Davis, Martin Freeman and Ricky Gervais sign copies of The Office DVD in October 2002. Picture: rune hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images

  5. “They’ve got to trust me - I'm taking these guys into battle, yeah? And I'm doing my own stapling.”

    Ricky Gervais attends the World Premiere of David Brent: Life On The Road in August 2016
    Ricky Gervais attends the World Premiere of David Brent: Life On The Road in August 2016. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty

  6. “’If you want the rainbow, you got to put up with the rain'. Do you know which ‘philosopher’ said that? Dolly Parton. And people say she's just a big pair of t*ts."

    Ricky Gervais in 2016
    Ricky Gervais in 2016. Picture: Joby Sessions/Total Guitar Magazine/Future via Getty Images

  7. “There’s a weight of intellect behind my comedy, yeah?”

    Ricky Gervais and Doc Brown take part in a sketch for Red Nose Day 2013,
    Ricky Gervais and Doc Brown take part in a sketch for Red Nose Day 2013,. Picture: Comic Relief/Getty Images)

  8. “I don't do it so they turn round and go 'Thank you David for the opportunity, thank you for the laughs.' I do it so, one day, someone will go 'There goes David Brent. I must remember to thank him.’”

  9. “You will never work in a place like this again. This is brilliant - fact! Yeah? And you’ll never have another boss like me. Someone who's basically a chilled-out entertainer, yeah?”

    Ricky Gervais performs with his band Foregone Conclusion at the world premiere of David Brent: Life On The Road in August 2016
    Ricky Gervais performs with his band Foregone Conclusion at the world premiere of David Brent: Life On The Road in August 2016. Picture: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

  10. “I’m already exploring the entertainment avenue with my management training, but I'd like to do that on a global scale, really.”

    Ricky Gervais attends the World Premiere of David Brent: Life On The Road in August 2016
    Ricky Gervais attends the World Premiere of David Brent: Life On The Road in August 2016. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

  11. “How do I want to be remembered? Simply as the man who put a smile on the face of everyone he met.”

    Ricky Gervais in 2016
    Ricky Gervais in 2016. Picture: Joby Sessions/Future/Shutterstock

