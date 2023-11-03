What are Fall Out Boy's most-Googled questions?
3 November 2023, 17:38
Fall Out Boy | According To Google
Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump and Andy Hurley give the definitive answers to some of the most-asked questions about the US pop-punk band.
Fall Out Boy have made a triumphant return in 2023 with their new album, So Much (for) Stardust... and they're currently in the UK to play some huge shows.
Earlier this year, Radio X asked Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump and Andy Hurley some of the most commonly-asked questions about the band. But could they answer them?
For example:
- Where do Fall Out Boy come from?
- Can Pete Wentz remember when Fall Out Boy started?
- Will they tell us if they actually are named after a comic book character in The Simpsons... or not?
- What do they think is Fall Out Boy's heaviest song?
- Does Fall Out Boy's Evening Out with Your Girlfriend count as their debut album... or not?
- And does Patrick Stump currently have a deal with a major guitar manufacturer?
All of this all more will (maybe) be revealed in our exclusive video.