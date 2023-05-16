The Best Albums Of 2000

The new millennium gave us the year of Since I Left You, Rated R, The Hour Of Bewilderbeast and Kid A.

Primal Scream - XTRMNTR: released 31st January 2000 The sixth studio album from Bobby Gillespie and his rock and roll rebels featured Kill All Hippies and Swastika Eyes. Primal Scream - XTRMNTR. Picture: Press

The Cure - Bloodflowers: released 14th February 2000 The band's eleventh album saw Robert Smith conclude the "dark trilogy" that had started with Pornography in 1982 and continued with 1989's Disintegration. The Cure - Bloodflowers. Picture: Press

Eels - Daisies Of The Galaxy: released 28th February 2000 The third album from the band included the hit Mr E's Beautiful Blues. Eels - Daisies Of The Galaxy. Picture: Press

Oasis - Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants: released 28th February 2000 The Gallaghers' fourth album was their first on their own Big Brother label included Go Let It Out, Sunday Morning Call and Who Feels Love? Oasis - Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants. Picture: Press

Smashing Pumpkins - MACHINA/The Machines Of God: released 29th February 2000 The fifth album from Billy Corgan and co was a dense, troubling concept album and included the tracks The Everlasting Gaze and Stand Inside Your Love. Smashing Pumpkins - MACHINA/The Machines Of God. Picture: Press

Doves - Lost Souls: released 3rd April 2000 The trio released their debut album, which included The Cedar Room, Here It Comes and Catch The Sun. Doves - Lost Souls. Picture: Press

The Hives - Vini Vidi Vicious: released 10th April 2000 The second album from the Swedish garage rockers didn't make much of a splash when it was released in 2000, but when Hate To Say I Told You So was reissued as a single two years later, it was a hit. The Hives - Vini Vidi Vicious. Picture: Press

Idlewild - 100 Broken Windows: released 10th April 2000 The much-loved Scottish indie rockers issued their second studio album, which included Little Discourage and These Wooden Ideas. Idlewild - 100 Broken Windows. Picture: Press

Eminem - The Marshall Mathers LP: released 23rd May 2000 Mr Shady released his third album, which included the mega-hit Stan, featuring Dido on vocals. Remember Dido? Eminem - The Marshall Mathers LP. Picture: Press

Grandaddy - The Sophtware Slump: released 29th May 2000 The US space rockers released their second album, which featured The Crystal Lake. Grandaddy - The Sophtware Slump. Picture: Press

Queens Of The Stone Age - Rated R: released 6th June 2000 Josh Homme and co released their second album - the one that put them on the map. Tracks included Feel Good Hit Of The Summer and The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret. Queens Of The Stone Age - Rated R. Picture: Press

The Dandy Warhols - Thirteen Tales Of Urban Bohemia: released 12th June 2000 The third album from Portland's psychedelic rockers had a low-key release in 2000, but a year later the track Bohemian Like You was included in a phone ad and went MASSIVE. Woo-hoo-hoo! The Dandy Warhols - Thirteen Tales Of Urban Bohemia. Picture: Press

Richard Ashcroft - Alone With Everybody: released 26th June 2000 The Verve frontman's debut solo album included the classic A Song For The Lovers. Richard Ashcroft - Alone With Everybody. Picture: Press

Badly Drawn Boy - The Hour Of Bewilderbeast: released 26th June 2000 Damon Gough released his debut album which featured Once Around The Block and Pissing In The Wind. Badly Drawn Boy - The Hour Of Bewilderbeast. Picture: Press

Coldplay - Parachutes: released 10th July 2000 The debut album from Chris Martin and co included the tracks Don't Panic, Shiver, Trouble and, of course, Yellow. Coldplay - Parachutes. Picture: Press

At The Drive-In - Relationship Of Command: released 12th September 2000 The hugely influential Texan post-hardcore band released their third and final album, which included the tracks One-Armed Scissor and Invalid Letter Dept. At The Drive-In - Relationship Of Command. Picture: Press

Radiohead - Kid A: released 2nd October 2000 The fourth album from the band was the follow-up to the classic OK Computer and included Everything In Its Right Place, The National Anthem and Idioteque. Radiohead - Kid A. Picture: Press

Placebo - Black Market Music: released 9th October 2000 Brian Molko's third album included the tracks Taste In Men, Slave To The Wage and Special K. Placebo - Black Market Music. Picture: Press

PJ Harvey - Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea: released 23rd October 2000 Polly Jean's fifth album included Good Fortune and This Is Love and won the 2011 Mercury Music Prize. PJ Harvey - Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea. Picture: Press

U2 - All That You Can't Leave Behind: released 30th October 2000 The tenth album from the Irish band included the huge single Beautiful Day, plus Walk On, Elevation and Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of. U2 - All That You Can't Leave Behind. Picture: Press

OutKast - Stankonia: released 31st October 2000 The fourth album from Andre 3000 and Big Boi included the huge hit Ms Jackson. OutKast - Stankonia. Picture: Press

Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory: released 24th October 2000 The debut album from the Californian rockers included the tracks In The End, One Step Closer and Papercut. Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory:. Picture: Press

Fatboy Slim - Halfway Between The Gutter And The Stars: released 6th November 2000 Norman Cook's third album under the Fatboy Slim moniker included Weapon Of Choice and Sunset (Bird Of Prey). Fatboy Slim - Halfway Between The Gutter And The Stars:. Picture: Press

Wu Tang Clan - The W: released 21st November 2000 The third album from the hip hop collective included the excellent track Gravel Pit. Wu Tang Clan - The W. Picture: Press