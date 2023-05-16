The Best Albums Of 2000

On Air Now
16 May 2023, 15:43 | Updated: 16 May 2023, 16:17
The new millennium gave us the year of Since I Left You, Rated R, The Hour Of Bewilderbeast and Kid A.
The sixth studio album from Bobby Gillespie and his rock and roll rebels featured Kill All Hippies and Swastika Eyes.
The band's eleventh album saw Robert Smith conclude the "dark trilogy" that had started with Pornography in 1982 and continued with 1989's Disintegration.
The third album from the band included the hit Mr E's Beautiful Blues.
The Gallaghers' fourth album was their first on their own Big Brother label included Go Let It Out, Sunday Morning Call and Who Feels Love?
The fifth album from Billy Corgan and co was a dense, troubling concept album and included the tracks The Everlasting Gaze and Stand Inside Your Love.
The trio released their debut album, which included The Cedar Room, Here It Comes and Catch The Sun.
The second album from the Swedish garage rockers didn't make much of a splash when it was released in 2000, but when Hate To Say I Told You So was reissued as a single two years later, it was a hit.
The much-loved Scottish indie rockers issued their second studio album, which included Little Discourage and These Wooden Ideas.
Mr Shady released his third album, which included the mega-hit Stan, featuring Dido on vocals. Remember Dido?
The US space rockers released their second album, which featured The Crystal Lake.
Josh Homme and co released their second album - the one that put them on the map. Tracks included Feel Good Hit Of The Summer and The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret.
The third album from Portland's psychedelic rockers had a low-key release in 2000, but a year later the track Bohemian Like You was included in a phone ad and went MASSIVE. Woo-hoo-hoo!
The Verve frontman's debut solo album included the classic A Song For The Lovers.
Damon Gough released his debut album which featured Once Around The Block and Pissing In The Wind.
The debut album from Chris Martin and co included the tracks Don't Panic, Shiver, Trouble and, of course, Yellow.
The hugely influential Texan post-hardcore band released their third and final album, which included the tracks One-Armed Scissor and Invalid Letter Dept.
The fourth album from the band was the follow-up to the classic OK Computer and included Everything In Its Right Place, The National Anthem and Idioteque.
Brian Molko's third album included the tracks Taste In Men, Slave To The Wage and Special K.
Polly Jean's fifth album included Good Fortune and This Is Love and won the 2011 Mercury Music Prize.
The tenth album from the Irish band included the huge single Beautiful Day, plus Walk On, Elevation and Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of.
The fourth album from Andre 3000 and Big Boi included the huge hit Ms Jackson.
The debut album from the Californian rockers included the tracks In The End, One Step Closer and Papercut.
Norman Cook's third album under the Fatboy Slim moniker included Weapon Of Choice and Sunset (Bird Of Prey).
The third album from the hip hop collective included the excellent track Gravel Pit.
The debut studio album from the Australian DJ crew included the fantastic title track and the unforgettable Frontier Psychiatrist.