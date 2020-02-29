Baggy spawned this genuinely terrible cover version

29 February 2020, 17:00 | Updated: 29 February 2020, 17:01

Cast your mind back to the heady days when you could get a hit with a Madchester-style Beatles cover.

Remember Candy Flip? No? Good. But let us educate you.

Candy Flip were the duo of Danny Spencer (on vocals) and Ric Peet (on minimal keyboards), who took their name from the not-entirely-advisable practice of dropping acid at the same time as ecstasy.

Their debut single, Love Is Life, did sod all on its release in the Second Summer Of Love, 1989. So, for the follow-up, the pair didn’t look to Manchester - they took inspiration from Liverpool.

When every bandwagon jumping indie band was "going dance”, Candy Flip were true to their name and mixed psychedelic sounds from the 60s with the blissed-out moves of the E generation. They covered the Beatles classic Strawberry Fields Forever.

Candy Flip - Strawberry Fields Forever cover
Candy Flip - Strawberry Fields Forever cover. Picture: Press

The producer must have said: "Just stick the Funky Drummer sample under it - that'll do."

It touched a nerve, however - it crept to Number 3 in the singles charts at the end of March 1990. But their follow-up single This Can Be Real only made it to the lowly position of 60.

Despite releasing an album - the improbably-titled Madstock... The Continuing Adventures of Bubble Car Fish - the band split within the year and Ric Peet went on to produce bands like The Charlatans and Six By Seven, and Spencer ended up working with Robbie Williams!

Latest Videos

Lewis Capaldi picks up the award for Song of the Year at The BRIT Awards 2020

VIDEO: Why Lewis Capaldi still lives at his parents' house despite chart-topping debut album and BRITs success
Crowd shot with coronavirus images and UK rapper Stormzy inset

Coronavirus: How the disease could affect events, gigs and festivals

News

Liam Gallagher plays Austria in February 2020

Why Liam Gallagher doesn't like watching Man City at the Etihad

Liam Gallagher

Chris Moyles meets Robert Englund

VIDEO: Chris Moyles met Freddie Krueger icon Robert Englund and it wasn't a nightmare

The Chris Moyles Show

More Features

See more More Features

Chad Smith takes on Will Ferrell!

Remember when Will Ferell had a drum-off with Chad Smith?

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Billie Joe Armstrong from American rock group Green Day performs live on stage in the Netherlands in 2005. (

10 of the most underrated guitarists in rock

Oasis band members Liam and Noel Gallagher at a press conference to announce the departure of the band's two founding member Guigsy and Bonehead. august 1999

Where did Oasis get the title Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants from?

Oasis

NIrvana in November 1991: Dave Grohl, Kurt Coabin, Krist Novoselic

The Best Bonus Songs And Hidden Tracks

Shaun Ryder and Bez of the Happy Mondays, Looking wasted. Live at the Free Trade Hall, Manchester. 18.11.1989

Are these the worst cover versions ever?