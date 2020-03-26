Belter Of The Day: The Wannadies - You And Me Song

A joyous 90s tune from this Swedish indie band.

Formed in Skellefteå, North Sweden in 1988, The Wannadies were an indie pop band best known for their Britpop-era classic You And Me Song.

The track was taken from the band's third album, Be A Girl, in November 1994, but it wasn't until the summer of '95 that they had a UK Top 20 hit with the optimistic tune.

The Wannadies: Stefan Schönfeldt, Gunnar Karlsson, Christina Bergmark, Fredrik Schönfeldt and Pär Wiksten. Picture: Ian Dickson/Redferns/Getty Images

Director Baz Luhrmann include You And Me Song on the soundtrack to his reimagining of Romeo + Juliet in 1996, prompting The Wannadies' record label to include the track on their next album, too - 1997's Bagsy Me, which is where a lot of people became familiar with the band's work.

The most unexpected use of You And Me Song was in Coronation Street in 2003: baddie Richard Hillman played this on the radio as he drove his car into a canal after kidnapping his family - complete with Gail Platt, David, Sarah Louise and baby Bethany in tow!