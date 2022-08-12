The 25 best albums of 1990
12 August 2022, 20:06
Let's take a look back at the year of Violator, Pills 'N' Thrills & Bellyaches and Some Friendly.
They Might Be Giants - Flood: released 15th January 1990
The New York duo of John Flansburgh and John Linnell released their first album for a major label (Elektra) which included the huge hit Birdhouse In Your Soul.
The Sundays - Reading, Writing And Arithmetic: released 15th January 1990
The fondly-remembered band released their debut, which included Here's Where The Story Ends and the all-time favourite Can't Be Sure.
Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine - 101 Damnations: released 29th January 1990
Jim Bob and Fruitbat's debut album included Sheriff Fatman and the punning Twenty Four Minutes From Tulse Hill.
The Beloved - Happiness: released 19th February 1990
The duo issued their second album, which saw them embrace rave culture and featured the singles Hello, Your Love Takes Me Higher and The Sun Rising.
The House Of Love - The House Of Love (aka Fontana): released 26th February 1990
Guy Chadwick's combo released their second album (eponymous, like their first), which featured Shine On, The Beatles And The Stones and I Don't Know Why I Love You.
Sinead O'Connor - I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got - 12th March 1990
The singer-songwriter's second album included the smash hit Prince cover Nothing Compares 2 U, which was No 1 in the UK for
Depeche Mode - Violator: released 19th March 1990
The Basildon electro-pop heroes released their seventh album, featuring Enjoy The Silence, Personal Jesus and World In My Eyes.
Public Enemy - Fear Of A Black Planet: released 10th April 1990
The hugely-influential rap collective released their third studio album, which featured 911 Is A Joke and Fight The Power.
Inspiral Carpets - Life: released 23rd April 1990
Clint Boon and co released their debut album, which included the singles She Comes In The Fall and This Is How It Feels.
The Breeders - Pod: released 29th May 1990
The alternative supergroup - which initially featured Kim Deal (Pixies), Tanya Donnelly (Throwing Muses) and Josephine Wiggs (The Perfect Disaster) issued their Steve Albini-produced debut album, which featured When I Was A Painter and a cover of The Beatles' Happiness Is A Warm Gun.
James - Gold Mother: released 4th June 1990
The Manchester band released their third album, which included Come Home and How Was It For You. The album was reissued the following year with the classic Sit Down added.
Teenage Fanclub - A Catholic Education: released 11th June 1990
The acclaimed Scottish power-pop band released their debut album, which included Everything Flows.
Sonic Youth - Goo: released 26th June 1990
The alt rock legends issued their sixth album, which included Dirty Boots, Cool Thing and spawned a million fashion t-shirts.
Deee-Lite - World Clique: released 7th August 1990
The New York club act released their most famous album, which include the monster dancefloor hit Groove Is In The Heart.
Pixies - Bossanova: released 13th August 1990
The Boston band released their third full length album, which included the singles Velouria and Dig For Fire.
Jane’s Addiction - Ritual de lo Habitual: released 21st August 1990
Perry Farrell's alt.rock heroes released their second album, which included the huge radio hit Been Caught Stealing.
Neil Young & Crazy Horse - Ragged Glory: released 9th September 1990
The "Godfather Of Grunge" proved why he was so influential on the genre with a sixth album in collaboration with the band Crazy Horse. Tracks include Mansion On The Hill, Over And Over and F**kin' Up.
Cocteau Twins - Heaven Or Las Vegas: released 17th September 1990
The sixth album from the ethereal rock trio featured the hit Iceblink Luck.
INXS - X: released 25th September 1990
The Aussie rock band issued the follow-up to their massive hit Kick, which included the singles Suicide Blonde, Bitter Tears and Disappear.
The La's - The La's: released 1st October 1990
The hugely-influential band from Liverpool released their first - and, to date, only studio album. It contained the classic There She Goes and the singles Timeless Melody and Feelin'.
The Charlatans - Some Friendly: released 8th October 1990
Tim Burgess released his debut album, which featured the single Then and the live favourite Sproston Green. Later editions included the dancefloor hit The Only One I Know.
Ride - Nowhere: released 15th October 1990
The incredibly popular shoegaze band released their debut album, which included Vapour Trail and Dreams Burn Down.
Pet Shop Boys - Behaviour: released 22nd October 1990
Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe's fourth album included the singlesBeing Boring, So Hard and How Can You Expect To Be Taken Seriously?
Happy Mondays - Pills 'N' Thrills And Bellyaches: released 5th November 1990
Shaun Ryder, Bez and co released their third album, which featured Step On, Kinky Afro and Loose Fit. Baggy had arrived!
The Cure - Mixed Up: released 5th November 1990
Robert Smith's merry men jumped on the dance bandwagon with this album of remixes, which bore a hit in the baggied-up version of the classic Close To Me.