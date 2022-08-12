The 25 best albums of 1990

The albums of 1990: including They Might Be Giants, Depeche Mode, The La's, Happy Mondays and the Pixies
Let's take a look back at the year of Violator, Pills 'N' Thrills & Bellyaches and Some Friendly.

  1. They Might Be Giants - Flood: released 15th January 1990

    The New York duo of John Flansburgh and John Linnell released their first album for a major label (Elektra) which included the huge hit Birdhouse In Your Soul.

    They Might Be Giants - Flood: album cover artwork
  2. The Sundays - Reading, Writing And Arithmetic: released 15th January 1990

    The fondly-remembered band released their debut, which included Here's Where The Story Ends and the all-time favourite Can't Be Sure.

    The Sundays - Reading, Writing And Arithmetic album cover artwork
  3. Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine - 101 Damnations: released 29th January 1990

    Jim Bob and Fruitbat's debut album included Sheriff Fatman and the punning Twenty Four Minutes From Tulse Hill.

    Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine - 101 Damnations album cover artwork
  4. The Beloved - Happiness: released 19th February 1990

    The duo issued their second album, which saw them embrace rave culture and featured the singles Hello, Your Love Takes Me Higher and The Sun Rising.

    The Beloved - Happiness album cover artwork
  5. The House Of Love - The House Of Love (aka Fontana): released 26th February 1990

    Guy Chadwick's combo released their second album (eponymous, like their first), which featured Shine On, The Beatles And The Stones and I Don't Know Why I Love You.

    The House Of Love - The House Of Love (aka Fontana) album cover artwork
  6. Sinead O'Connor - I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got - 12th March 1990

    The singer-songwriter's second album included the smash hit Prince cover Nothing Compares 2 U, which was No 1 in the UK for

  7. Depeche Mode - Violator: released 19th March 1990

    The Basildon electro-pop heroes released their seventh album, featuring Enjoy The Silence, Personal Jesus and World In My Eyes.

    Depeche Mode - Violator album cover artwork
  8. Public Enemy - Fear Of A Black Planet: released 10th April 1990

    The hugely-influential rap collective released their third studio album, which featured 911 Is A Joke and Fight The Power.

    Public Enemy - Fear Of A Black Planet album cover artwork
  9. Inspiral Carpets - Life: released 23rd April 1990

    Clint Boon and co released their debut album, which included the singles She Comes In The Fall and This Is How It Feels.

    Inspiral Carpets - Life album cover artwork
  10. The Breeders - Pod: released 29th May 1990

    The alternative supergroup - which initially featured Kim Deal (Pixies), Tanya Donnelly (Throwing Muses) and Josephine Wiggs (The Perfect Disaster) issued their Steve Albini-produced debut album, which featured When I Was A Painter and a cover of The Beatles' Happiness Is A Warm Gun.

    The Breeders - Pod album cover artwork
  11. James - Gold Mother: released 4th June 1990

    The Manchester band released their third album, which included Come Home and How Was It For You. The album was reissued the following year with the classic Sit Down added.

    James - Gold Mother album cover artwork
  12. Teenage Fanclub - A Catholic Education: released 11th June 1990

    The acclaimed Scottish power-pop band released their debut album, which included Everything Flows.

    Teenage Fanclub - A Catholic Education album cover artwork
  13. Sonic Youth - Goo: released 26th June 1990

    The alt rock legends issued their sixth album, which included Dirty Boots, Cool Thing and spawned a million fashion t-shirts.

    Sonic Youth - Goo album cover artwork
  14. Deee-Lite - World Clique: released 7th August 1990

    The New York club act released their most famous album, which include the monster dancefloor hit Groove Is In The Heart.

    Deee-Lite - World Clique album cover artwork
  15. Pixies - Bossanova: released 13th August 1990

    The Boston band released their third full length album, which included the singles Velouria and Dig For Fire.

    Pixies - Bossanova album cover artwork
  16. Jane’s Addiction - Ritual de lo Habitual: released 21st August 1990

    Perry Farrell's alt.rock heroes released their second album, which included the huge radio hit Been Caught Stealing.

    Jane’s Addiction - Ritual de lo Habitual album cover artwork
  17. Neil Young & Crazy Horse - Ragged Glory: released 9th September 1990

    The "Godfather Of Grunge" proved why he was so influential on the genre with a sixth album in collaboration with the band Crazy Horse. Tracks include Mansion On The Hill, Over And Over and F**kin' Up.

    Neil Young & Crazy Horse - Ragged Glory album cover artwork
  18. Cocteau Twins - Heaven Or Las Vegas: released 17th September 1990

    The sixth album from the ethereal rock trio featured the hit Iceblink Luck.

    Cocteau Twins - Heaven Or Las Vegas album cover artwork
  19. INXS - X: released 25th September 1990

    The Aussie rock band issued the follow-up to their massive hit Kick, which included the singles Suicide Blonde, Bitter Tears and Disappear.

    INXS - X album cover artwork
  20. The La's - The La's: released 1st October 1990

    The hugely-influential band from Liverpool released their first - and, to date, only studio album. It contained the classic There She Goes and the singles Timeless Melody and Feelin'.

    The La's - The La's
  21. The Charlatans - Some Friendly: released 8th October 1990

    Tim Burgess released his debut album, which featured the single Then and the live favourite Sproston Green. Later editions included the dancefloor hit The Only One I Know.

    The Charlatans - Some Friendly album cover artwork
  22. Ride - Nowhere: released 15th October 1990

    The incredibly popular shoegaze band released their debut album, which included Vapour Trail and Dreams Burn Down.

    Ride - Nowhere album cover artwork
  23. Pet Shop Boys - Behaviour: released 22nd October 1990

    Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe's fourth album included the singlesBeing Boring, So Hard and How Can You Expect To Be Taken Seriously?

    Pet Shop Boys - Behaviour album cover artwork
  24. Happy Mondays - Pills 'N' Thrills And Bellyaches: released 5th November 1990

    Shaun Ryder, Bez and co released their third album, which featured Step On, Kinky Afro and Loose Fit. Baggy had arrived!

    Happy Mondays - Pills 'N' Thrills & Bellyaches - the copyright-troubling original
  25. The Cure - Mixed Up: released 5th November 1990

    Robert Smith's merry men jumped on the dance bandwagon with this album of remixes, which bore a hit in the baggied-up version of the classic Close To Me.

    The Cure - Mixed Up album cover artwork
