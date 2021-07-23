Amy Winehouse's last performance: the final songs she performed

Amy Winehouse at her last real live show in Belgrade, Serbia on 18 June 2011. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

The tragic singer performed her final show in Serbia a month before she died. Which songs did she perform?

By Radio X

The death of Amy Winehouse on 23 July 2011 shocked the world. The 27-year-old singer had struggled very publicly with addiction and illness for a number of years, but the news of her passing still took the nation by surprise.

Winehouse had been undergoing treatment for drugs and alcohol, but attempts to turn her life around had not been successful. Her addictions had started to affect her work, and many of her public appearances were either cancelled, truncated or became the horrible spectacle of a young woman in distress.

Her second and final album, Back To Black, was released in October 2006 and between then and her death five years later, no further new material was issued. Her personal life had started to interfere with her music.

Amy's final, full British concert was a chaotic appearance at Bestival in 2008 which saw her arrive on stage an hour late. The weekend had seen the festival suffer torrential rain, but still there was a curiosity among the crowd - and many fans had taken the event's fancy dress theme as an excuse to imitate the singer's unique style.

Winehouse then played five songs at a charity fundraiser at Wrotham Park on 15 September 2009, then a short set at the Fred Perry store in Old Spitalfields Market in London in October 2010, where she covered the Oasis classic Don't Look Back In Anger.

In January 2011, Amy played five dates in Brazil, still performing material that had been in her set for half a decade. The shows were well received - apart from Amy having to leave the stage briefly during her set at Summer Soul in Sao Paolo.

Her next gig didn't go so well. At Dubai’s Festival City Arena on 11 February, the singer was booed by the audience who thought she was drunk. Winehouse's management said afterwards: "Unfortunately, Amy’s in ear monitors weren’t working so she couldn’t hear herself while singing. This meant some songs being cut short, leaving the stage for a bit to see if they could be fixed and handing over to her backing singer Zalon [Thompson] to sing one more song than he usually would.”

A 12-date European tour was set for June 2011 and heralded the big comeback for Amy Winehouse. Having checked out of the Priory clinic at the start of the month after having treatment for her drinking problem, the first show was at Kalemegdan Park in Belgrade, Serbia on 18 June as part of the Tuborg Festival - but the event was a disaster for the singer.

According to the New Zealand Herald, the show was a "staggering flop" and went on to claim that half the gig "consisted of an attempt to introduce the members of her bemused band which appeared to be stymied by her inability to remember their names."

The report added: "She was likewise unclear about her location, first greeting the audience 'in Athens' and then 'in New York'.

Moby, who was also appearing at the festival that day, recalled that he'd tried to reach out to the singer. “From backstage, I could hear the audience booing louder than the music," he told the Hollywood Reporter a few days after Amy's death.

"Amy was just standing there, swaying back and forth and mumbling occasionally. She was on stage for about 30 minutes, then she left and was lying down on a flight case backstage surrounded by some people.

“I was horrified.”

Serbian defence minister Dragan Sutanovac even called the show "a huge shame and a disappointment". Subsequent dates in Turkey and Greece were cancelled, before the rest of the tour was axed.

A statement read: ""Everyone involved wishes to do everything they can to help her return to her best and she will be given as long as it takes for this to happen."

So what did Amy Winehouse play at her final proper gig?

Amy Winehouse, Kalemegdan Park in Belgrade, Serbia, 18 June 2011 setlist

Just Friends (from Back To Black)

(from Back To Black) Addicted (from Back To Black)

(from Back To Black) Tears Dry On Their Own (from Back To Black)

(from Back To Black) I'm On The Outside (Looking In) (originally recorded by Little Anthony & The Imperials in 1964)

(originally recorded by Little Anthony & The Imperials in 1964) Some Unholy War (from Back To Black)

(from Back To Black) Boulevard of Broken Dreams (recorded by Hal Kemp and His Orchestra in 1933)

(recorded by Hal Kemp and His Orchestra in 1933) Back To Black (the title track of her second album)

(the title track of her second album) Love Is A Losing Game (from Back To Black)

(from Back To Black) You Know I'm No Good (from Back To Black)

(from Back To Black) Valerie (cover of The Zutons' 2006 single)

(cover of The Zutons' 2006 single) You're Wondering Now (recorded by Andy & Joey in 1964)

Amy Winehouse's final public appearance was at the Roundhouse in Camden on 20 July, three days before her death. She appeared with her god-daughter Dionne Bromfield who was supporting boy band The Wanted at the iTunes Festival, arriving onstage for the final song, a cover of The Shirelle's Mama Said.

On 23 July 2011, Amy Winehouse was found dead at her home in Camden, North London. After a second inquest in 2013, the reason for her death was named as accidental alcohol poisoning. She was just 27 years old.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net