The 25 best albums of 1990

Let's take a look back at the year of Violator, Pills 'N' Thrills & Bellyaches and Some Friendly.

They Might Be Giants - Flood: released 15th January 1990 The New York duo of John Flansburgh and John Linnell released their first album for a major label (Elektra) which included the huge hit Birdhouse In Your Soul. They Might Be Giants - Flood: album cover artwork. Picture: Press

The Sundays - Reading, Writing And Arithmetic: released 15th January 1990 The fondly-remembered band released their debut, which included Here's Where The Story Ends and the all-time favourite Can't Be Sure. The Sundays - Reading, Writing And Arithmetic album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine - 101 Damnations: released 29th January 1990 Jim Bob and Fruitbat's debut album included Sheriff Fatman and the punning Twenty Four Minutes From Tulse Hill. Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine - 101 Damnations album cover artwork. Picture: Press

The Beloved - Happiness: released 19th February 1990 The duo issued their second album, which saw them embrace rave culture and featured the singles Hello, Your Love Takes Me Higher and The Sun Rising. The Beloved - Happiness album cover artwork. Picture: Press

The House Of Love - The House Of Love (aka Fontana): released 26th February 1990 Guy Chadwick's combo released their second album (eponymous, like their first), which featured Shine On, The Beatles And The Stones and I Don't Know Why I Love You. The House Of Love - The House Of Love (aka Fontana) album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Sinead O'Connor - I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got - 12th March 1990 The singer-songwriter's second album included the smash hit Prince cover Nothing Compares 2 U, which was No 1 in the UK for

Depeche Mode - Violator: released 19th March 1990 The Basildon electro-pop heroes released their seventh album, featuring Enjoy The Silence, Personal Jesus and World In My Eyes. Depeche Mode - Violator album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Public Enemy - Fear Of A Black Planet: released 10th April 1990 The hugely-influential rap collective released their third studio album, which featured 911 Is A Joke and Fight The Power. Public Enemy - Fear Of A Black Planet album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Inspiral Carpets - Life: released 23rd April 1990 Clint Boon and co released their debut album, which included the singles She Comes In The Fall and This Is How It Feels. Inspiral Carpets - Life album cover artwork. Picture: Press

The Breeders - Pod: released 29th May 1990 The alternative supergroup - which initially featured Kim Deal (Pixies), Tanya Donnelly (Throwing Muses) and Josephine Wiggs (The Perfect Disaster) issued their Steve Albini-produced debut album, which featured When I Was A Painter and a cover of The Beatles' Happiness Is A Warm Gun. The Breeders - Pod album cover artwork. Picture: Press

James - Gold Mother: released 4th June 1990 The Manchester band released their third album, which included Come Home and How Was It For You. The album was reissued the following year with the classic Sit Down added. James - Gold Mother album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Teenage Fanclub - A Catholic Education: released 11th June 1990 The acclaimed Scottish power-pop band released their debut album, which included Everything Flows. Teenage Fanclub - A Catholic Education album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Sonic Youth - Goo: released 26th June 1990 The alt rock legends issued their sixth album, which included Dirty Boots, Cool Thing and spawned a million fashion t-shirts. Sonic Youth - Goo album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Deee-Lite - World Clique: released 7th August 1990 The New York club act released their most famous album, which include the monster dancefloor hit Groove Is In The Heart. Deee-Lite - World Clique album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Pixies - Bossanova: released 13th August 1990 The Boston band released their third full length album, which included the singles Velouria and Dig For Fire. Pixies - Bossanova album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Jane’s Addiction - Ritual de lo Habitual: released 21st August 1990 Perry Farrell's alt.rock heroes released their second album, which included the huge radio hit Been Caught Stealing. Jane’s Addiction - Ritual de lo Habitual album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Neil Young & Crazy Horse - Ragged Glory: released 9th September 1990 The "Godfather Of Grunge" proved why he was so influential on the genre with a sixth album in collaboration with the band Crazy Horse. Tracks include Mansion On The Hill, Over And Over and F**kin' Up. Neil Young & Crazy Horse - Ragged Glory album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Cocteau Twins - Heaven Or Las Vegas: released 17th September 1990 The sixth album from the ethereal rock trio featured the hit Iceblink Luck. Cocteau Twins - Heaven Or Las Vegas album cover artwork. Picture: Press

INXS - X: released 25th September 1990 The Aussie rock band issued the follow-up to their massive hit Kick, which included the singles Suicide Blonde, Bitter Tears and Disappear. INXS - X album cover artwork. Picture: Press

The La's - The La's: released 1st October 1990 The hugely-influential band from Liverpool released their first - and, to date, only studio album. It contained the classic There She Goes and the singles Timeless Melody and Feelin'. The La's - The La's. Picture: Press

The Charlatans - Some Friendly: released 8th October 1990 Tim Burgess released his debut album, which featured the single Then and the live favourite Sproston Green. Later editions included the dancefloor hit The Only One I Know. The Charlatans - Some Friendly album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Ride - Nowhere: released 15th October 1990 The incredibly popular shoegaze band released their debut album, which included Vapour Trail and Dreams Burn Down. Ride - Nowhere album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Pet Shop Boys - Behaviour: released 22nd October 1990 Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe's fourth album included the singlesBeing Boring, So Hard and How Can You Expect To Be Taken Seriously? Pet Shop Boys - Behaviour album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Happy Mondays - Pills 'N' Thrills And Bellyaches: released 5th November 1990 Shaun Ryder, Bez and co released their third album, which featured Step On, Kinky Afro and Loose Fit. Baggy had arrived! Happy Mondays - Pills 'N' Thrills & Bellyaches - the copyright-troubling original. Picture: Press