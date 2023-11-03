What are Fall Out Boy's most-Googled questions?

Fall Out Boy | According To Google

Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump and Andy Hurley give the definitive answers to some of the most-asked questions about the US pop-punk band.

Fall Out Boy have made a triumphant return in 2023 with their new album, So Much (for) Stardust... and they're currently in the UK to play some huge shows.

Earlier this year, Radio X asked Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump and Andy Hurley some of the most commonly-asked questions about the band. But could they answer them?

For example:

Where do Fall Out Boy come from?

Can Pete Wentz remember when Fall Out Boy started?

Will they tell us if they actually are named after a comic book character in The Simpsons... or not?

What do they think is Fall Out Boy's heaviest song?

Does Fall Out Boy's Evening Out with Your Girlfriend count as their debut album... or not?

And does Patrick Stump currently have a deal with a major guitar manufacturer?

All of this all more will (maybe) be revealed in our exclusive video.